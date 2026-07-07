It rained outside, but your home still feels hot? Here's the best AC mode to use during humid weather

After hours of heavy rain, you step outside and enjoy the cool breeze. But the moment you come back home, the room feels warm, sticky and uncomfortable. You switch on the air conditioner and instantly feel better. Then, within minutes of turning it off, the room becomes humid again, making you sweat even without doing anything.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star, New Star rated, Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing,Smart Energy Display, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI12EE5R36W0, White) View Details Get Price LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Fix Speed Window AC (Copper Coil, Turbo Mode, Memory Restart,HD Filter, Quick and Uniform Cooling, AW-C18WUXA, White) View Details Get Price Hitachi Izen Copper 3400Fxl 1.5 Tr Class 3 Star Inverter Split Air Conditioners (Ras.G318Pcbisf) - Tons 1.50 View Details Get Price Carrier ESTRELLA Gx (P) 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window Inverter AC with Dust Filter, Auto Restart, Turbo/Sleep/Dry Mode | 100% Copper Condenser | Energy Efficient, Cools Even at 52°C (CAW18EC3R36F0, White) View Details ₹30,990 Check Offers Carrier ESTRELLA GXi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window Inverter AC with Dust Filter, Auto Restart, Turbo/Sleep/Dry Mode | 100% Copper Condenser | Energy Efficient, Cools Even at 52°C (CIW19EC5R36F0, White) View Details Get Price

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If this sounds familiar, you're not alone.

This is one of the biggest complaints during the monsoon season, especially in cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and other places that experience high humidity. The good news is that your AC can help you deal with this problem. The trick is knowing which mode to use and when.

Why does your home feel so humid during the monsoon? Many people think rain always makes the weather cooler. While it does lower the outdoor temperature, it also increases the amount of moisture in the air.

Humidity simply means there is more water vapour in the air. When humidity levels are high, sweat does not evaporate easily from your skin. That is why you feel sticky, tired and uncomfortable even if the room temperature doesn't seem very high.

Your home also traps this moisture. Closed windows, cooking, drying clothes indoors and poor ventilation can make humidity even worse.

The best AC mode to use during humid weather If your air conditioner has a Dry Mode, this is usually the best setting during humid weather.

Unlike Cool Mode, Dry Mode focuses on removing excess moisture from the air rather than lowering the room temperature as much as possible.

When you switch to Dry Mode:

The room starts feeling less sticky.

The air becomes more comfortable.

You may even feel cooler without lowering the temperature too much. It usually consumes less electricity than running the AC continuously in Cool Mode because the compressor cycles on and off instead of running constantly.

This mode works best when the weather is humid but not extremely hot.

5 ACs with Dry Mode feature

The Carrier ESTER EDGE Gxi is a great choice for homes in humid regions, thanks to its dedicated Dry Mode that removes excess moisture and makes the room feel fresher during the monsoon.

It also comes with Flexicool 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Wi-Fi connectivity, PM 2.5 filtration, and a smart energy display, making it suitable for small bedrooms while balancing comfort and power savings.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star (2026 BEE) Cooling Technology Flexicool 6-in-1 Inverter Special Feature Dry Mode, Wi-Fi, Geo-Fencing Warranty 1 Year Product, 5 Years PCB, 10 Years Compressor Reasons to buy Excellent Dry Mode for reducing indoor humidity. Smart Wi-Fi features with energy monitoring and voice control. Reason to avoid Suitable only for rooms up to 110 sq. ft. Extended warranty comes with maintenance conditions.

Why choose this product? Choose this AC for its efficient Dry Mode, smart Wi-Fi controls, excellent energy efficiency, and reliable cooling during humid monsoon days.

2. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star, New star rated, Fix Speed Window AC (Copper Coil, Turbo Mode, Memory Restart,HD Filter, Quick and Uniform Cooling, AW-C18WUXA, White) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The LG AW-C18WUXA is a fixed-speed window AC that comes with a Dehumidifier (Dry Mode), making it useful during humid monsoon days. Designed for medium-sized rooms, it offers Turbo Mode for faster cooling, HD Filter for cleaner air, and Memory Restart to resume previous settings after a power cut. Its copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection also improves durability in harsh weather conditions.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star (2026 BEE) Cooling Technology Fixed-Speed Compressor Special Feature Dry Mode, Turbo Mode, HD Filter Warranty 1 Year Product, 5 Years PCB & Motor, 10 Years Compressor Reasons to buy Effective Dry Mode for reducing indoor humidity. Durable copper condenser with anti-corrosion coating. Reason to avoid Fixed-speed compressor consumes more power than inverter ACs. Window AC operation is generally louder than split ACs.

Why choose this product? Choose this AC for dependable humidity control, quick cooling, durable construction, and hassle-free performance in medium-sized rooms during monsoons.

