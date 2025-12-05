Leaked Galaxy Z TriFold manual explains how Samsung’s tri fold phone really works

Samsung has already done the big reveal for the Galaxy Z TriFold. We know the specifications, the basic design, and headline software tricks like stand alone Samsung DeX and multi window support. What that announcement did not fully answer was the basic question every new form factor faces, which is how does this thing actually work in daily life?

That is where the leaked user manual steps in. Shared ahead of launch, the document runs 174 pages and reads less like a simple quick start leaflet and more like a guidebook to Samsung’s most experimental Galaxy yet. It walks through the usual basics, including apps, features, settings and menus, but it also does a lot of quiet work explaining how this three part device is meant to be handled, folded and trusted.

Right from the first pages, the manual leans on layout diagrams. Samsung shows the Galaxy Z TriFold in both folded and fully unfolded states, with labels for buttons, microphones, speakers and ports. Those images make it clear how many moving pieces are involved when you add an extra hinge. One small detail has already sparked discussion. In the unfolded diagram, there is a label that looks like it points to a headphone jack. Look closer and the text confirms that this is actually the USB C port, not a 3.5 mm jack. The phone is simply too thin to house that older port standard, so anyone hoping for a secret comeback of wired audio will be living through USB C from day one.

View full Image Galaxy Z TriFold leaked manual diagrams (Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold leaked manual)

The camera chapter lands on page 56 as mentioned by the tipster Evan Blass and gives another useful glimpse of how Samsung has adapted its software. The interface looks familiar, closely echoing what we have already seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but the manual shows how it behaves when the device is folded and when it is opened out into a tablet-like shape. The previews, shutter button and mode switches all move around slightly depending on the angle. The point is to keep the experience predictable no matter how you are holding the phone, instead of turning the extra screen space into a confusing wall of icons.

View full Image Galaxy Z TriFold leaked manual shows diagram image. (Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold leaked manual)

Beyond the layout details, the manual is filled with safety language that reminds you this is still a first generation piece of hardware. Several warnings focus on the magnets built into the Galaxy Z TriFold. If you use a medical implant in your heart or chest, Samsung clearly advises against keeping the phone in a pocket close to that area. Samsung’s concern is real here: those internal magnets keep the three segments aligned and closed, so keeping the phone too close to a sensitive implant simply isn’t worth the risk.

Another set of warnings covers the air vent holes. The manual tells users not to block these vents during calls or while playing media, as doing so can lead to unwanted noises. It is a small but revealing line. A design that folds into three sections, houses a flexible display and includes speakers and microphones will always be tight on internal space. Guiding people not to obstruct those vents is Samsung’s way of protecting call quality and comfort.

The final pages of the story are all about timing. The Galaxy Z TriFold will go on sale in Korea from 12 December 2025, with a wider launch planned for the first quarter of 2026 in the United States. That gives Samsung time to educate early adopters before the device reaches more casual buyers.