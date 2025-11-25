Is your monitor outdated? These specs no longer make sense in 2025

Many people upgrade their laptops, graphics cards, and processors regularly, but forget that the monitor plays an equally important role. A display is more than a screen, it determines how sharp your content looks, how smooth gaming feels, and how productive tasks can be. As work and entertainment demand better visuals, some monitor specifications are now officially outdated in 2025. If your current screen matches several points below, it may be time to consider an upgrade.

TN Panels: Once necessary, now behind the curve Twisted Nematic (TN) displays were popular because of their fast response times. Gamers accepted dull colours, low contrast, and narrow viewing angles for performance. But IPS and VA panels today offer responsive speeds along with richer colours and better clarity. Unless you compete professionally in esports and require extremely low latency, TN screens have become unnecessary.

60Hz refresh rate screens feel laggy For years, 60Hz was the standard, especially when LCD displays replaced CRTs. But with most modern games, animations, and workflows demanding smoother motion, 60Hz now feels slow and unresponsive. Displays with 120Hz, 144Hz, or higher refresh rates offer a noticeable improvement in responsiveness — even in everyday tasks like scrolling and dragging windows.

Advertisement

Low Low-resolution displays limit space and clarity A 1080p display still works well on a 15-17 inch laptop. But on a desktop monitor, especially anything above 24 inches, text and images start looking soft and pixelated. The sweet spot in 2025 is 1440p for most users, offering sharp visuals without the high-performance cost of 4K. If your monitor is below Full HD, it’s time for replacement.

Ageing backlights reduce brightness and uniformity Older monitors using CCFL backlighting typically show uneven brightness, flickering, or a dim yellow tint over time. LED-lit screens, especially Mini-LED or OLED options, offer far better contrast, higher brightness, and a noticeably improved viewing experience.

No adaptive sync means rough gameplay Gamers using displays without variable refresh technologies like FreeSync or G-Sync may experience stutter, tearing, or skipped frames. Even with powerful GPUs, gameplay feels smoother and more consistent when the monitor adapts to shifting frame output from the graphics card.

Advertisement

Poor colour coverage and SDR-only monitors are fading out Older monitors with limited colour accuracy struggle to display realistic shades, deeper blacks, and proper contrast. Today’s screens support wider colour spaces like sRGB and DCI-P3, making colours look accurate and vibrant. HDR has also become standard and improves brightness, shadows, and overall detail. If your monitor is SDR-only with narrow colour coverage, it’s missing visual quality modern content is built for.

Slow response times lead to ghosting Older IPS and VA monitors often have slow pixel transitions, which create visible motion blur, smearing, and ghost trails during fast movement. Scrolling, gaming, or watching action scenes can look soft or unclear. Modern displays offer faster response times, improved refresh rates, and smarter tuning to cut blur dramatically. If motion looks fuzzy or delayed, your monitor is likely too outdated to keep up.