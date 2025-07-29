Jack Dorsey’s offline messaging app Bitchat now available on App Store: More details inside

Bitchat, Jack Dorsey’s new project, is now officially live for Apple users. It is available on the App Store and brings a refreshing change to messaging apps. You do not need mobile data, a Wi-Fi connection, or even a registered account to use it.

The app runs on a Bluetooth-based mesh network system. If your phone has Bluetooth on, it will automatically connect with others running Bitchat nearby. As people move, their phones relay messages across short distances. So, even without direct contact, your message may still reach its destination.

Decentralised, encrypted, and anonymous Bitchat does not ask for your name, email, or number. You open it and start chatting. All messages are encrypted, stored locally, and deleted after a short period. There are no backups or cloud storage involved. Your data stays on your device and nowhere else.

This makes the app suitable for temporary or emergency communication, such as during power cuts, natural disasters, or public events. There is no tracking, and nobody can access your messages once they vanish.

Dorsey developed this app as part of a new open-source group. It supports a wide range of Apple devices, from iPhone to Vision Pro. The interface is clean and simple. It is ideal for people who value privacy and want a tool that does not depend on big tech servers.

However, a disclaimer is included. The team behind Bitchat warns users that the app has not been tested by external security professionals. Until such a review is done, the app should not be used for confidential or sensitive messaging.

Still, the idea behind Bitchat is promising. As more users explore ways to stay off the grid, apps that offer freedom from logins and network dependency could become more popular. With its App Store launch, Bitchat gives everyone a chance to try this new way of connecting.