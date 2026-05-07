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Keep your home and office in check: Top smart CCTV cameras you can rely on

Want to monitor your home anytime? These smart CCTV cameras help you track activity, get alerts, and check live footage from your mobile phone easily.

Published7 May 2026, 03:00 PM IST
Smart CCTV cameras help monitor homes with real-time alerts, night vision, and remote access anytime, anywhere.
Smart CCTV cameras help monitor homes with real-time alerts, night vision, and remote access anytime, anywhere. (Pexels)
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By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a Senior Tech Journalist and Content Producer at Live Mint, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

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Keeping track of what happens inside and outside your home has become easier with connected CCTV cameras. These devices record activity around the clock and allow users to view live footage or playback from a phone or computer. Many models now include motion alerts, night vision, and remote access, helping users stay informed even when they are away. So, we have researched and curated a list of the top smart CCTV cameras, which support both indoor and outdoor surveillance and feature smart connectivity. They also offer app control, audio communication and flexible storage options. Let’s have a look.

Our Picks

Our Picks

Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

This indoor camera from Qubo records in 1440p using a 4MP sensor. It offers a full 360-degree view with app-based pan and tilt controls. Users can zoom digitally up to 10x to check details. The device supports colour night vision, helping maintain visibility even in low light conditions.

It also uses AI-based detection to identify movement or human presence and sends alerts through the app. A built-in siren can be triggered when required. Two-way audio allows communication through the camera. Storage options include cloud service and microSD cards up to 1TB. It works on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and supports voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

Specifications

Resolution
4MP (1440p)
Field of View
360° panoramic with pan/tilt
Night Vision
Colour
AI Features
Person detection, motion alerts
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Alexa/Google Assistant

Reason to buy

Sharp 4MP video for clear details

Full 360° room coverage

Colour night vision day or night

Smart person alerts reduce false alarms

Reason to avoid

The app can feel basic for advanced users

Wi-Fi only on the 2.4 GHz band

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the easy setup and wide view that covers entire rooms. The colour night vision and quick alerts get high praise for keeping tabs on kids or pets. Some mention occasional app glitches during peak hours.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for simple, full-room indoor watching on a budget. It's great for families needing reliable alerts and talk-back without complicated setup.

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The CP PLUS 2MP Full HD Wi-Fi camera records video in Full HD resolution (1920x1080) at 20 frames per second. It supports H.265 compression, which helps reduce storage usage. The camera can rotate up to 355 degrees and tilt up to 59 degrees, covering most of the room.

It includes infrared night vision with a range of up to 15 metres. Features such as motion tracking, human detection, and sound alerts send notifications via the ezyKam+ app. A built-in siren can also be activated. The camera includes a microphone and speaker for two-way communication. It supports microSD cards up to 256GB and works with Alexa and Google Home.

Specifications

Resolution
2MP Full HD (1080p) @20fps
Field of View
355° pan, 59° tilt
Night Vision
15m IR
AI Features
Human detection, motion tracking
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Alexa/Google

Reason to buy

Smooth pan and tilt movement

Tracks people automatically

Clear night vision up to 15m

Built-in siren for quick response

Reason to avoid

Limited to 2MP resolution

App updates sometimes slow down

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People praise the motion tracking for following kids around rooms. Setup is quick, and alerts arrive fast. A few note that the picture could be sharper in low light.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you want active tracking inside homes for pets or family. It offers good coverage and alerts at an entry-level price.

Designed for outdoor use, this Trueview camera records in 3MP resolution (2304x1296). It supports both H.264 and H.265 compression formats. The device includes dual LED support, offering infrared and colour night modes with a range of up to 30 metres.

The camera has an IP66 rating, which means it can handle dust and rain. It supports motion and human detection with tracking features and sends alerts to the connected app. Users can speak through the camera using two-way audio. It also offers pan and tilt movement along with digital zoom. Storage is available via microSD (up to 256GB) or cloud, and it works with Alexa on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

Specifications

Resolution
3MP (2304x1296)
Field of View
352° pan, 58° tilt
Night Vision
30m IR/full-colour
AI Features
Human/motion detection, tracking
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Alexa

Reason to buy

Tough waterproof build for outdoors

Colour night vision in the dark

Tracks movement on its own

Long 30m night range

Reason to avoid

Bulkier design

Cloud storage extra cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Owners like the strong weather protection and colour at night for gates. Tracking works well for cars or people. Some say audio is tinny.

Why choose this product?

Select this for outdoor spots like yards needing weather-proof watch and colour video. Suit homes wanting tracking without wires.

