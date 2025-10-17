iQOO Neo 11 design and launch in China confirmed: Check specs, features, and more

iQOO is hosting a flagship launch event on October 20 to introduce new hardware products, the iQOO 15, iQOO Pad 5e, Watch GT 2, and TWS 5. In addition, the company will also introduce the iQOO Neo 11, for which it has revealed the rear panel design. The Neo series devices are launched in the mid-range segment, but offer attractive features. This year, iQOO Neo 11 is revealed to have a new design with a textured rear panel and camera module. While the smartphone is making its India debut, it is unclear when the smartphone will be launched in India. Here’s everything you need to know about the iQOO Neo 10.

iQOO Neo 11 design features The iQOO Neo 11 design was teased just ahead of its China debut on October 20, 2025. iQOO revealed the “Facing the Wind” (translated in English) colour variant. The smartphone is said to have a floating mirror design with colour shift-like patterns on the rear panel. It features a satin AG glass with a smooth finish and a metal middle frame. We can also spot the pill-shaped camera module, housing two camera lenses with the Neo branding placed below the camera deco. Lastly, the smartphone is revealed to offer IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water.

iQOO Neo 11 launch: Specs and features (expected) In terms of upgrades, the iQOO Neo 11 is expected to feature a BOE Q10+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 2K resolution. The display is also expected to feature AR anti-reflection and anti-glare protection coating. The smartphone will likely be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is likely to be paired with 12GB of RAM.

