Last day of sale! Best printers under ₹5,000 to buy during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Finding a printer under ₹5,000 usually means compromising somewhere but during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, that trade-off feels far more reasonable. Entry-level models from trusted names like Canon and HP are seeing rare price drops, making everyday printing accessible without stretching budgets. Simple, no-frills options such as the Canon Pixma TS207 are ideal for basic document needs, while compact all-in-ones like the Canon PIXMA E470 or HP DeskJet 2338 quietly cover scanning and copying too. What makes these picks relevant right now isn’t just price, it’s context. Schools are back in full swing, work-from-home setups still rely on physical paperwork, and occasional printing doesn’t justify expensive ink tanks. This list focuses on printers that keep expectations realistic, costs predictable, and everyday tasks moving especially while the sale clock is ticking.

The Canon Pixma TS207 is a straightforward, no-frills inkjet printer built for basic home use. Priced well under ₹5,000, it suits students and households with light printing needs, offering sharp text and decent colour output for documents and occasional photos. Its compact footprint fits easily on small desks, while borderless photo printing adds flexibility. If you want a simple, dependable printer without Wi-Fi or extras, the TS207 keeps things affordable and fuss-free.

Specifications Print type Single-function inkjet Connectivity USB 2.0 Print speed 7.7 ipm (black), 4 ipm (colour) Max resolution 4800 × 1200 dpi

The Canon PIXMA E477 is a smart pick for homes that need more than just basic printing on a tight budget. With print, scan and copy packed into a compact body, it adds Wi-Fi convenience for phones and laptops without pushing the price past ₹5,000. On the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, its low running costs and wireless setup make it especially appealing for students and everyday home tasks.

Specifications Functions Print, scan, copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print speed 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (colour) Max resolution 4800 × 600 dpi

The Canon PIXMA MG3070S is built for homes that want an affordable all-in-one without complications. It handles printing, scanning and copying, adds Wi-Fi for cable-free use, and keeps things compact for smaller desks. With reasonable running costs and support for everyday document and photo printing, it suits low-volume users well. On the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, this is a practical pick if you want wireless basics under a tight budget.

Specifications Functions Print, scan, copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print speed 8 ppm (black), 4 ppm (colour) Max resolution 4800 × 600 dpi

The HP DeskJet Ink Advantage 2338 is a straightforward all-in-one for homes that still rely on USB printing. It covers everyday needs - printing assignments, scanning documents, and copying forms without adding complexity. Print speeds are decent for the price, and HP’s Ink Advantage cartridges keep casual printing affordable. On the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it’s a sensible pick if you want a dependable, no-frills printer under ₹5,000.

Specifications Functions Print, scan, copy Connectivity Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Print speed 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Input capacity 60 sheets

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s is a no-nonsense all-in-one printer built for light home use. It handles everyday printing, scanning, and copying without fuss, making it suitable for students and households with low monthly volumes. Print quality is consistent for documents and basic colour pages, while the compact design fits easily on small desks. With a Republic Day Deal price on the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it’s a practical budget pick under ₹5,000.

Specifications Functions Print, scan, copy Connectivity USB Print speed 8 ppm (black), 4 ppm (colour) Ink support PG-745 (Black), CL-746 (Colour)

The Canon PIXMA E470 is a reliable all-in-one printer designed for homes that need wireless convenience without high running costs. It handles everyday printing, scanning, and copying smoothly, while Wi-Fi Direct makes mobile printing simple. Print costs stay low, making it suitable for students and families with regular usage. With its price cut on the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it’s a sensible pick under ₹5,000 for long-term home use.

Specifications Functions Print, scan, copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print speed 8 ipm (black), 4 ipm (colour) Print cost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.8/page (black), <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.5/page (colour)

The HP DeskJet 2820 is a straightforward all-in-one printer built for basic home needs like assignments, forms, and occasional scans. Wi-Fi support makes it easy to print from laptops or phones, while print speeds are adequate for light, everyday use. Running on original HP cartridges, it’s best suited for low-volume households. With its current deal on the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it becomes a practical pick for users wanting wireless printing convenience.

Specifications Functions Print, scan, copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Print speed 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Paper capacity 60-sheet input, 25-sheet output

The HP Ink Advantage 2878 is designed for everyday home printing, combining print, scan, and copy functions with reliable Wi-Fi connectivity. It works smoothly with the HP Smart app, letting you print or scan directly from your phone without fuss. Print speeds are modest but adequate for homework, forms, and occasional colour prints. With the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, it’s a sensible option for low-volume households wanting wireless convenience.

Specifications Functions Print, scan, copy Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Print speed 7.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Ideal usage Home, light printing

The HP Ink Advantage 4278 fits neatly into conversations around smart home-office upgrades during the last day of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Designed for users who scan and copy as often as they print, its 35-page ADF removes friction from everyday paperwork. Dual-band Wi-Fi and the HP Smart app keep mobile workflows smooth, while wireless fax support quietly adds range. With Republic Day pricing in play today, it’s a practical, productivity-first buy.

Specifications Functions Print, scan, copy with ADF Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, USB 2.0 Print speed 8.5 ppm (black), 5.5 ppm (colour) Use case Home and small office workloads

