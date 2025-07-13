iQOO Z10R India launch teased with design reveal: Know what to expect

iQOO is set to launch another Z series smartphone, the iQOO Z10R, in India. This new smartphone model is expected to join the popular mid-range Z10 series in the country. The company has also started to tease the launch by revealing the smartphone’s design and display, building hype for the iQOO Z10R. The smartphone also appeared in the Geekbench listing, giving us a glimpse of the chipset, performance, and RAM storage. Therefore, if you are looking for a mid-ranger with promising features, then you may want to wait for the iQOO Z10R launch in India in the coming weeks.

iQOO Z10R launch in India: What to expect iQOO has officially confirmed the launch of its new mid-ranger, the Z10R, in India. The company has now teased the smartphone design, showcasing the glossy textured rear panel with a circular camera module, housed under a pill-shaped camera bar. The camera bar also includes an Aura LED light, similar to ones we have seen on the Vivo V50 series smartphones. In the teaser image, the smartphone was shown in a Blue colour variant, but we expect to see more colour options during launch.

The company also flaunted the iQOO Z10R curved display with a punch-hole selfie camera. It was also revealed to support 2x portrait and 4K video recording. Apart from the design, the iQOO Z10R was also spotted on the Geekbench database with model number vivo I2410. The listing revealed that the smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Additionally, the smartphone will run on the Android 15 update.