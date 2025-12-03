Japan launches ‘Human Washing Machine’ that washes, rinses and dries you automatically, but costs a fortune

Japan has introduced one of the most unusual inventions of the year – a machine that washes people instead of clothes. The Human Washing Machine, created by Osaka-based company Science Inc., looks like something straight out of a science-fiction movie. The 7.5-feet-long capsule made headlines at Expo 2025 earlier this year, and it is now officially entering the market, although it is far too costly for everyday homes.

A high-tech bathing capsule The Human Washing Machine resembles a cross between a bathtub, a spa pod, and a compact car wash. Inside the capsule is a reclined seat where a person sits comfortably for a full automated wash. The entire routine lasts around 15 minutes from start to finish.

Instead of regular water pressure, the pod uses microbubbles and gentle water vapour to clean the skin. The bubbles lift dirt, oil and dead skin without the user having to move at all. At the same time, calming lights and soft background music help create a soothing, spa-like atmosphere. Once the cleaning cycle ends, the machine automatically dries the user without towels or extra steps needed.

A machine that ‘washes the soul’ too Science Inc. says the pod isn’t just about convenience. It is also designed to relax the mind. Company spokesperson Sachiko Maekura explains that the capsule includes smart sensors that monitor heart rate and other vital signs throughout the cycle. If it detects stress or discomfort, it can adjust or pause the process.

The idea behind this device isn’t new. A similar prototype appeared at the Osaka Expo in 1970 but never reached production. Science Inc.’s current president remembers seeing that early model as a child, and the nostalgia helped inspire this modern version after more than 50 years.

Luxury pricing and limited availability This futuristic washing capsule is not meant for regular households, at least not yet. The price is around 60 million yen, which is roughly $385,000, putting it firmly in the luxury category. Science Inc. plans to produce only about 40–50 units initially, each one built individually.

One of the first machines has already been purchased by a high-end hotel in Osaka, which plans to offer the experience to its guests. Electronics retailer Yamada Holdings will also display a demo unit in its Tokyo flagship store starting December 25, allowing visitors to try it.

