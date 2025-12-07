Kent water purifiers with advanced RO tech are now on sale with up to 50% off on Amazon

Kent water purifiers are trusted across India for delivering safe and healthy drinking water. Using advanced RO technology, these purifiers remove harmful chemicals, bacteria, and impurities, making every glass pure and safe. Ideal for homes in areas with hard or contaminated water, Kent ensures consistent water quality while keeping maintenance simple.

During the Amazon sale, you can get these reliable purifiers at up to 50% off. Models come with user-friendly controls, high purification speed, and energy-efficient designs that fit seamlessly into any kitchen. Many models also offer large storage capacities, so clean water is always available when you need it. With Kent, families can enjoy safe drinking water every day, while taking advantage of amazing discounts. This is the perfect time to invest in health and convenience for your home.

The KENT Grand RO Water Purifier offers advanced RO+UF+TDS Control technology with UV LED in-tank purification, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water. Its 8-litre capacity and 20 LPH flow make it perfect for homes using borewell, tanker, or municipal water.

The purifier retains essential minerals while removing dissolved impurities and harmful microorganisms. Water-saving push-fit technology minimises wastage, and the large service network ensures hassle-free support. Grab it now on Amazon with 50% off for a limited time.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UF+TDS Control+UV LED Capacity 8 litres Flow Rate 20 LPH Water Source Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Warranty 1 year free warranty with installation

The KENT Supreme Plus Alkaline+Copper RO Water Purifier delivers advanced RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS Control technology with UV LED in-tank purification, ensuring safe, mineral-rich drinking water. Its 8-litre capacity and 20 LPH flow handle municipal, borewell, or tanker water efficiently.

The Auto Flush feature maintains RO membrane cleanliness, reduces water wastage, and extends membrane life. Alkaline and copper filters support overall health and pH balance. Get it now on Amazon with 38% off for a limited time.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS Control+UV LED Capacity 8 litres Flow Rate 20 LPH Special Feature Auto Flush Water Source Borewell/Tanker/Municipal

The KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier combines UV and UF technology to deliver safe, purified drinking water. With an 8-litre storage capacity and 60 L/hr output, it ensures enough clean water for daily household needs.

Wall-mountable design saves space, and the change filter indicator reminds you when maintenance is due. Ideal for areas with municipal or borewell water, it provides hassle-free purification. Grab it now on Amazon with 25% off for a limited period.

Specifications Purification Technology UV+UF Capacity 8 litres Output 60 L/hr Installation Wall Mount & Table Top Special Feature Change Filter Indicator

The KENT Supreme Star RO Water Purifier offers advanced RO+UV+UF+TDS Control with Alkaline+Copper+UV in-tank purification, delivering safe and mineral-rich drinking water. Its 9-litre capacity and 20 LPH flow handle municipal, borewell, and tanker water efficiently.

The Auto Flush and self-cleaning features maintain the RO membrane, reduce water wastage, and extend lifespan. Alkaline and copper filters promote pH balance and overall health. Enjoy continuous, pure water at home with this Amazon deal at 34% off.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+Alkaline+Copper+UV LED Capacity 9 litres Flow Rate 20 LPH Special Feature Auto Flush & Self Cleaning Water Source Borewell/Tanker/Municipal

The KENT 11149 Maxx Alkaline Water Purifier uses double purification with UV+UF technology to remove bacteria, viruses, and cysts, delivering safe drinking water. Its 7-litre capacity and transparent detachable storage tank make cleaning simple. The purifier enhances water alkalinity up to 9.5 pH, supporting pH balance, immunity, and overall health.

The activated carbon pre-filter reduces bad taste and odour. Get this reliable purifier on Amazon now with 16% off for a limited time.

Specifications Purification Technology UV+UF Capacity 7 litres Alkaline Level Up to 9.5 pH Special Feature Detachable Storage Tank Filter Activated Carbon Pre-Filter

The KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) uses UV+UF technology for multiple-stage purification, effectively removing bacteria, viruses, and cysts. Its 7-litre storage with a detachable tank makes cleaning simple, while the wall-mountable design saves space.

With a high purification capacity of 60 L/hr, it ensures a steady supply of safe water for domestic use. Suitable for tap and municipal water, this purifier delivers reliable performance. Get it on Amazon now with 17% off for a limited period.

Specifications Purification Technology UV+UF Capacity 7 litres Output 60 L/hr Installation Wall Mount Special Feature Detachable Storage Tank

The KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier offers advanced RO+UV+UF+TDS Control with UV LED in-tank technology, ensuring safe and contaminant-free drinking water. Its 9-litre tank and 20 LPH flow provide continuous water supply with zero water wastage.

The purifier comes with 4 years of free service, including 1-year warranty and 3-year AMC, giving complete peace of mind. Ideal for municipal, borewell, and tanker water, this ISI-marked purifier delivers reliable performance. Get it on Amazon now with 14% off.

Specifications Purification Technology RO+UV+UF+TDS Control+UV LED Tank Capacity 9 litres Flow Rate 20 LPH Special Feature Zero Water Wastage Warranty & Service 4 Years Free Service

