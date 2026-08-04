Laptop slowing down or running out of storage? These high speed NVMe SSDs are worth upgrading to

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Laptop storage fills up faster than most people expect, especially if you work with large files, games or media. At the same time, SSD prices are beginning to edge higher, making an upgrade sooner rather than later a sensible choice for many users. Investing in a new drive today could also help you avoid paying more later.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallSamsung 990 PRO SSD 1TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal SSD, Seq. Read Speeds Up to 7,450 MB/s for High End Computing, Gaming, Video Editing and Heavy Duty Workstations, MZ-V9P1T0BW.View Details
₹32,989
Patriot Memory P300 128GB M.2 SSD 2280 NVMe PCIe Gen 3x4 Internal SSD P300P128GM28View Details
₹4,799
Unlock Personalized
₹5,499x 6 months₹32,989
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
HIKVISION E3000 Internal NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD 256GB, Internal Solid State Drive, Gen 3x4, 2280, 3D NAND Flash Memory, Up to 3500MB/s Read SpeedView Details
₹4,599
Value for moneyCrucial P310 1TB 2280 PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD – Up to 7,100 MB/s – Shift up to Gen4 – Internal Solid State Drive (PC) – CT1000P310SSD801View Details
Faster read and writeSANDISK Optimus™ 5100 NVMe™ SSD, 500GB, Upto 6600MB/s R, 5600MB/s W, 5Y Warranty, PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 (2280), Gaming Storage, Internal Solid State Drive (SDSP51500GAN-000E0)View Details
₹11,800
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
A high speed NVMe SSD is one of the easiest ways to improve your laptop's overall performance. Faster boot times, quicker app launches and shorter file transfer times can make a noticeable difference in everyday use. We have shortlisted some of the best high speed NVMe SSDs that are worth considering for your next laptop upgrade.
Samsung 990 PRO 1TB is a flagship PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for users who want top-tier speed for gaming, creator work and heavy multitasking. Samsung rates it at up to 7,450MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write in an M.2 2280 form factor, and backs it with a 5-year limited warranty. It is a premium drive, but the performance ceiling, endurance and mature ecosystem make it a strong fit for high-end desktops and laptops.
Blistering speeds for gaming and creative work.
Backed by a 5-year limited warranty.
Usually costs more than mainstream Gen 4 SSDs.
Best value only if you can use the speed.
Buyers broadly praise the speed and overall polish, and the Amazon reviews shows a strong 4.8-star rating with thousands of ratings. The main hesitation tends to be price, while some buyers also stay cautious because premium Samsung SSDs are frequently discussed in the context of counterfeit listings on the market.
Choose it if you want a fast, proven SSD for demanding gaming, editing and workstation use, and you value a premium drive with top-end sequential performance and a long warranty.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Patriot P300 128GB is a budget Gen 3 NVMe SSD aimed at entry-level upgrades for older laptops and desktops. It uses a PCIe Gen 3 x4, NVMe 1.3 M.2 2280 layout and is rated at up to 1,600MB/s read and 600MB/s write for the 128GB version. Patriot also includes HMB and NANDXtend ECC technology, plus a 5-year warranty, which makes it a sensible low-cost boot drive or light productivity upgrade.
Very affordable entry into NVMe storage.
Compact, single-sided M.2 design is easy to fit.
Only 128GB, so capacity is tight.
DRAMless design limits heavy sustained use.
Buyer feedback leans positive on speed and value, with visible Amazon reviews saying it boots PCs quickly and feels like a good budget pick. The wider review pattern, though, also suggests it is better for basic use than for heavier gaming or large file transfers.
Choose it for a low-cost boot drive or a simple upgrade in an older system where you want NVMe speed without spending much, and where 128GB is enough for core apps.
HIKVISION E3000 256GB is a practical Gen 3 NVMe SSD for users who want a quick, compact storage upgrade at the budget end. Hikvision’s consumer PCIe series lists the E3000 at up to 3,500MB/s read and 3,100MB/s write, and the drive is part of the brand’s consumer SSD range with a 5-year warranty. It is built for light to moderate workloads, daily boot use and general laptop or desktop acceleration.
Fast enough for everyday boot and app loading.
Good value for a Gen 3 NVMe upgrade.
256GB fills up quickly.
Buyer feedback is mixed on reliability.
