Laptop slowing down or running out of storage? These high speed NVMe SSDs are worth upgrading to

Laptop storage fills up faster than most people expect, especially if you work with large files, games or media. At the same time, SSD prices are beginning to edge higher, making an upgrade sooner rather than later a sensible choice for many users. Investing in a new drive today could also help you avoid paying more later.

Our Picks Best overall Value for money Faster read and write Budget friendly FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall Samsung 990 PRO SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal SSD, Seq. Read Speeds Up to 7,450 MB/s for High End Computing, Gaming, Video Editing and Heavy Duty Workstations, MZ-V9P1T0BW. View Details ₹32,989 Buy on EMI Check Offers Patriot Memory P300 128GB M.2 SSD 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal SSD P300P128GM28 View Details ₹4,799 Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹5,499 x 6 months ₹32,989 HIKVISION E3000 Internal NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD 256GB, Internal Solid State Drive, Gen 3x4, 2280, 3D NAND Flash Memory, Up to 3500MB/s Read Speed View Details ₹4,599 Buy on EMI Check Offers Value for money Crucial P310 1TB 2280 PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD – Up to 7,100 MB/s – Shift up to Gen4 – Internal Solid State Drive (PC) – CT1000P310SSD801 View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Faster read and write SANDISK Optimus™ 5100 NVMe™ SSD, 500GB, Upto 6600MB/s R, 5600MB/s W, 5Y Warranty, PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 (2280), Gaming Storage, Internal Solid State Drive (SDSP51500GAN-000E0) View Details ₹11,800 Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

A high speed NVMe SSD is one of the easiest ways to improve your laptop's overall performance. Faster boot times, quicker app launches and shorter file transfer times can make a noticeable difference in everyday use. We have shortlisted some of the best high speed NVMe SSDs that are worth considering for your next laptop upgrade.

Samsung 990 PRO 1TB is a flagship PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for users who want top-tier speed for gaming, creator work and heavy multitasking. Samsung rates it at up to 7,450MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write in an M.2 2280 form factor, and backs it with a 5-year limited warranty. It is a premium drive, but the performance ceiling, endurance and mature ecosystem make it a strong fit for high-end desktops and laptops.

Specifications Capacity 1TB. Form factor M.2 2280. Interface PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 NVMe. Sequential read Up to 7,450MB/s. Sequential write Up to 6,900MB/s. Warranty 5 years limited. Reasons to buy Blistering speeds for gaming and creative work. Backed by a 5-year limited warranty. Reason to avoid Usually costs more than mainstream Gen 4 SSDs. Best value only if you can use the speed.

What are buyers saying? Buyers broadly praise the speed and overall polish, and the Amazon reviews shows a strong 4.8-star rating with thousands of ratings. The main hesitation tends to be price, while some buyers also stay cautious because premium Samsung SSDs are frequently discussed in the context of counterfeit listings on the market.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a fast, proven SSD for demanding gaming, editing and workstation use, and you value a premium drive with top-end sequential performance and a long warranty.

2. Patriot Memory P300 128GB M.2 SSD 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal SSD P300P128GM28 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Patriot P300 128GB is a budget Gen 3 NVMe SSD aimed at entry-level upgrades for older laptops and desktops. It uses a PCIe Gen 3 x4, NVMe 1.3 M.2 2280 layout and is rated at up to 1,600MB/s read and 600MB/s write for the 128GB version. Patriot also includes HMB and NANDXtend ECC technology, plus a 5-year warranty, which makes it a sensible low-cost boot drive or light productivity upgrade.

Specifications Capacity 128GB. Form factor M.2 2280. Interface PCIe Gen 3 x4, NVMe 1.3. Sequential read Up to 1,600MB/s. Sequential write Up to 600MB/s. Warranty 5 years. Reasons to buy Very affordable entry into NVMe storage. Compact, single-sided M.2 design is easy to fit. Reason to avoid Only 128GB, so capacity is tight. DRAMless design limits heavy sustained use.

What are buyers saying? Buyer feedback leans positive on speed and value, with visible Amazon reviews saying it boots PCs quickly and feels like a good budget pick. The wider review pattern, though, also suggests it is better for basic use than for heavier gaming or large file transfers.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it for a low-cost boot drive or a simple upgrade in an older system where you want NVMe speed without spending much, and where 128GB is enough for core apps.

HIKVISION E3000 256GB is a practical Gen 3 NVMe SSD for users who want a quick, compact storage upgrade at the budget end. Hikvision’s consumer PCIe series lists the E3000 at up to 3,500MB/s read and 3,100MB/s write, and the drive is part of the brand’s consumer SSD range with a 5-year warranty. It is built for light to moderate workloads, daily boot use and general laptop or desktop acceleration.

Specifications Capacity 256GB. Form factor M.2 2280. Interface PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe. Sequential read Up to 3,500MB/s. Sequential write Up to 3,100MB/s for the E3000 series. Warranty 5 years. Reasons to buy Fast enough for everyday boot and app loading. Good value for a Gen 3 NVMe upgrade. Reason to avoid 256GB fills up quickly. Buyer feedback is mixed on reliability.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally like the speed and value, but the visible Amazon reviews also show complaints about reliability and after-sales response. That makes it a “good when it works well” option rather than a universally safe premium pick.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you need a cost-conscious NVMe upgrade for a laptop or desktop and are comfortable with 256GB as a system or light-use drive.

