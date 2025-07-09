Leak suggests iPhone 17 Air will feature a custom light blue shade, unlike any blue Apple has used on previous iPhones

Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 17 Air is set to debut with a brand-new colour, according to the prolific leaker Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo. This fresh shade, a very light, pale blue, marks a departure from anything Apple has offered before, hinting at a new aesthetic direction for its upcoming devices.

A new hue for a new iPhone While some might compare it to the Sierra Blue from the iPhone 13 Pro, this new blue is described as distinct. In certain lighting conditions, it might even appear almost white, reminiscent of some of the paler tones seen on the iPhone 15 range. However, the leak emphasizes that this is a truly custom colour, something Apple rarely recycles for its iPhone line-up beyond the classic black, white, Midnight, Starlight, and Space Grey options.

This particular pale blue seems to perfectly align with the “Air” moniker of the phone, conjuring images of light, airy clouds on a clear day. This design philosophy isn't new for Apple, as we saw with the sky blue colour option available on the latest M4 MacBook Air. The consistency across product lines suggests a deliberate move towards a lighter, perhaps more ethereal, visual identity for Apple’s "Air" branded devices. This choice of colour could signify more than just aesthetics and hints at the phone's lightweight design or its overall user experience.

What to expect from iPhone 17 Air Beyond its striking new colour, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to bring other new things. While specific details remain under wraps, the "Air" designation often implies a focus on slimness and portability, as is true for its MacBook range. This means that it could be a strong contender for users who prioritise a lightweight device for a lesser price than the other models. We can anticipate upgrades in areas such as camera capabilities, processing power, and battery efficiency - all wrapped in a sleek and refined package, if rumours are to be trusted.

The introduction of this unique blue could also be a marketing strategy, designed to make the iPhone 17 Air instantly recognisable and desirable, much like how specific colours have become iconic for past iPhone models. It’s a subtle yet effective way to differentiate the new model in a competitive market. As the launch date approaches, more details about the iPhone 17 Air, and other models in the iPhone 17 series, are expected to emerge.