This indoor camera records in 4MP resolution (2560x1440) and uses H.265 compression. It offers 355-degree pan and 59-degree tilt, along with a wide viewing angle for full room coverage.

Night vision works up to 15 metres using infrared LEDs. The camera supports AI-based detection for humans and motion, along with sound alerts. Notifications are sent directly to the app. It also includes a siren and supports two-way audio. The camera connects via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and allows storage through microSD cards up to 256GB. It is compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

Specifications

Resolution
4MP Quad HD (2560x1440) @20fps
Field of View
355° pan, 59° tilt, 108° diagonal
Night Vision
15m IR
AI Features
Human detection, tracking, sound
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Google/Alexa

Reason to buy

High 4MP sharp video

Wide pan for full rooms

Tracks and listens for alerts

Strong siren option

Reason to avoid

Indoor only

Higher power use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Folks rave about the detailed picture and smooth tracking. Alerts for sounds help with babies. A couple of reports show Wi-Fi drops rarely.

Why choose this product?

Choose for detailed indoor views with sound detection. Perfect for larger rooms or baby monitoring on a moderate budget.

The Imou Ranger 2 is an indoor dome camera that supports full rotation with 355-degree pan and 85-degree tilt. It records in Full HD and offers a 108-degree field of view through its lens.

It includes infrared night vision up to 10 metres. AI features such as human detection, motion tracking, and sound alerts send updates through the Imou Life app. A built-in alarm can be used when needed. The camera supports two-way audio and works with Alexa and Google Assistant. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi and Ethernet, and it supports microSD storage up to 256GB.

Specifications

Resolution
1080p Full HD @25/30fps
Field of View
355° pan, 85° tilt, 108° lens
Night Vision
10m IR
AI Features
Human detection, tracking
Connectivity
Wi-Fi/Ethernet, Alexa/Google

Reason to buy

Dome shape hard to tamper with

Wired option for a steady connection

Good tilt range

Quiet operation

Reason to avoid

Shorter night vision

Dome limits zoom

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users enjoy the sturdy dome and easy app control. Human alerts cut junk notifications. Some wish for higher resolution.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this secure indoor dome if you prefer wired stability and anti-vandal design. Great for offices or high-traffic homes.

This outdoor smart CCTV camera from CP PLUS records in 4MP resolution and uses H.265 compression. It offers a 345-degree pan and a 70-degree tilt, allowing wide area coverage.

The camera supports dual night vision modes. Infrared works up to 15 metres, while white LED mode provides colour footage up to 10 metres. It includes motion detection, human detection, and sound alerts through the app. A siren and two-way audio are also part of the system. Storage is supported via microSD cards up to 256GB, and the camera can connect through Wi-Fi or Ethernet. It works with Google Home.

Specifications

Resolution
4MP (2560x1440) @20fps
Field of View
345° pan, 70° tilt, 108°
Night Vision
15m IR/10m color
AI Features
Human detection, tracking
Connectivity
2.4GHz Wi-Fi/Ethernet, Google

Reason to buy

Colour night vision outdoors

Weatherproof for rain

Wired backup connection

Wide tilt angle

Reason to avoid

Needs a strong Wi-Fi signal

Slightly heavier

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the colour night video for porches. Weather hold-up impresses. Tracking follows people well, though the app lags sometimes.

Why choose this product?

This fits outdoor pan-tilt needs with colour night sight. Ideal for gates or patios seeking versatile coverage.

This Hikvision camera records in 6MP resolution (3200x1800) and uses H.265+ compression. It features a fixed lens with a wide field of view and supports Smart Hybrid Light technology, which switches between infrared and white light up to 30 metres.

The camera carries an IP67 rating, making it suitable for outdoor use in different conditions. Motion detection can identify humans and vehicles to reduce unnecessary alerts. It also includes wide dynamic range support for handling varied lighting. A built-in microphone records audio, and storage can go up to 512GB using a microSD card. Power over Ethernet support allows a wired setup with fewer cables.

Specifications

Resolution
6MP (3200x1800)
Field of View
105° horizontal (2.8mm lens)
Night Vision
30m Smart Hybrid Light
AI Features
Motion detection 2.0 (human/vehicle)
Connectivity
PoE, Ethernet

Reason to buy

Ultra-clear 6MP detail

Filters alerts to people/cars

Tough against the weather

Wired for no dropouts

Reason to avoid

Needs wiring/PoE setup

Higher price point

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

People call out sharp images even from far away. Fewer false alerts thanks to the smart filter. The pro build lasts outdoors.

Why choose this product?

Go pro with this for big areas needing top detail and smart alerts. Best for serious home or business perimeter watch.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

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