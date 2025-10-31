Jio 5G users get Google AI Pro free for 18 months, worth ₹35,100: Eligibility and claim steps

Google and Reliance are giving eligible Jio 5G customers 18 months of Google AI Pro at no cost ( ₹35,100 value). The plan unlocks higher tier access to Gemini 2.5 Pro in the Gemini app, raises image and video generation limits through Google’s creative models, adds NotebookLM for study and research, and includes 2 TB of cloud storage across Photos, Drive and Gmail. The rollout starts with users aged 18 to 25, then expands to other eligible subscribers.

Who gets it first The offer starts with Jio SIM users aged 18 to 25 on an active unlimited 5G plan of ₹349 or above. Jio says it will expand to other eligible subscribers across India after the first phase. You need to keep an active qualifying plan to retain access for the full period.

What the plan includes Consumers get higher tier access to Gemini 2.5 Pro in the app, raised caps for image and video generation (Google cites models such as Nano Banana and Veo 3.1), access to NotebookLM, and 2 TB of storage across Photos, Drive and Gmail.

How to claim in MyJio Update the MyJio app. Open it and tap the banner that says “Google AI Pro plan FREE” or “Gemini AI Offer”. Confirm your Jio number and sign in with your Google account. Tap Register or I’m interested. When you get the in-app alert, open MyJio again and tap Activate to turn it on. If you already pay for Gemini, switch to “Google AI Pro Powered by Jio” after your current billing cycle ends. 7. It goes live first for users aged 18 to 25; you’ll need an active unlimited 5G plan to keep the benefit.

Why this tie-up matters The free period lets students and people in their first jobs try tools that help with notes, captions, summaries and call noise reduction. Alongside the consumer offer, Reliance’s AI unit is working with Google Cloud in India on TPUs and Gemini Enterprise, pointing to a push on both user tools and local AI infrastructure.