Is your smart TV missing something? These soundbars fix the audio instantly

Smart TVs today offer stunning picture quality, slim designs and seamless streaming apps. But while visuals keep improving, built-in speakers often struggle to deliver powerful, clear sound — especially in larger rooms or during action-heavy scenes.
That’s where a good soundbar makes a noticeable difference. Designed to enhance dialogue clarity, bass depth and overall immersion, soundbars are a simple way to upgrade your entertainment setup. Whether you enjoy movies, sports or music streaming, this list highlights the best soundbars that pair perfectly with modern smart TVs.
GOVO GOSURROUND 945 is a 120W 5.1 channel home theatre system designed for immersive TV viewing. It includes a 5.25-inch subwoofer and dual rear satellites to create cinematic surround sound. With Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, USB, and AUX connectivity, it fits modern setups easily. The LED display and stylish remote improve usability. Buyers appreciate its strong bass and value pricing, though some mention inconsistent remote response and occasional performance concerns during extended use.
Strong surround sound for price
Smooth Bluetooth pairing
Remote responsiveness inconsistent
Mixed long-term performance feedback
Buyers praise its impressive surround sound, solid build, and smooth Bluetooth connectivity. However, some report inconsistent remote response and occasional performance instability after extended usage.
You should choose this product because it delivers true 5.1 surround sound with strong bass and versatile connectivity at an affordable price.
JBL Cinema SB510 is a 200W 3.1 channel soundbar featuring Dolby Audio and a built-in subwoofer for deep bass without extra clutter. The dedicated centre channel enhances dialogue clarity, making films and TV shows clearer. HDMI ARC ensures easy setup with a single cable, while Bluetooth supports wireless streaming. Buyers appreciate its compact size and installation simplicity. However, some report inconsistent sound tuning and moderate volume limitations in larger rooms.
Clear dialogue via centre channel
Easy single-cable HDMI setup
Mixed sound balance feedback
Limited loudness in bigger rooms
Buyers like its compact design, easy installation, and value pricing. However, some mention average high-frequency output and occasional connectivity or volume limitations.
You should choose this product because it offers Dolby Audio with a built-in subwoofer and dedicated centre channel in a clutter-free compact setup.
ZEBRONICS Juke Bar 9550 Pro is a powerful 625W 5.2 channel soundbar system featuring dual subwoofers and wired satellites. Designed for heavy bass lovers, it supports Dolby Audio and multiple connectivity options including HDMI ARC and Bluetooth 5.3. RGB lighting adds visual appeal for entertainment setups. Buyers appreciate its strong output and value pricing. Some report inconsistent Bluetooth stability and occasional subwoofer performance issues affecting long-term satisfaction.
Extremely powerful bass output
Attractive RGB lighting design
Bluetooth inconsistency
Mixed subwoofer reliability
Buyers appreciate its loud, bass-heavy output and stylish design. However, some report unstable Bluetooth connectivity and occasional subwoofer or dialogue clarity issues.
You should choose this product because it delivers massive 625W output with dual subwoofers for immersive home theatre experiences.
JBL Cinema SB271 is a 220W 2.1 channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Digital audio. Designed for compact home theatre setups, it enhances dialogue clarity through a dedicated voice mode. HDMI ARC simplifies installation, while Bluetooth enables wireless streaming. Buyers enjoy its cinema-like sound and value for money. Some users report inconsistent woofer performance and limited bass adjustment controls.
Clear voice enhancement mode
Wireless subwoofer convenience
Woofer reliability concerns
Limited bass control options
Buyers like its cinematic sound and clear dialogue reproduction. However, some mention woofer malfunctions and connectivity or bass adjustment limitations.
You should choose this product because it delivers Dolby Digital clarity and wireless subwoofer convenience for immersive movie nights.
Sony HT-S20R offers real 5.1 channel Dolby Digital surround sound with 400W output. It includes rear speakers and an external subwoofer for authentic cinematic immersion. Bluetooth and USB playback provide flexible music streaming options. Buyers appreciate its balanced sound and strong brand reliability. It suits medium to large living rooms well, though installation may require space planning due to wired rear speakers.
True 5.1 surround setup
Reliable brand performance
Wired rear speakers
Requires larger space
You should choose this product because it provides genuine 5.1 surround sound with dependable performance for immersive home entertainment.
Sony HT-S100F is a 120W 2.0 channel soundbar designed for small rooms. It features Bass Reflex speakers, S-Force Front Surround, and Bluetooth connectivity. Its slim profile fits easily under most televisions. Buyers find it affordable and clear for music playback. It is ideal for basic TV audio enhancement, though it lacks a dedicated subwoofer for deeper bass performance.
