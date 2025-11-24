Is your heater putting you at risk? Heater safety tips you shouldn’t ignore

Cold mornings and freezing nights often leave many of us depending on room heaters for comfort. With temperatures dropping across northern India, heaters are quickly becoming a daily essential again. But while they offer relief, using them without care can quietly harm your health and even put you at risk.

Many experts warn that heaters are only safe when used correctly. A study once noted several cases of carbon monoxide-related deaths over multiple years, most of which happened in winter. While the number may not seem huge, it’s enough to remind us that small mistakes around heating devices can turn serious.

Common side effects of using room heaters 1. Dry air and irritation Most heaters reduce moisture in the room, which dries out the air. When humidity drops, your skin may become flaky or itchy, your lips may crack, and your eyes may start burning. You may also wake up with a dry throat or hoarse voice. People with sinus troubles, asthma, or allergies often notice these symptoms more strongly because dry air irritates the nasal passages and respiratory system.

2. Breathing trouble Dry and warm air can make the airways sensitive. For someone dealing with asthma, bronchitis, or dust allergy, long exposure to heater-heated rooms may cause coughing, tightness in the chest, or shortness of breath. Even those without pre-existing conditions may feel discomfort if the room is not ventilated.

3. More dust and allergens Heaters constantly move air around the room, and as a result, dust, pet hair, and pollen stay suspended for longer. This can lead to sneezing, runny nose, watery eyes, and irritation, especially in children, elderly people, and individuals with respiratory problems. If the room has carpets or upholstery, the amount of circulating dust can be even higher.

4. Carbon monoxide risk Heaters that run on gas or kerosene can produce carbon monoxide, a dangerous gas with no smell or colour. In a closed room without proper airflow, this gas can build up and cause symptoms like nausea, dizziness, confusion, and headaches. In extreme cases, prolonged exposure may lead to fainting or poisoning.

5. Fire hazards Electrical room heaters can become dangerous if misused. Damaged cords, loose plugs, or poor wiring can generate sparks. Placing heaters too close to flammable items such as curtains, bedding, furniture, or clothing increases the chances of fire. If the heater tips over or overheats, it may lead to burns or accidents.

How to use room heaters safely Create a safety zone Make sure there is at least three feet of empty space around your heater. Anything that can catch fire like clothes, blankets, curtains, paper, toys, or furniture, should not be near it. The heater should never be placed near hanging fabric or clutter, as even mild contact can become a fire risk.

Place it on a stable surface Heaters should always be placed on the floor, preferably on a stable and flat surface. Avoid keeping them on a bed, sofa, table, or carpet because these surfaces increase the chances of the heater tipping over or overheating. A solid base keeps the appliance steady and reduces accidental burns or falls.

Avoid bathrooms or humid spaces Never use heaters in bathrooms, kitchens, or other humid areas. Moisture can damage internal wiring and increase the risk of electric shock or short-circuiting. These spaces also trap gases and heat, making them unsafe for heaters that rely on fuel.

Switch off before sleeping Keeping the heater on while sleeping may feel comfortable, but it increases both health risks and safety hazards. The air can become too dry, ventilation may reduce, and electrical components can overheat. Always turn the heater off and unplug it before going to bed or leaving the room.

Use the right plug Plug the heater directly into a wall socket instead of an extension cord or multi-plug. These add-ons are not designed to handle high power consumption and may overheat, melt, or spark. Also, check the cord regularly for fraying, damage, or discolouration.