The Hitachi Izen Copper 3400FXL is well-suited for humid weather with its dedicated Dry Mode, which helps remove excess moisture and keeps the room comfortable. Its inverter compressor adjusts cooling based on the heat load, while the copper condenser ensures efficient performance. With quiet operation and multiple cooling modes, it is a practical choice for medium-sized rooms during the monsoon.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 5.02) Cooling Technology Inverter Compressor Special Feature Dry Mode, Auto Mode, Super Silent Operation Warranty 1 Year Product, 5 Years PCB, 10 Years Compressor Reasons to buy Dedicated Dry Mode effectively controls indoor humidity. Quiet operation with energy-efficient inverter technology. Reason to avoid Lacks Wi-Fi and smart connectivity features. Limited premium features compared to newer inverter models.

Why choose this product? Choose this AC for efficient humidity control, quiet cooling, energy-saving inverter technology, and dependable performance in medium-sized rooms year-round.

The Carrier ESTRELLA Gx (P) is an inverter window AC that comes with a dedicated Dry Mode, making it a good option for humid monsoon weather. It efficiently removes excess moisture while maintaining comfortable cooling.

With Turbo Mode, Sleep Mode, a dust filter, and the ability to cool even at 52°C, it delivers reliable performance for medium-sized rooms throughout the year.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star (ISEER 3.35) Cooling Technology Inverter Compressor Special Feature Dry Mode, Turbo Mode, Dust Filter Warranty 1 Year Product, 5 Years Compressor Reasons to buy Dry Mode effectively reduces indoor humidity. Inverter technology offers better efficiency than standard window ACs. Reason to avoid Window AC is noisier than most split ACs. Limited smart connectivity features.

Why choose this product? Choose this AC for effective humidity control, reliable inverter performance, durable copper condenser, and consistent cooling even during extreme summer heat.

The Carrier ESTRELLA GXi is a 5-star inverter window AC that features a dedicated Dry Mode to reduce indoor humidity during the monsoon. It also offers Turbo Mode for quick cooling, a dust filter for cleaner air, and efficient cooling even at temperatures up to 52°C.

The inverter compressor and copper condenser make it a dependable and energy-efficient option for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 3.80) Cooling Technology Inverter Compressor Special Feature Dry Mode, Turbo Mode, Dust Filter Warranty 1 Year Product, 5 Years Compressor Reasons to buy Excellent Dry Mode for humid weather comfort. 5-star inverter technology helps reduce electricity consumption. Reason to avoid Window AC is comparatively noisier than split ACs. Lacks Wi-Fi and smart app controls.

Why choose this product? Choose this AC for powerful humidity control, energy-efficient inverter cooling, durable copper construction, and reliable comfort during hot, humid weather.

When should you use Cool Mode instead? There are days when it is both hot and humid. In such situations, Dry Mode alone may not be enough.

If your room temperature is above 30°C, start with Cool Mode to quickly bring down the temperature. Once the room feels comfortable, you can switch to Dry Mode if the humidity is still making the room feel sticky.

This combination helps maintain comfort without making the AC work harder than necessary.

What temperature should you set your AC at? Many people immediately set their AC to 16°C, hoping the room will cool faster.

In reality, this doesn't cool the room faster. It only makes the compressor run for longer.

For most homes during the monsoon, a temperature between 24°C and 26°C is comfortable. If humidity is high, using Dry Mode at this stage often makes the room feel cooler than lowering the temperature further.

Why does the room become uncomfortable after turning the AC off? This is something many families notice during the rainy season.

When the AC is running, it removes moisture and cools the room. Once it is switched off, warm and humid air from outside slowly enters the room through doors, windows and small gaps. The walls, furniture and indoor air also begin absorbing moisture again.

As a result, the room starts feeling sticky within a short time, even if the temperature has not increased much.

Simple tips to keep your room comfortable for longer Along with using the right AC mode, a few simple habits can make a big difference.

Keep doors and windows closed while the AC is running.

Avoid drying wet clothes inside the room.

Clean your AC filters regularly so airflow remains strong.

Use the ceiling fan along with the AC to circulate cool air better.

If your home stays humid most of the day, consider using a dehumidifier. Does every AC have Dry Mode? Most modern split and inverter air conditioners include Dry Mode. You can usually find it by pressing the Mode button on the remote until the water droplet symbol or "Dry" appears.

If your AC doesn't have this feature, you can still stay comfortable by using Cool Mode at around 24-26°C with the fan set to Auto. This helps maintain steady cooling without making the room feel too cold.

Top 3 features of the best ACs with Dry Mode

ACs Capacity Energy Rating Special Feature Carrier ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi CAI12EE5R36W0 Inverter Split AC 1 Ton 5 Star Dry Mode, Wi-Fi, 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling, Geo-Fencing LG AW-C18WUXA Fixed-Speed Window AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dry Mode (Dehumidifier), Turbo Mode, HD Filter Hitachi Izen Copper 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBISF Inverter Split AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dry Mode, Inverter Compressor, Super Silent Operation Carrier ESTRELLA Gx (P) CAW18EC3R36F0 Inverter Window AC 1.5 Ton 3 Star Dry Mode, Turbo Mode, Dust Filter Carrier ESTRELLA GXi CIW19EC5R36F0 Inverter Window AC 1.5 Ton 5 Star Dry Mode, Turbo Mode, Dust Filter, Energy Saver Mode

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