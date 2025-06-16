Is this the end of Android tablets? Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 may be your next AI buddy

A few years ago, Android tablets were mostly seen as casual devices. Good for watching movies, checking emails, or keeping kids entertained. They did the job, but rarely offered anything beyond the basics. Over time, many people stopped expecting more from them.

But with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11, that may finally be changing. This isn’t just about a sharper display or faster chip. Samsung appears more serious about using AI this time. From voice typing support to document summarising and image tools, the Tab S11 seems designed to be useful for work, creative tasks, or staying organised instead of just sitting on your desk as a second screen.

According to a Geekbench listing, the Galaxy Tab S11 is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip, 12GB of RAM, and Android 16. It’s an early look, but it shows that Samsung is building the tablet to support the new AI features they’ve been talking about.

What could Galaxy AI look like on a tablet? Samsung has already shown what its AI features can do on a phone. Now, on a bigger screen like a tablet, it could be even more useful. Features like voice typing or automatic summaries could help you save time with everyday stuff. If you are someone who takes notes, needs to go through long articles or to write points discussed in meetings, then these tools will surely help you.

The Samsung Tab S11 might bring some of the helpful features already seen on Samsung phones like live translation during chats or calls, turning long notes into quick summaries, helping with transcripts, fixing text through voice, and cleaning up images. If these come to the tablet, it could be more useful for daily tasks. And with a bigger screen, editing photos, removing backgrounds, or using it alongside your Galaxy phone or laptop could feel easier and more useful.

How could this change the Android tablet space? Let’s be honest. Android tablets haven’t been exciting in a long time. Most of them feel like stretched out phones and don’t get many updates. Samsung has stayed in the tablet game, but even their earlier models haven’t matched the iPad on productivity.

That’s why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 is interesting. It’s not just about faster speed. Samsung is focusing more on useful tools this time. Tools that might actually help you use the tablet for more than just watching videos. If you’re a student, or an employee who works from home, or just want something that helps you stay on top of things, this could be a step in the right direction.

So, is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 just another tablet? The big question here is: will people actually use these AI tools, or will they end up like so many other features we forget after the first week? Its real value will be clear only through day-to-day use. But what’s clear is that Samsung isn’t just releasing another tablet with a spec bump. It’s trying to shift how Android tablets are seen.

For years, Android tablets have been treated like large phones or backup screens. The Tab S11 seems to ask: what if they weren’t? What if they could actually help you get something done, without feeling like a compromise?