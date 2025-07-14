Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus launched in India at ₹44999- Check specs and features

Lenovo has launched a new productivity-based tablet, the Yoga Tab Plus, in India with AI-powered features, a powerful processor, and several advanced features. The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is designed to cater to productive as well as creative requirements. Therefore, if you are looking for a powerful and feature-filled tablet, then you may want to consider the new Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip powers the tablet, giving it on-device capabilities with features like transcription, summarisation, and more. Know more about what this new Lenovo tablet has to offer.

Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus: Specifications and features The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus features a 12.7-inch LTPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3K resolution, and up to 900nits peak brightness. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. The tablet comes with an on-device AI assistant dubbed Lenovo AI Now, which is powered by LLMs that offer up to 8 billion parameters.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus also feature a dual camera setup that includes a 13MP camera on the rear panel and a 2MP secondary sensor. It also features a 13MP front-facing camera. For lasting performance, the tablet is backed by a 10200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. Lenovo claims that the tablet offers up to 11 hours of streaming time.

With Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus, buyers will also get Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, which offers 8192 pressure sensitivity levels and tilt detection capability. It also comes with a 2-in-1 keyboard that includes a dedicated AI key.