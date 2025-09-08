It’s a cycle, It’s a bike, It’s the EMotorad Ranger; And I tested it hard

Sometimes a product taps into the inner child in all of us. Imagine being handed a bicycle with gears, a fancy headlight, and a motor that runs on battery, that’s the EMotorad Ranger. It’s exciting to look at, fun to ride, and even more of a head-turner than its predecessor. But is everything as good as it seems? After a month of riding and clocking over 60 km, here’s what I really think.

Ride comfort and handling The Ranger brings 20-inch fat tyres and a 120 mm double crown suspension, which absorb most bumps on urban roads. Ride comfort is solid, but the absence of rear suspension shows up during longer rides, something dual suspension could have improved. Still, stability is its strongest point. Even at its top speed of 25 km/h, the motorcycle-style frame keeps posture natural and the ride steady.

Fat tyres and gears on the EMotorad Ranger.

The difference between pedal-assist and throttle-only modes is noticeable. Pedal assist feels subtle, ideal for gradual support, while throttle mode delivers a sudden surge of power. It’s fun once you get used to it, but younger riders may find the jolt challenging.

Battery and range Real-world battery performance is close to the claim. Using throttle-only mode, the Ranger managed 58 km on flat urban roads with minor inclines. The removable battery charges fully in about 3 hours, which is convenient for home or office setups. The battery itself stays cool during charging, though the charger does heat up, a minor but notable observation.

Features and everyday usability The Cluster C6+ monochrome display is easy to read even in direct sunlight and now includes a Type-C port for charging small devices. The 7-speed Shimano gears deliver smooth transitions, even uphill or under load. In fact, the gear shifts are so refined they almost feel silent, something cyclists used to tactile feedback might miss.

Ergonomics are well thought out. Riders above 5’3” will feel comfortable, with a cushioned seat, balanced handlebars, and intuitive foot placement. In my tests, even older riders like my father appreciated the posture and comfort.

Build and safety The high-tensile steel frame feels sturdy and capable of handling scuffs or minor falls, though the paintwork is prone to scratches and should be cared for. While I avoided leaving it in the rain, earlier EMotorad bikes have shown rust issues, so caution is warranted.

At first glance, the claimed 110 kg kerb weight seems daunting, but walk assist mode makes manoeuvring easy. Weight distribution is well-balanced, making it easier to push or store.

Safety is handled by front and rear disc brakes. They’re responsive overall, but the front brake can cause slight skidding on wet roads at higher speeds. The rear brake offers more confidence.

Value and positioning At ₹74,999, the Ranger isn’t built for kids or casual Sunday rides. It’s clearly an enthusiast product, best for adults seeking a comfortable daily commuter with some flair. It can handle potholes, city roads, and mild off-road stretches but isn’t tuned for rugged trails.

Compared to emerging rivals like Motovolt Urbn or Royal Enfield’s upcoming e-cycles, the Ranger stands out for its motorcycle-inspired build, comfort upgrades, and fat-tyre stability. Features like a louder horn, turn indicators, and improved headlight throw make it more road-friendly than EMotorad’s own Doodle Pro.

The EMotorad Ranger is a bold, premium e-cycle that doesn’t shy away from its motorcycle DNA. It’s comfortable, stable, and feature-rich, with practical touches like a removable battery, cushioned seating, and brighter lighting. Where it falls short is long-ride comfort—rear suspension and a slightly higher top speed would have elevated the experience further.