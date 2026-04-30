Last chance to get up to ₹15,000 off with exchange deals on refrigerators, ACs and more from LG, Samsung

With temperatures rising and appliances working harder than ever, this is usually when older machines start showing their limits. Whether it’s an AC struggling to cool, a refrigerator losing efficiency, or a washing machine that’s past its prime, upgrading often feels expensive. That’s where exchange deals on Amazon step in as a practical solution.

Amazon’s appliance exchange offers are making upgrades far more affordable, with savings of up to ₹15,000 on leading brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and Haier. The biggest advantage? You can trade in your old appliance and significantly cut down the upfront cost of a new one. From energy-efficient ACs and spacious refrigerators to feature-packed washing machines and microwaves, the deals cover everyday essentials.

If you’ve been putting off an upgrade, this is a smart window to act, especially when better performance, lower electricity bills, and added convenience are all part of the switch.

Exchange deals on refrigerators, save up to ₹ 15,000 If your refrigerator is struggling with cooling or space, this is a good time to upgrade. Exchange deals are offering savings of up to ₹15,000 on top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more. From single-door models for compact homes to spacious double-door and side-by-side refrigerators, there are options for every need.

Many models also come with inverter compressors, frost-free technology, and energy-efficient performance. By trading in your old fridge, you not only reduce the upfront cost but also make room for a smarter, more reliable upgrade.

Exchange your old AC and save up to ₹ 5000 on a new one If your AC is struggling to keep up with the rising heat, upgrading now can make a noticeable difference. With exchange offers, you can save up to ₹5,000 on new models from brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, and Blue Star. Choose from energy-efficient inverter ACs designed for faster cooling and lower electricity bills.

By trading in your old unit, you reduce the upfront cost while switching to better performance and modern features. It’s a practical way to stay comfortable without stretching your budget this season.

Swap your old washing machine for a new fully-automatic washing machine If your current washing machine is noisy, inefficient, or missing modern features, it might be time for an upgrade. With exchange offers, you can switch to a fully-automatic washing machine from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and Whirlpool at a reduced cost.

These models come with advanced wash programs, better fabric care, and improved water and energy efficiency. By exchanging your old unit, you not only lower the price but also enjoy added convenience and time savings with hassle-free laundry routines.

Bring home a new microwave in exchange for your old one If your current microwave feels outdated or lacks essential functions, this is a smart time to upgrade. With exchange offers, you can bring home a new microwave from brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, and Panasonic at a lower price.

Choose from solo, grill, or convection models based on your cooking needs, with features like auto-cook menus, defrost functions, and even baking support. Exchanging your old unit helps reduce the upfront cost while upgrading your kitchen with a more versatile and efficient appliance.

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