Last day of Amazon Republic Day sale: Exceptional deals on soundbars with subwoofer across budgets with up to 80% off

The rush of the Amazon Republic Day Sale is not over yet - some of the most interesting buys are showing up quietly in on the last day, especially in the soundbar segment. From budget-friendly picks like Mivi’s PowerSeries and GOVO’s GoSurround range to reliable all-rounders from boAt and Zebronics, there is still real value on the table. Step up a level and JBL’s punchy subwoofer systems, LG’s balanced sound profiles, and Sony’s home theatre-style setups start making sense for living rooms that deserve better audio. What makes this moment worth attention is balance. Prices have cooled, stock is steady, and you can compare properly without panic-buying. Whether you are upgrading from TV speakers or refining an existing setup, these sale deals offer a rare chance to buy smarter, not just cheaper.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Mivi Hip Hop 300 Soundbar with Subwoofer [2025 Latest Launch], 90 Watts Compact Home Theatre Sound Bar and 1 External Sub-woofer, 2.1 Channel, Multiple Input Modes, Bluetooth v5.3, Made in India View Details GET PRICE boAt 2025 Launch Aavante 2.1 2450,240W Signature Sound, 2.1-Channel with Wireless Subwoofer, BT v5.4, Multiple Ports, EQ Modes, Bluetooth Sound bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Back) View Details GET PRICE ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details GET PRICE boAt Aavante Bar 5400D, 550W Dolby Audio, 5.1 CH with Wireless Subwoofer & Satellites,LED Modes & Display,Decor Enhancing Design, Bluetooth Sound Bar, Home Theatre Soundbar Speaker (Premium Black) View Details GET PRICE ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details GET PRICE View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Soundbar with subwoofer under ₹ 5,000 Even as the Amazon Republic Day rush settles, soundbars with subwoofers under ₹5,000 continue to offer impressive value through sale deals. Models from Mivi, boAt, GOVO and Zebronics stand out for delivering punchy bass, clearer dialogue and better balance than built-in TV speakers. Options like the Mivi PowerStage series and boAt Signature lineup suit small to mid-sized rooms, while GOVO and Portronics focus on easy connectivity and compact setups. For everyday viewing, music streaming and casual movie nights, these budget-friendly systems make a noticeable difference without stretching your wallet.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Soundbar with subwoofer under ₹ 10,000 Even in this final Republic Day sale phase, soundbars with subwoofers under ₹10,000 continue to deliver strong value for home entertainment buyers. Brands like JBL, boAt, GOVO, Zebronics and LG dominate this segment with cleaner vocals, deeper bass and more reliable connectivity. Models such as JBL’s compact systems and boAt’s Signature range suit living rooms and bedrooms alike, while GOVO and Zebronics focus on power and versatility. These sale deals make upgrading your TV audio both practical and worthwhile.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Soundbar with subwoofer under ₹ 15,000 In the final hours of the Amazon Republic Day sale window, soundbars with subwoofers under ₹15,000 strike a strong balance between power, clarity and build quality. Brands like Sony, JBL and LG focus on refined tuning and dependable performance, while boAt, GOVO, Mivi and Zebronics push feature-rich surround setups at competitive prices. From compact 2.1 systems to fuller 5.1 arrangements, these deals suit both movie lovers and casual listeners, making this segment ideal for a serious home audio upgrade.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Soundbar with subwoofer over ₹ 20,000 Soundbars with subwoofers over ₹20,000 are aimed at viewers who want proper home theatre impact without moving to full AV setups. Systems from Sony, JBL, Samsung and LG focus on Dolby Atmos, dedicated rear speakers and tighter sound tuning, while Zebronics and Sonodyne offer aggressive multi-speaker packages at lower premiums. These Amazon sale deals suit larger living rooms, delivering stronger dialogue clarity, deeper bass, and a genuinely cinematic experience.

Top deals:

Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...