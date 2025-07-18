Lava Blaze Dragon 5G set to launch in India on July 25: Here’s what to expect

Lava has confirmed that it will launch the Lava Blaze Dragon smartphone in India on July 25. Along with this device, the company is also planning to introduce the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 during the same month, though the exact launch date for the Lava Blaze AMOLED 2 is yet to be announced. The Lava Blaze Dragon’s design and sales details have also been revealed ahead of its official release. Let’s take a closer look at what's coming.

Lava Blaze Dragon: Launch Date and Availability (Confirmed) The Lava Blaze Dragon will go on sale in India starting at 12 pm IST on July 25, according to an Amazon microsite. This hints that Amazon will serve as a key sales platform for the device. Also, the device is showcased in a gold colour with a rectangular dual rear camera setup. The main camera is expected to be a 50MP sensor with enhanced AI capabilities. For selfies, the device is likely to feature an 8MP front camera.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has recently shared live images of the upcoming Lava Blaze Dragon on social media, where the device can be seen in black shade, which shows a rainbow-colored rear camera module. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and offer 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will come with stock Android 15 as the operating system.

Furthermore, leakster Pratik Tandon suggests that the Lava Blaze Dragon will be available in configurations: 4GB RAM with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The device is expected to house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.