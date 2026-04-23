Last chance deals: 6 single door refrigerators at prices you won’t see again

Prices like these don’t stay for long and right now, some of the best single door refrigerators are available at surprisingly low rates. Single door fridges are a practical choice for small families, bachelors, or anyone looking for efficient cooling without spending too much. Right now, some of the best models from trusted brands are available at prices that are hard to ignore.
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These last chance deals bring together performance, energy efficiency, and smart storage features at a budget-friendly cost. From fast cooling technology to toughened glass shelves and stylish designs, these refrigerators are built to make everyday use easier.
So, if you’ve been waiting for the right moment, these six single door refrigerator deals are worth checking out before they disappear.
The Bosch 187L single door refrigerator stands out for its solid German engineering and practical features that actually make daily use easier. With a 35% discount bringing it down to ₹16,490, this deal feels quite value-packed for small families or bachelors.
The 18-hour cooling retention is especially useful during power cuts, while the XL vegetable box and base drawer add extra storage flexibility. If you want fast cooling, durable shelves, and a reliable brand without overspending, this one makes a smart pick.
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Samsung’s 183L single door refrigerator is one of those deals that balances efficiency, design, and reliability really well. Priced at ₹16,990 with a 23% discount (plus ₹750 coupon), it’s a smart buy for small families who want lower electricity bills without compromising on performance.
The 4-star rating and digital inverter compressor ensure quieter operation and long-term savings, while features like base drawer storage and stabiliser-free operation add everyday convenience. A dependable, value-for-money pick from a trusted brand.
If cutting down on electricity bills is a priority, this Samsung 189L refrigerator is easily one of the strongest deals right now. With a 27% discount bringing it to ₹17,490 (plus ₹750 coupon), the 5-star rating makes it a long-term saver for daily use. It’s ideal for small families who want efficient cooling with minimal noise.
Features like Smart Connect Inverter and stabiliser-free operation make it practical during power fluctuations, while the elegant inox finish adds a premium touch.
This Whirlpool 192L refrigerator brings something rare in this segment—auto defrost in a single door model. Priced at ₹16,950 with a 19% discount, it’s a practical pick for those who don’t want the hassle of manual defrosting. Ideal for small families, it focuses on keeping fruits and vegetables fresh for longer with Vitamagic Pro technology. The stabiliser-free operation and inverter compatibility make it a reliable choice for Indian homes dealing with voltage fluctuations.
If you want more storage without compromising on efficiency, this LG 210L refrigerator is a strong upgrade pick. Priced at ₹20,990 with a 23% discount, it stands out with its 5-star rating and larger capacity, making it ideal for small families who need extra space.
The Moist ‘N’ Fresh feature helps keep vegetables fresh for longer, while the smart inverter compressor ensures quieter operation and lower power bills. A reliable, long-term investment with premium build quality.
If you need more storage without jumping to a double door, this Samsung 223L model is a practical sweet spot. Priced at ₹19,790 with a 24% discount (plus ₹750 coupon), it offers generous space for small families who stock up weekly.
The digital inverter compressor keeps noise low and efficiency in check, while features like Smart Connect and stabiliser-free operation make it reliable during power cuts. A great pick for those who want capacity, style, and trusted performance in one deal.
|Single door refrigerators
|Capacity
|Energy rating
|Special features
|Bosch 187L Direct Cool Refrigerator (CST18W23PI)
|187L
|3 Star
|18-hr cooling retention, Super Freeze, XL veg box, Base drawer
|Samsung 183L Digital Inverter Refrigerator (RR20H28249U)
|183L
|4 Star
|Base drawer, Smart Connect, Stabiliser-free operation
|Samsung 189L Digital Inverter Refrigerator (RR21H2G25S8)
|189L
|5 Star
|Smart Connect, Fresh Room, Stabiliser-free operation
|Whirlpool 192L Vitamagic Pro Refrigerator (215 VMPRO)
|192L
|3 Star
|Auto defrost, 6th Sense Intellifrost, Vitamagic Pro
|LG 210L Smart Inverter Refrigerator (GL-D231APZU)
|210L
|5 Star
|Moist ‘N’ Fresh, Base drawer, Smart Connect
|Samsung 223L Digital Inverter Refrigerator (RR24H2823UZ)
|223L
|3 Star
|Base drawer, Smart Connect, Stabiliser-free operation
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