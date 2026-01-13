Just bought a Samsung TV? Change these 5 settings now for a much better picture

Samsung TVs complete your home entertainment system. From bigger screens and sleek designs to sharp visuals and rich colours, they are built to make movies, shows, and sports more enjoyable. But what many users don’t realise is that the picture you see on day one is not always the best your TV can deliver.

Out of the box, Samsung TVs come with default settings that focus on power saving and showroom appeal rather than real home viewing. Features like Eco Mode, automatic brightness control, and aggressive picture modes can make the screen look dull, overly bright, or inconsistent. Instead of improving your experience, these settings can quietly ruin it.

The good news is that fixing this is easy. By changing just a few simple settings, you can unlock better brightness, more natural colours, and a cleaner, more comfortable picture. Even if your Samsung TV us a few years old, these quick tweaks can make a noticeable difference in how everything looks on screen.

1. Turn off Eco Mode for a brighter screen Eco Mode is turned on by default on most Samsung TVs. It saves power by lowering brightness and contrast. While it sounds useful, the power savings are usually small, and the picture often looks dim.

To turn it off, press the settings button on your remote. Go to All Settings > General and Privacy > Power and Energy Saving > Energy Saving Solution. Switch it off. You should notice brighter visuals and richer colours right away.

2. Switch off Brightness Optimisation Brightness Optimisation uses a sensor to adjust the screen based on room lighting. In real use, this can be annoying. If your room light changes often, the TV keeps adjusting brightness, which looks distracting.

Go to the same Power and Energy Saving menu and turn Brightness Optimisation off. This gives you a steady picture that doesn’t change on its own.

3. Pick Movie, Cinema, or Filmmaker mode Samsung offers several picture modes, but not all are good for home viewing. Movie, Cinema, and Filmmaker Mode show more natural colours and reduce extra processing.

Open All Settings > Picture > Picture Mode and try these options. Avoid Dynamic or Sports mode. They are made for showrooms and often look too bright and harsh at home.

4. Set brightness separately for SDR and HDR SDR and HDR content need different brightness levels. Samsung TVs allow you to adjust both.

For SDR, open a streaming app without playing anything. Go to Picture > Expert Settings > Brightness and adjust it to what feels comfortable.

For HDR, play an HDR video on YouTube or a streaming app. Then adjust the brightness again from the same menu.

5. Try different Local Dimming levels Local Dimming improves contrast by controlling backlight zones. You can choose Low, Standard, or High.

Go to Picture > Expert Settings > Local Dimming.

Low reduces light halos

High boosts contrast

Standard balances both

Test all three and choose what looks best to your eyes.