Slim compact design
Good clarity for price
No dedicated subwoofer
Limited surround immersion
Buyers appreciate its clear sound quality and budget pricing. Some mention it lacks deep bass impact compared to subwoofer-based soundbars.
You should choose this product because it offers a compact design and reliable Sony clarity at an affordable price.
JBL Cinema SB560 delivers 250W output with Dolby Audio and a wireless subwoofer. The 3.1 channel configuration includes a centre channel for enhanced voice clarity. HDMI eARC simplifies setup and improves audio transmission quality. Buyers praise its balanced music and dialogue clarity. Some users report Bluetooth pairing inconsistencies and installation delays in select regions.
Clear centre channel
Powerful balanced sound
Bluetooth inconsistencies
Installation service mixed
Buyers praise voice clarity and balanced music output. However, some mention inconsistent Bluetooth connectivity and mixed installation experiences.
You should choose this product because it combines Dolby Audio clarity with strong wireless bass for immersive viewing.
boAt Aavante 5.2.4 Prime 6250DA offers 625W RMS output with Dolby Atmos and dual subwoofers. Wireless rear satellites enhance immersive surround sound. Designed for theatre-like home entertainment, it delivers powerful bass and detailed audio. Buyers appreciate its cinematic impact and premium look. Some report Bluetooth inconsistencies and mixed feedback regarding voice clarity in certain setups.
Dolby Atmos immersion
Massive bass output
Mixed Bluetooth reliability
Voice clarity inconsistent
Buyers praise immersive Dolby Atmos sound and strong bass. However, some report Bluetooth issues and inconsistent dialogue clarity at higher volumes.
You should choose this product because it delivers Dolby Atmos cinematic surround with powerful 625W performance.
Samsung HW-Q600F/XL delivers 380W output with true 3.1.2 channel sound and up-firing speakers. Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X create overhead audio immersion. The wireless subwoofer enhances bass, while Q-Symphony synchronises audio with compatible Samsung televisions. Buyers appreciate voice clarity and strong bass output. Some mention connectivity inconsistencies and HDMI limitations.
Up-firing immersive sound
Strong bass performance
HDMI limitations
Mixed connectivity feedback
Buyers praise bass power and voice clarity. However, some report Bluetooth connection issues and rear speaker functionality concerns.
You should choose this product because it offers immersive 3D audio with Samsung Q-Symphony integration for enhanced television pairing.
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 HT-BD60 delivers 350W 5.1 channel sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. Two up-firing speakers create overhead audio immersion, while the wireless subwoofer maintains clutter-free placement. Voice Zoom 3 enhances dialogue clarity. Buyers appreciate its cinematic feel, build quality, and ease of installation. Some mention connectivity inconsistencies in certain setups.
Excellent cinematic surround
Strong dialogue enhancement
Mixed connectivity feedback
Premium pricing
Buyers praise its cinematic surround effect and clear dialogue performance. However, some report occasional connectivity issues during setup.
You should choose this product because it delivers Dolby Atmos immersion with Sony’s refined dialogue clarity and premium build quality.
Yes. Soundbars provide better speaker placement, larger drivers and enhanced tuning compared to built-in TV speakers, resulting in clearer dialogue and more immersive sound.
Not always, but it improves bass depth significantly. For movies and music lovers, a subwoofer adds richness that compact soundbars alone may not deliver.
HDMI ARC allows easy connection and lets you control the soundbar with your TV remote. It simplifies setup and improves audio synchronisation.
|Soundbars
|Output Power
|Channel
|Subwoofer
|GOVO GOSURROUND 945
|120W
|5.1
|Wired
|JBL SB510
|200W
|3.1
|Built-in
|ZEBRONICS 9550 Pro
|625W
|5.2
|Dual
|JBL SB271
|220W
|2.1
|Wireless
|Sony HT-S20R
|400W
|5.1
|External
|Sony HT-S100F
|120W
|2.0
|No
|JBL SB560
|250W
|3.1
|Wireless
|boAt 6250DA
|625W
|5.2.4
|Dual
|Samsung HW-Q600F
|380W
|3.1.2
|Wireless
|Sony HT-BD60
|350W
|5.1 (3.1.2)
|Wireless
FAQs
Are soundbars compatible with all smart TVs?
Most soundbars support HDMI ARC, optical or Bluetooth, making them compatible with nearly all modern smart TVs.
Can I mount a soundbar on the wall?
Yes, many models include wall-mount brackets or support standard mounting solutions.
Do soundbars support streaming music?
Many soundbars offer Bluetooth or Wi-Fi streaming, allowing you to play music directly from your phone.
Is a bigger soundbar always better?
Not necessarily. The ideal size depends on your TV size and room dimensions.
Are budget soundbars worth buying?
Yes, even entry-level soundbars can noticeably improve dialogue clarity over standard TV speakers.