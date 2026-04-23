Last chance deals: 6 single door refrigerators at prices you won’t see again

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.Read moreRead less
Prices like these don’t stay for long and right now, some of the best single door refrigerators are available at surprisingly low rates. Single door fridges are a practical choice for small families, bachelors, or anyone looking for efficient cooling without spending too much. Right now, some of the best models from trusted brands are available at prices that are hard to ignore.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Bosch 187 L,3 star,Smart Inverter,Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator,Sevian Wine(CST18W23PI)|18 Hrs Cooling Retention|Super Freeze|XL Vegetable Box |Base Drawer|Beverage Space|2.5x Faster CoolingView Details
₹16,490
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20H28249U/NL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer, Single Touch Defrost, 2026 Model)View Details
Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21H2G25S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, Single Touch Defrost, 2026 Model)View Details
₹17,490
Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (Whirlpool 215 VMPRO ROY 4S Inv AURA STEEL-Y Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology, 2026 Model)View Details
LG 210 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D231APZU, Shiny Steel, Base stand with drawer & Moist 'N' Fresh)View Details
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
These last chance deals bring together performance, energy efficiency, and smart storage features at a budget-friendly cost. From fast cooling technology to toughened glass shelves and stylish designs, these refrigerators are built to make everyday use easier.
So, if you’ve been waiting for the right moment, these six single door refrigerator deals are worth checking out before they disappear.
The Bosch 187L single door refrigerator stands out for its solid German engineering and practical features that actually make daily use easier. With a 35% discount bringing it down to ₹16,490, this deal feels quite value-packed for small families or bachelors.
The 18-hour cooling retention is especially useful during power cuts, while the XL vegetable box and base drawer add extra storage flexibility. If you want fast cooling, durable shelves, and a reliable brand without overspending, this one makes a smart pick.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
Samsung’s 183L single door refrigerator is one of those deals that balances efficiency, design, and reliability really well. Priced at ₹16,990 with a 23% discount (plus ₹750 coupon), it’s a smart buy for small families who want lower electricity bills without compromising on performance.
The 4-star rating and digital inverter compressor ensure quieter operation and long-term savings, while features like base drawer storage and stabiliser-free operation add everyday convenience. A dependable, value-for-money pick from a trusted brand.
If cutting down on electricity bills is a priority, this Samsung 189L refrigerator is easily one of the strongest deals right now. With a 27% discount bringing it to ₹17,490 (plus ₹750 coupon), the 5-star rating makes it a long-term saver for daily use. It’s ideal for small families who want efficient cooling with minimal noise.
Features like Smart Connect Inverter and stabiliser-free operation make it practical during power fluctuations, while the elegant inox finish adds a premium touch.
This Whirlpool 192L refrigerator brings something rare in this segment—auto defrost in a single door model. Priced at ₹16,950 with a 19% discount, it’s a practical pick for those who don’t want the hassle of manual defrosting. Ideal for small families, it focuses on keeping fruits and vegetables fresh for longer with Vitamagic Pro technology. The stabiliser-free operation and inverter compatibility make it a reliable choice for Indian homes dealing with voltage fluctuations.
If you want more storage without compromising on efficiency, this LG 210L refrigerator is a strong upgrade pick. Priced at ₹20,990 with a 23% discount, it stands out with its 5-star rating and larger capacity, making it ideal for small families who need extra space.
The Moist ‘N’ Fresh feature helps keep vegetables fresh for longer, while the smart inverter compressor ensures quieter operation and lower power bills. A reliable, long-term investment with premium build quality.
If you need more storage without jumping to a double door, this Samsung 223L model is a practical sweet spot. Priced at ₹19,790 with a 24% discount (plus ₹750 coupon), it offers generous space for small families who stock up weekly.
The digital inverter compressor keeps noise low and efficiency in check, while features like Smart Connect and stabiliser-free operation make it reliable during power cuts. A great pick for those who want capacity, style, and trusted performance in one deal.
|Single door refrigerators
|Capacity
|Energy rating
|Special features
|Bosch 187L Direct Cool Refrigerator (CST18W23PI)
|187L
|3 Star
|18-hr cooling retention, Super Freeze, XL veg box, Base drawer
|Samsung 183L Digital Inverter Refrigerator (RR20H28249U)
|183L
|4 Star
|Base drawer, Smart Connect, Stabiliser-free operation
|Samsung 189L Digital Inverter Refrigerator (RR21H2G25S8)
|189L
|5 Star
|Smart Connect, Fresh Room, Stabiliser-free operation
|Whirlpool 192L Vitamagic Pro Refrigerator (215 VMPRO)
|192L
|3 Star
|Auto defrost, 6th Sense Intellifrost, Vitamagic Pro
|LG 210L Smart Inverter Refrigerator (GL-D231APZU)
|210L
|5 Star
|Moist ‘N’ Fresh, Base drawer, Smart Connect
|Samsung 223L Digital Inverter Refrigerator (RR24H2823UZ)
|223L
|3 Star
|Base drawer, Smart Connect, Stabiliser-free operation
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Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more
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