Buyers generally like the speed and value, but the visible Amazon reviews also show complaints about reliability and after-sales response. That makes it a “good when it works well” option rather than a universally safe premium pick.
Choose it if you need a cost-conscious NVMe upgrade for a laptop or desktop and are comfortable with 256GB as a system or light-use drive.
Crucial P310 1TB is a fast Gen 4 NVMe SSD aimed at users who want strong performance without going to a top-shelf flagship price. Crucial rates it at up to 7,100MB/s read and 6,000MB/s write in an M.2 2280 form factor, with a 5-year warranty and 220TBW endurance on the 1TB model. It is a useful all-rounder for gaming, laptops and everyday productivity, with a clear value-first position.
Excellent Gen 4 speed for the money.
Cool, easy-to-install drive for broad compatibility.
Endurance is lower than some higher-end rivals.
Retail packaging and seller handling vary.
Buyer feedback is strongly value-driven. Amazon snippets call it affordable, good value for money and well performing, while some comments note seller handling rather than product quality as the concern.
Choose it if you want near-flagship Gen 4 speed, good everyday responsiveness and a more balanced price than premium high-end SSDs.
SanDisk Optimus 5100 500GB is a Gen 4 SSD positioned for creators and performance-focused users who still want a sensible price. The 500GB version is rated at up to 6,600MB/s read and 5,600MB/s write, uses an M.2 2280 form factor, and comes with a 5-year warranty. SanDisk also highlights nCache 4.0 and a power-efficient design, so it is built as a fast, practical storage upgrade rather than an extravagant flagship.
Fast Gen 4 speeds at a more practical level.
Backed by a 5-year warranty.
500GB may feel tight for big game libraries.
Newer model, so long-term user data is still thin.
Visible Amazon reviews are very positive for the price, calling it fast, affordable and on par with the WD SN5100. The sample size is still small, so the current view is promising rather than deeply established.
Choose it if you want a fast Gen 4 SSD for general use, creators or gaming, but do not need the extra cost or heat of a top-end flagship drive.
WD Blue SN5100 500GB is a mainstream Gen 4 NVMe SSD built for people who want strong everyday speed with a trusted brand name. The 500GB model offers up to 6,600MB/s read and 5,600MB/s write, comes in M.2 2280 form, and carries a 5-year limited warranty. WD also markets it for AI-enabled workflows, multitasking and data migration, which makes it a versatile storage choice for laptops and desktops.
Trusted WD branding and support ecosystem.
Strong performance for daily multitasking.
500GB capacity may not suit larger installs.
Not aimed at extreme enthusiast workloads.
Buyer feedback is positive, with Amazon reviews describing it as good quality and blazing fast. That lines up with the brand’s mainstream reputation and the drive’s strong 500GB speed figures.
Choose it if you want a well-balanced 500GB Gen 4 SSD from a familiar storage brand, especially for multitasking, everyday speed and a dependable warranty.
EVM 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD is a budget-friendly Gen 3 drive aimed at users who want a meaningful speed bump over SATA storage without spending much. The 512GB model is rated at up to 3,200MB/s read and 2,100MB/s write, uses an M.2 2280 form factor and comes with a 5-year warranty. It is a sensible pick for laptops, desktops and general gaming storage where value matters more than elite performance.
Good value for a budget NVMe upgrade.
Decent speed for everyday responsiveness.
Not as fast as current Gen 4 rivals.
Brand ecosystem and review depth are limited.
Amazon reviews describe it as good quality, good value for money and helpful for making Windows boot faster. That makes it sound like a practical budget upgrade rather than a performance statement piece.
Choose it if you want a simple, affordable NVMe upgrade for a laptop or desktop and you are mainly after faster boot times, app loads and day-to-day responsiveness.
|SSDs
|Capacity
|Interface
|Form factor
|Samsung 990 PRO
|1TB
|PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 NVMe
|M.2 2280
|Patriot P300
|128GB
|PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe 1.3
|M.2 2280
|HIKVISION E3000
|256GB
|PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe
|M.2 2280
|Crucial P310
|1TB
|PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
|M.2 2280
|SanDisk Optimus 5100
|500GB
|PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
|M.2 2280
|WD Blue SN5100
|500GB
|PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
|M.2 2280
|EVM NVMe SSD
|512GB
|PCIe Gen 3x4 NVMe
|M.2 2280
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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