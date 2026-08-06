Laptop prices have dropped by up to 40% on Amazon! Asus, Dell, HP and more included

Buying a new laptop often means waiting for the right sale, and Amazon's latest offers could make that wait worthwhile. Discounts are now available across laptops from Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Acer and other leading brands, with savings going as high as 40% on select models. The sale covers everything from affordable everyday laptops for students and office work to premium ultrabooks and gaming machines with dedicated graphics.

Our Picks Highest discount FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Highest discount Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 3 30 15.6" (39.6cm) FHD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM LPDDR5-5500/512GB SSD/AMD Radeon 610M Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2024/Full HD Camera/Grey/1.6Kg), 82XQ01VYIN View Details ₹54,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 3-7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light Laptop View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹9,165 x 6 months ₹54,990 ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 9 285H,Intel Arc iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,OLED,Touch Screen,14"(35.5 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Silver,1.28 Kg,UX3405CA-QL1692WS,AI Laptop View Details ₹1.35L Buy on EMI Check Offers HP 14 Smartchoice, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 12 TOPS, 24GB DDR5 (Upgradeable) 1TB SSD, Anti-Glare, FHD, 14''/35.6cm,Win11, M365*Office24, Silver, 1.4kg, ep1180tu, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit AI Laptop View Details ₹80,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers ASUS TUF A15 (2026), AMD Ryzen 7 170,RTX 3050-4GB,16GB RAM (Upgradeable),512GB SSD,FHD, 15.6"(39.6 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1 Year),Office 2024, Graphite Black, 2.3 Kg, FA506NCQ-HN007WS,Gaming Laptop View Details ₹78,760 Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Instead of highlighting every discounted model, we've picked some of the most compelling deals across different price segments. Many of these laptops also become more affordable when combined with bank offers, exchange bonuses and no-cost EMI options, helping buyers stretch their budget further. If you've been postponing your purchase or waiting for a better price, this sale could be the opportunity you've been looking for. Here are the laptop deals from Amazon that deserve a closer look before stocks run out or prices change.

6 laptop deals that deserve your attention

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has been one of Amazon's go-to recommendations for buyers looking for a dependable laptop under ₹60,000, and the current sale makes it even more tempting. It is now available for ₹54,990, a sharp drop from its listed MRP of ₹1,11,490.

On top of that, eligible bank cards can get you an instant discount of up to ₹1,500, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can receive up to ₹1,649 cashback. With a Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it's a solid option for students, office work and everyday multitasking without stretching your budget.

2. Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 3-7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light Laptop Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Not everyone needs a ₹70,000 laptop. If your workload revolves around documents, video calls and streaming, the Acer Aspire One covers the basics without costing a fortune. Amazon has dropped its price to ₹39,990 from a listed MRP of ₹71,999, and the deal gets sweeter with up to ₹1,199 cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Add the available no-cost EMI offers, and this becomes one of the easier budget laptop deals to recommend during the sale.

If you've been eyeing a premium AI laptop, this is one of the biggest discounts in Amazon's sale. The ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026) is currently available for ₹1,34,990, down from its listed MRP of ₹2,28,990. The deal gets even better with up to ₹4,049 cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, along with no-cost EMI options on select cards.

Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor, it also packs a 14-inch OLED touchscreen, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a compelling choice for creators, professionals and anyone looking for a premium Windows laptop that can handle demanding workloads.

Need more memory without spending over ₹1 lakh? This HP 14 AI laptop stands out because it packs 24GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD, a combination that's still uncommon in this price range. It is currently available for ₹80,990, down from its listed MRP of ₹1,39,201. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also get up to ₹2,429 cashback, while select cards unlock no-cost EMI offers.

Add the Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, Full HD display and backlit keyboard, and this becomes a strong option for professionals, students and multitaskers looking for a future-ready Windows laptop.

Gaming laptops don't usually get this affordable during sales. The ASUS TUF A15 (2026) is currently available for ₹78,760, a sizeable drop from its listed MRP of ₹1,31,990. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also get up to ₹2,362 cashback, along with no-cost EMI options on eligible cards.

The laptop pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 144Hz Full HD display, making it a strong contender for gamers and creators looking for solid performance without crossing the ₹80,000 mark.

If you want a gaming laptop with extra memory for multitasking, this HP Victus deserves a closer look. Amazon has dropped its price to ₹85,990 from a listed MRP of ₹1,47,674, and eligible bank offers can bring the effective cost down even further. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also get up to ₹2,579 cashback.

The laptop combines an Intel Core 5 210H processor with an RTX 3050 GPU, 24GB DDR5 RAM and a 144Hz Full HD display, making it a good fit for gaming, content creation and everyday productivity.

Which laptop deal is best for you

Best laptop deals Operating System Who it is best for Sale Price Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Ryzen 3, 8GB/512GB) Windows 11 Home Students, office work, everyday multitasking ₹ 54,990 Acer Aspire One (Ryzen 3 7320U, 8GB/256GB) Windows 11 Home Students, first-time laptop buyers, home use ₹ 39,990 ASUS Zenbook 14 (2026, Core Ultra 9, OLED) Windows 11 Home Professionals, creators, power users ₹ 1,34,990 HP 14 AI Laptop (Core Ultra 5, 24GB/1TB) Windows 11 Home Professionals, multitaskers, productivity users ₹ 80,990 ASUS TUF A15 (2026, Ryzen 7, RTX 3050) Windows 11 Home Gamers, creators, performance-focused users ₹ 78,760 HP Victus Gaming Laptop (Core 5, RTX 3050, 24GB RAM) Windows 11 Home Gamers, content creators, heavy multitaskers ₹ 85,990

Similar stories for you Still using your smartwatch only for fitness? These features prove today's smartwatches can make life much easier