Lenovo Idea Tab 5G and Lenovo Tab launched in India under ₹20,000

Lenovo has introduced two new affordable tablets, the Idea Tab 5G and the Lenovo Tab, in India with powerful features, bigger displays, and an attractive design. It is highlighted that the tablets are designed for students, work productivity, and entertainment. Therefore, the Lenovo Idea Tab 5G and Lenovo Tab could balance both power and entertainment at an affordable price.

Lenovo Idea Tab 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, which also offers AI-powered features. Whereas the Lenovo Tab is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which could offer an enhanced entertainment experience. Therefore, know what both of these tablets have to offer.

Lenovo Idea Tab 5G: Specifications and features The Lenovo Idea Tab 5G features an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 500nits peak brightness. As mentioned above, the tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. For entertainment and audio, it features four speakers, which are said to be tuned by Dolby Atmos.

The Lenovo Idea Tab 5G is backed by a 7040mAh battery that supports 20W charging. It also features an 8MP main rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Other features include Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 5, 5G connection support, and more. The Lenovo Idea Tab 5G is also compatible with the Lenovo Tab Pen, Pen Plus and the folio keyboard.

Lenovo Tab: Specifications and features The Lenovo Tab features a 10.1-inch FHD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and up to 400nits peak brightness. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also comes with an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. For lasting performance, the Lenovo Tab is backed by a 5100mAh battery that supports 15W wired charging. Apart from these features, the tablet also includes Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 5, and 5G connection.

Lenovo Idea Tab 5G and Lenovo Tab: Price and availability The Lenovo Idea Tab 5G will be available in Luna Grey colour and comes at a starting price of Rs. 17,999, whereas the Lenovo Tab comes in Polar Blue colour, which is priced at Rs. 10,999. Both tablets are available to purchase on the e-commerce platform, Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, and offline retail stores.