Crucial P310 1TB is a fast Gen 4 NVMe SSD aimed at users who want strong performance without going to a top-shelf flagship price. Crucial rates it at up to 7,100MB/s read and 6,000MB/s write in an M.2 2280 form factor, with a 5-year warranty and 220TBW endurance on the 1TB model. It is a useful all-rounder for gaming, laptops and everyday productivity, with a clear value-first position.

Specifications Capacity 1TB. Form factor M.2 2280. Interface PCIe Gen 4 NVMe. Sequential read Up to 7,100MB/s. Sequential write Up to 6,000MB/s. Warranty 5 years. Reasons to buy Excellent Gen 4 speed for the money. Cool, easy-to-install drive for broad compatibility. Reason to avoid Endurance is lower than some higher-end rivals. Retail packaging and seller handling vary.

What are buyers saying? Buyer feedback is strongly value-driven. Amazon snippets call it affordable, good value for money and well performing, while some comments note seller handling rather than product quality as the concern.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want near-flagship Gen 4 speed, good everyday responsiveness and a more balanced price than premium high-end SSDs.

SanDisk Optimus 5100 500GB is a Gen 4 SSD positioned for creators and performance-focused users who still want a sensible price. The 500GB version is rated at up to 6,600MB/s read and 5,600MB/s write, uses an M.2 2280 form factor, and comes with a 5-year warranty. SanDisk also highlights nCache 4.0 and a power-efficient design, so it is built as a fast, practical storage upgrade rather than an extravagant flagship.

Specifications Capacity 500GB. Form factor M.2 2280. Interface PCIe Gen 4 NVMe. Sequential read Up to 6,600MB/s. Sequential write Up to 5,600MB/s. Warranty 5 years. Reasons to buy Fast Gen 4 speeds at a more practical level. Backed by a 5-year warranty. Reason to avoid 500GB may feel tight for big game libraries. Newer model, so long-term user data is still thin.

What are buyers saying? Visible Amazon reviews are very positive for the price, calling it fast, affordable and on par with the WD SN5100. The sample size is still small, so the current view is promising rather than deeply established.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a fast Gen 4 SSD for general use, creators or gaming, but do not need the extra cost or heat of a top-end flagship drive.

WD Blue SN5100 500GB is a mainstream Gen 4 NVMe SSD built for people who want strong everyday speed with a trusted brand name. The 500GB model offers up to 6,600MB/s read and 5,600MB/s write, comes in M.2 2280 form, and carries a 5-year limited warranty. WD also markets it for AI-enabled workflows, multitasking and data migration, which makes it a versatile storage choice for laptops and desktops.

Specifications Capacity 500GB. Form factor M.2 2280. Interface PCIe Gen 4 NVMe. Sequential read 6,600MB/s. Sequential write 5,600MB/s. Warranty 5-year limited warranty. Reasons to buy Trusted WD branding and support ecosystem. Strong performance for daily multitasking. Reason to avoid 500GB capacity may not suit larger installs. Not aimed at extreme enthusiast workloads.

What are buyers saying? Buyer feedback is positive, with Amazon reviews describing it as good quality and blazing fast. That lines up with the brand’s mainstream reputation and the drive’s strong 500GB speed figures.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a well-balanced 500GB Gen 4 SSD from a familiar storage brand, especially for multitasking, everyday speed and a dependable warranty.

EVM 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD is a budget-friendly Gen 3 drive aimed at users who want a meaningful speed bump over SATA storage without spending much. The 512GB model is rated at up to 3,200MB/s read and 2,100MB/s write, uses an M.2 2280 form factor and comes with a 5-year warranty. It is a sensible pick for laptops, desktops and general gaming storage where value matters more than elite performance.

Specifications Capacity 512GB. Form factor M.2 2280. Interface PCIe Gen 3x4 NVMe. Sequential read Up to 3,200MB/s. Sequential write Up to 2,100MB/s. Warranty 5 years. Reasons to buy Good value for a budget NVMe upgrade. Decent speed for everyday responsiveness. Reason to avoid Not as fast as current Gen 4 rivals. Brand ecosystem and review depth are limited.

What are buyers saying? Amazon reviews describe it as good quality, good value for money and helpful for making Windows boot faster. That makes it sound like a practical budget upgrade rather than a performance statement piece.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a simple, affordable NVMe upgrade for a laptop or desktop and you are mainly after faster boot times, app loads and day-to-day responsiveness.

Factors to consider when buying an NVMe SSD PCIe generation: Make sure the SSD is compatible with your laptop and choose between PCIe Gen 3, Gen 4 or Gen 5 based on your system.

Storage capacity: Pick enough storage for your needs, whether it is 500GB, 1TB or 2TB, while leaving room for future files.

Read and write speeds: Higher sequential speeds help reduce loading times and improve file transfers, especially for large files.

Endurance and reliability: Check the SSD's endurance rating, warranty period and reliability features for long term use.

Thermal performance: Efficient heat management helps the SSD maintain consistent performance during heavy workloads. Top 3 features of best SSD for laptops

SSDs Capacity Interface Form factor Samsung 990 PRO 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 NVMe M.2 2280 Patriot P300 128GB PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe 1.3 M.2 2280 HIKVISION E3000 256GB PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe M.2 2280 Crucial P310 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 2280 SanDisk Optimus 5100 500GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 2280 WD Blue SN5100 500GB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 2280 EVM NVMe SSD 512GB PCIe Gen 3x4 NVMe M.2 2280

Similar articles for you Should you chase Gen 5 SSD speeds or save money with Gen 4?