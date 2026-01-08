Lenovo’s Legion Pro Rollable concept turns a 16 inch gaming laptop into a 24 inch ultrawide

Lenovo brought a Legion concept to CES 2026 that makes sense the second you see it. The Legion Pro Rollable starts as a regular 16-inch gaming laptop. Hit a shortcut and the OLED screen rolls out sideways, stretching into something close to a 24-inch class ultrawide. The reason is obvious too. A laptop display feels small the moment you add chat, a map, music, and a couple of tabs.

Lenovo splits it into three stages. Focus Mode stays at 16 inches in 16:10. Tactical Mode expands to 21.5 inches in 21:9. Arena Mode pushes it to 24 inches in 24:9. Early hands-on time puts the maximum at about 23.8 inches, which still lands in familiar 24-inch territory, just packed into a laptop lid.

The roll is the main thing you notice. The picture stays on while the panel grows. There is no pause and no quick blackout. Lenovo says the panel unrolls from both ends using a dual motor, tension based setup that keeps the OLED tight and helps control vibration and noise. On the show floor, it looked stable, not like something that would fall apart if you touched it the wrong way.

When it is fully extended, the extra width helps straight away. In Focus Mode, it behaves like a normal Legion. In the widest mode, it is easier to use the laptop for longer stretches. A game that supports ultrawide looks better, but the bigger win is everything around it. You can keep chat open, park a guide on the side, and still have enough room left without squeezing every window into thin strips.

Lenovo Legion Pro rollable gaming laptop.

Lenovo is also treating the screen like a proper gaming panel. The concept unit is described with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Lenovo says this proof-of-concept is built on the Legion Pro 7i base, pairing Intel Core Ultra chips with graphics options that go up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Hands-on impressions describe it as up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 paired with that RTX 5090 mobile GPU. Lenovo is calling it a proof of concept, not a launch. There is no price and no release date, so you read it as a glimpse of what could ship later, not something you can plan to buy.

The company’s angle is esports travel. Lenovo says top players often compete on 24-inch and larger screens, and training works best when it matches that. This concept is meant to let a player carry one device but still practise on a wider screen. The idea sounds neat, but travel esports is messy. Big events and teams often provide setups on site through sponsorships, and many players would rather carry their own mouse and keyboard than trust a moving screen in a backpack.

There are basic questions too. The screen expands sideways, but you cannot raise or lower it, so the viewing height stays fixed unless you bring a stand. Lenovo representatives have suggested you can close the lid while the screen is extended. That is convenient on paper, but it also raises the big worry: how well this holds up after months of bags, dust, pressure, and everyday bumps.

If Lenovo ever sells this, the pricing will decide how far it goes. A strong gaming laptop plus a separate 24-inch monitor at home is still what most people do. A rollable screen has to justify the extra cost by being something you actually use all the time, not something you baby.