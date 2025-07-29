Is your sister a student? Here are 5 laptops for students to gift on Rakshabandhan

Shopping for a student? Then forget perfumes and phone covers—what she really needs is a dependable laptop that can handle Zoom classes, late-night assignments, and the occasional Netflix break. Whether she’s in high school, college, or preparing for competitive exams, these five laptops under ₹50,000– ₹60,000 offer the right mix of power, portability, and everyday usability.

1. Dell 15 (13th Gen Intel Core i3) With its 120Hz full HD display and 512GB SSD, this one’s perfect for note-taking, video calls, and light productivity. It’s thin, weighs just 1.69kg, and comes with Windows 11 and MS Office pre-installed. Great for everyday college life without being a burden on the backpack.

2. HP 15s (AMD Ryzen 5 5500U) The Ryzen 5 chip brings smooth multitasking, whether she’s juggling Chrome tabs or editing PDFs. The 15.6-inch screen is bright and anti-glare, and the dual speakers and HD webcam make it reliable for online classes and calls. Bonus: It looks sleek in silver.

3. Lenovo V14 G3 (12th Gen Intel Core i7) If you’re going all-in, this i7-powered machine is a serious step up. With 16GB RAM and a 14-inch compact form, it’s ideal for students who want speed and portability in one clean package. Think engineering, coding, or content creation.

4. Acer Aspire 3 (Intel Celeron N4500) For basic users—school students, early college years—this budget laptop covers all the essentials. It’s lightweight at 1.3kg, handles browsing and writing tasks with ease, and doesn’t overheat under pressure. An ideal first laptop.

5. ASUS Vivobook 15 (13th Gen Intel Core i3) This one scores high on design and function: 512GB SSD, backlit keyboard, solid battery life, and a crisp 15.6-inch screen. Perfect for students who want a workhorse that doesn’t look like a brick.