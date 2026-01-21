Last 2 days of Amazon Great Republic Day Sale left: 4K ultra HD TVs at discounted prices, up to 65% off

A good 4K television earns its place slowly. You notice it during a late match that runs into the night, or when a film you have seen before suddenly feels better composed. This year’s Amazon Great Republic Day Sale brings together a wide spread of screens that cater to very different homes and habits. Entry-level 43-inch models from Acer, VW and Hisense make 4K resolution accessible without cutting corners on everyday performance. Step up a bracket and brands like LG and Samsung focus on colour accuracy, smoother motion and operating systems that feel familiar rather than cluttered. At the higher end, larger panels from Sony, Samsung and Hisense start to reshape living rooms altogether, offering scale without losing control over contrast or sound. What ties this list together is longevity. These are televisions chosen not just for a deal sticker, but for how comfortably they fit into daily life long after the sale ends.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price acer 108 cm (43 inches) Ultra I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43UDGGU2875BD View Details ₹17,999 CHECK DETAILS BLACK+DECKER 109 cm (43 inches) A1 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV BXTVGU43UD2875ATIN (Black) View Details ₹17,499 CHECK DETAILS TOSHIBA 126 cm (50 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50C350NP (Black) View Details ₹25,999 CHECK DETAILS acer 139 cm (55 inches) Ultra I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55UDGGU2875BD View Details ₹26,999 CHECK DETAILS TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6C (Black) View Details ₹22,990 CHECK DETAILS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

4K ultra HD TVs under 20,000 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has quietly made 4K ultra HD TVs far more accessible, with several 43 inch options now slipping under the 20,000 mark. Value led picks from Acer, TCL and Hisense deliver sharp resolution, built in smart platforms and everyday reliability without stretching budgets. For secondary rooms or first time upgrades, these deals strike a sensible balance between screen quality, features and price while the sale window is still open.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

4K ultra HD TVs under 40,000 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale If you want a living room TV that feels like a real upgrade, this price bracket during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is worth a look. Samsung’s Crystal series brings cleaner colours and dependable processing without forcing you into high-end pricing. LG’s models lean into thinner bezels and solid smart platforms that make everyday viewing simpler. Toshiba balances a larger screen with Android built-in for more apps. Even brands like VW and Philips add useful features such as voice assistants and Google TV navigation, which feel genuinely helpful once you start using them. For families who watch a mix of films, sports and daily shows, these under-40,000 options offer a noticeable jump in sharpness and responsiveness over budget picks.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

4K ultra HD TVs under 60,000 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale This is the bracket where size and picture quality finally come together. Big-screen options from Samsung and LG push past 55 inches without feeling compromised, making movie nights genuinely cinematic. Philips and Toshiba focus on balanced colours and dependable smart platforms, while Hisense quietly impresses with contrast and brightness at aggressive prices. Even Onida holds its own for everyday viewing. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, this range feels less like a splurge and more like a long-term upgrade that you will not outgrow quickly.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

4K ultra HD TVs above 60,000 during Amazon Great Republic Day sale Once you cross the 60,000 mark, televisions stop feeling like appliances and start behaving like centrepieces. Large-format panels from Sony and Samsung bring sharper motion handling and colour tuning that rewards long movie sessions and live sport alike. Hisense stands out here for sheer screen size, with 65-inch and 75-inch options that make sense for bigger living rooms without pushing into luxury pricing. TCL and Toshiba add strong value with brighter panels and newer processors, while Samsung’s Frame series quietly blurs the line between television and décor. During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, this category offers rare chances to buy big, live with it for years, and feel no immediate urge to replace it.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...