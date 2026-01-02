Leak reveals Galaxy S26 Ultra built-in privacy screen feature

Samsung could bring a new game-changer feature to the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra next year. According to a new leak about the Galaxy S26 smartphone, Samsung may add a feature a built in privacy display feature, which will automatically black out the screen for anyone peeking over the user's shoulder. If this leak is true, then Samsung will be the first one to add this technology to its smartphones.​

This is Flex Magic Pixel hardware baked into the S26 Ultra's premium OLED screen. It auto-triggers in crowds or via quick toggles for privacy. Sides go dark for nosy bystanders on public transport. Your front view stays crystal clear every time. It works perfectly for entering PINs, checking emails, or scrolling chats without worry. Dial up Maximum Privacy mode. It dims even harder for super-private moments. Think online banking on a packed train or sensitive notes in a meeting. The tech keeps content secure from side angles only.

The leak comes from the One UI 8.5 beta code in Samsung firmware. Leaker @Achultra shared screenshots first. Those show a Privacy Display toggle menu with options like auto-activation in crowds, app-specific rules, and the Maximum Privacy slider. The animations demo side blackout effect clearly. It confirms via strings like "Limits visibility from side angles" and hardware flags for Ultra OLED. Outlets like GSMArena analysed code to verify it's not software-only. Economic Times and India Today report it as Ultra-exclusive. No support for cheaper S26 variants.