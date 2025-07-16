Lava Agni 4 to launch in India soon; Key specifications and pricing tipped online

Lava is preparing to introduce a new smartphone, the Agni 4, in India. This model is expected to follow the Lava Agni 3, which launched in October 2024. Ahead of the official release, details about the Agni 4’s design, specifications, and pricing have been surfacing online. Here’s what to expect.

Lava Agni 4: Key Features and Design (Expected) The Lava Agni 4 is likely to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, an upgrade from the Dimensity 7300X chip used in the Agni 3. Reports suggest the Agni 4 will have a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device may include dual 50MP rear cameras arranged horizontally in a pill-shaped camera module with an LED flash between the lenses. This setup contrasts with the triple rear camera system found on the Lava Agni 3.

On the other hand, a leaked render shared by tipster Yogesh Brar, suggests that the Lava Agni 4 will feature a metal frame and a white back panel. Unlike the Agni 3’s curved edges, the new model might have flat edges. The power and volume buttons could be located on the right side. Notably, the mini AMOLED display on the back of the Agni 3 is missing in the new design, which marks a shift in the device’s features.

Furthermore, the device is expected to include UFS 4.0 storage to give users a faster data transfer. It may also pack a large 7,000mAh battery, which could offer extended usage without frequent charging.

Lava Agni 4: Price and Availability (Expected) According to a 91Mobiles report, the Agni 4 will retail in India for around Rs. 25,000. This price is higher than the starting price of the Lava Agni 3, which was Rs. 20,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 256GB Agni 3 variant with a charger was priced at Rs. 24,999. The increase in price is likely due to the upgraded processor and other new features.