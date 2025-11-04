Lenovo AI Glasses V1: Smarter look at wearable tech

Lenovo has unveiled its latest innovation, the AI Glasses V1. A sleek, feather-light pair of smart spectacles blending style with serious functionality. Designed with professionals in mind, the Glasses V1 mark Lenovo’s bold step into the growing world of intelligent wearables.

Design and display At just 38 g, the glasses are astonishingly light, making them comfortable enough for extended wear. The lenses are a mere 1.8 mm thick and use resin diffraction waveguide technology, creating a stable and immersive visual field. Dual micro-LED displays reach a dazzling peak brightness of 2,000 nits, producing crisp visuals even in bright environments. Users can toggle between monocular and binocular modes depending on their needs, offering flexibility for work or entertainment.

Smart features and AI capabilities Powering the experience is Lenovo’s in-house assistant, Tianxi. It provides real-time voice and text translation, enabling seamless cross-language communication on the move. Voice commands, information queries, and on-screen prompts all run through Tianxi’s AI engine. A dedicated teleprompter mode makes it ideal for presenters and content creators, especially when paired with Lenovo’s smart ring, which allows smooth script or slide control without breaking focus

The glasses also include touch controls built into the frame for managing calls, messages, and media playback. Dual microphones and stereo speakers round off the setup, ensuring clarity in both input and output.

Battery and connectivity Lenovo claims up to ten hours of battery life in translation mode and around four hours when using the teleprompter. The device charges fully in roughly forty minutes and supports Bluetooth 5.4 for fast, stable pairing. The absence of a built-in camera is a conscious decision that aligns the device more closely with privacy-minded, productivity-driven users rather than social-media enthusiasts.

Pricing and availability The AI Glasses V1 are priced at CNY 3,999 (approximately £435) and are currently available in China. Pre-orders began in early November, with deliveries scheduled mid-month. Lenovo has yet to confirm global launch details, though international interest is already stirring.