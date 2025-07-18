Japanese brand AKAI launches three new soundbars in India under its Soul Series range

AKAI is turning up the volume in the best way possible. The Japanese consumer electronics brand has introduced its Soul Series soundbars in the Indian market, offering three models under this new range called the SB100, SB120 Pro and SB160. Designed for home entertainment, these soundbars combine performance with compact design.

What each model offers and why it matters? First up is the SB100. This compact speaker might look small but throws out 100 watt RMS. It runs on a 2.1 channel setup powered by a Class D amplifier. You also get a 5.25 inch subwoofer and dual 2.25 inch drivers. Connectivity? Covered. It comes with HDMI ARC, USB, Bluetooth 5.0, optical and AUX. Need quick adjustments? Try the EQ modes or use the remote. Yes, it even has a tidy LED display.

Move a little up the ladder and you get the SB120 Pro. It brings a loud, room-filling sound with 120W RMS power. Big bass, strong mids, and smart controls make it great for everyday entertainment. It connects to almost everything and looks cool doing it. Toss in a remote and LED display, and you are ready to vibe.

The most powerful in the range is the SB160. It is aimed at users who want louder, richer sound. With a 6.5 inch subwoofer and four 2.25 inch drivers, it delivers 160 watt RMS output. This makes it suitable for everything from gaming to high-volume movie nights. Like the others, it features HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, USB, AUX, and optical input. It also comes with a remote and LED display for easy control.

Each soundbar in the Soul Series focuses on delivering functional design with relevant features for everyday users. All three models come in a compact rectangular form and are built to fit within Indian living rooms without needing complex setups. The EQ modes allow users to tune sound profiles based on the content they are watching or listening to.

