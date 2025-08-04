Lava Probuds N21 launched with up to 40 hours of playtime, 10mm drivers, and more

Lava has introduced a new budget neckband, the Probuds N21, in India at just Rs. 999. The neckback comes with a 10mm dynamic driver and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for clear call quality. Alongside promising features, the Lava Probuds N21 comes with a lightweight design and intuitive colour options, which may compel buyers. The neckband is also equipped with a smart magnetic dash for seamless play/pause music and call controls. Lava said the Probuds N21 is designed for “youth seeking a powerful, comfortable, and hassle-free audio experience.” Therefore, know what this budget audio wearable has to offer at under Rs. 1,000.

Lava Probuds N21: Specifications and features The Lava Probuds N21 is equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver that claims to for clear and deep bass audio. The neckband can also be used for calling since it comes with ENC support. The buds also support 50ms low latency for lag-free gaming and a high-quality sound experience.

One of the standout features of the Lava Probuds N21 is the new Dash Switch, which is said to be a smart magnetic hall switch for music and call controls. When the user separates the earbuds, the music will start to play instantly or answer an incoming call. Reattaching the buds will allow users to pause playback or disconnect from the call. Therefore, users will not have to juggle between buttons to access the functionalities.

The Lava Probuds N21 offers up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge, along with fast-charging support, where users can get up to 12 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging. For connectivity, the neckband comes with Bluetooth v5.3 support, and it also offers dual device pairing. Furthermore, it offers voice assistant compatibility and an IPX6 rating for protection against water and sweat.

Lava Probuds N21: Price and availability The Lava Probuds N21 will be available in three colour options: Panther Black, Firefly Green, and Kai Orange. The neckband is priced at Rs. 999 and it's available to purchase on Lava’s mainline retail channels and e-store.