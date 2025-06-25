Keeping your phone on silent is linked to less burnout and better sleep, according to new research on office workers

A growing number of people are choosing to keep their phones on silent, and new research is showing that this simple habit could be more powerful than it seems. A recent study from Kyung Hee University has found that silencing your phone, especially when paired with mindfulness practices, can significantly reduce stress and improve focus at work.

The study: Mindfulness, silent phones, and stress relief The research tracked 114 office workers, dividing them into two groups. One group used a mindfulness app for four weeks, while the other group joined in later. The researchers measured levels of burnout, perceived stress, work engagement, mindfulness, and overall vitality at three different points during the study. The results were clear: participants who combined the mindfulness app with silencing their phones reported lower stress, less burnout, and higher engagement at work.

What stood out was the impact of lifestyle changes beyond just using the app. Those who put their phones on silent and kept them out of sight saw even greater benefits. The absence of constant notifications helped them reclaim their attention, making it easier to focus on tasks and stay present during meetings or creative work.

Why Silent Mode makes a difference The science behind this is straightforward. Every time your phone buzzes or beeps, it pulls your attention away, even if you do not respond immediately. Studies have shown that after an interruption, it can take more than 20 minutes to fully regain your focus. By muting notifications and keeping the phone out of reach, people are able to group their replies into set times, reducing the number of disruptions and saving hours each week.

Silent mode also helps set boundaries. When your phone does not demand your attention, you choose when to engage with messages and calls. Over time, friends and colleagues adjust to this rhythm, learning to text or email and wait for a response. This not only reduces pressure but also builds a sense of autonomy and respect for personal space.

The ripple effect Silent mode’s impact goes well beyond the workplace. People who keep their phones quiet at night often say they sleep better and feel less on edge. Constant notifications, even for unimportant messages, can keep the body in a state of alertness, raising heart rate and stress hormones. Taking away these interruptions helps people unwind and enjoy longer periods of real rest.

There’s also a social side. With the phone on silent, conversations tend to be more focused. People listen better, notice more, and build stronger connections. This kind of presence makes a difference in teamwork and leadership, where understanding and clear communication matter most.

Building a more intentional day Choosing to keep your phone on silent is more than just a tech preference. It is a conscious decision to protect your attention and invest your time where it matters most. The Kyung Hee University study, published in Computers in Human Behavior, highlights how small changes in how we use technology can lead to big improvements in well-being and productivity.