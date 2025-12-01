Is it safe to leave appliances on while you step out? Experts explain the risks

Most Indian households rely heavily on appliances for daily chores like running the washing machine before stepping out or letting the geyser heat water while finishing other tasks. But how safe is it to leave these appliances running when the house is empty? This is a concern many people dismiss until something actually goes wrong.

According to NYT Wirecutter’s Annemarie Conte, who originally addressed this topic, the risk becomes real only when a malfunction occurs. But it is crucial to understand that appliances that involve heat, electricity, or water can pose hazards if left unsupervised.

Why appliances can be risky Mechanical engineering professor Sangjin Jung, as cited in Wirecutter, notes that modern appliances include safety systems yet remain subject to malfunctions. Dryers are especially concerning: lint buildup and poor ventilation can lead to overheating and fires. Failure to clean lint traps and ducts is a commonly reported cause of dryer-related fires. Appliances that produce heat like space heaters, irons, hair tools, or combine heat and electricity deserve particular caution.

Routine maintenance reduces risk Regular upkeep is a straightforward way to reduce hazards. Cleaning lint filters after every drying cycle, clearing vents, and having ducts inspected can significantly lower fire risk. Dishwashers and washing machines pose both electrical and flooding threats: short circuits can spark fires, while loose hoses or clogged drains can cause leaks. Refrigerators are generally lower risk, but blocked airflow or faulty water lines (in models with ice makers) still require attention. Many manufacturers include maintenance guidance in owner manuals; following those recommendations helps prevent problems.

Smart monitoring helps catch issues early Smart appliances and monitoring tools can provide valuable warnings. Many modern washers and dryers send alerts about unbalanced loads, overheating, or required maintenance. Overfilling a dryer is a known fire risk; intelligent notifications can mitigate such mistakes.

Water-leak sensors detect pooling or drips and can alert homeowners before minor leaks become major floods. Some smart water valves monitor pressure and flow and will shut off the supply automatically if they detect anomalies.

Electrical and smoke protections matter Hidden electrical faults are another major hazard. Electrical monitors can analyse electrical signals to detect patterns that may indicate dangerous wiring issues, offering early warnings. Smoke and carbon-monoxide alarms have also become smarter: certain models send instant notifications to a user’s phone, enabling rapid response even when the home is empty. For those unable to install new smart alarms, popular smart speakers can be configured to listen for alarm sounds and notify users remotely.

Visual checks and practical precautions Indoor security cameras allow homeowners to verify that monitored areas look normal, providing additional peace of mind though they cannot detect fire or leaks independently. Simple habits never using extension cords for high-powered appliances, avoiding overstuffing dryers, and switching off irons and space heaters before leaving, remain among the most effective safeguards.