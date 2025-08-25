Lava Play Ultra 5G mobile sale is live: Price in India, launch offers, specs, and more

Lava recently launched a gaming-centric smartphone, the Play Ultra 5G, in India at under Rs. 15000. The smartphone is designed for users who seek advanced gaming experiences but have a limited budget. It offers features like a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, a 120Hz display, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and AI features, which may grab buyers' attention in the price segment. Now, the sale for Lava Play Ultra 5G is officially live in India, allowing buyers to get their hands on the latest affordable phone with some exciting launch prices.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Price in India and availability The Lava Play Ultra 5G comes in two colour options: Arctic Frost and Arctic Slate. It also offers two storage options: 6GB +128GB and 8GB +128GB, which are priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,499. Buyers can also get Rs. 1,000 off ICICI, SBI, and HDFC credit cards for EMI transactions. The Lava Play Ultra 5G will be exclusively available on Amazon for purchase.

Lava Play Ultra 5G: Specifications and features The Lava Play Ultra 5G features a 6.67-inch flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000nits peak brightness, and offers 10-finger multi-touch support. It also comes with an oleophobic coating for a smooth gameplay experience.

For smooth gaming and performance, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Its MediaTek HyperEngine claims to provide higher FPS, better visuals, and energy efficiency.