Subscribe

Lenovo’s Legion Pro Rollable concept turns a 16 inch gaming laptop into a 24 inch ultrawide

Lenovo has shown a Legion Pro Rollable concept at CES 2026. Its rollable OLED grows from 16 inches to a wider 24 inch view for gaming and multitasking. It is a concept for now, with no pricing or launch date yet.

Published8 Jan 2026, 08:45 PM IST

You may be interested in

26% OFF

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 2025 Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX| NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti 12GB (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/WQXGA OLED/240Hz/16(40.6cm)/Windows 11/Office 2024+AI Now/Black/2.5Kg), 83F500D7IN AI Powered Gaming Laptop

  • Lenovo Legion Pro 7 2025 Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX| NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti 12GB (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/WQXGA OLED/240Hz/16(40.6cm)/Windows 11/Office 2024+AI Now/Black/2.5Kg)
  • 83F500D7IN AI Powered Gaming Laptop

₹259990

₹353390

Get This

25% OFF

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 2025 Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/WQXGA OLED/240Hz/16 (40.6cm)/Windows 11/Office 2024+AI Now/Black/2.5Kg), 83F500D9IN AI Powered Gaming Laptop

  • Lenovo Legion Pro 7 2025 Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX | NVIDIA RTX 5080 16GB (32GB RAM/1TB SSD/WQXGA OLED/240Hz/16 (40.6cm)/Windows 11/Office 2024+AI Now/Black/2.5Kg)
  • 83F500D9IN AI Powered Gaming Laptop

₹329490

₹440190

Get This

26% OFF

Lenovo Legion 5 Intel Core i7-14650HX 16" (40.64cm) WQXGA IPS 350Nits 165Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB/100%sRGB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.3Kg), 83DG004SIN

  • Lenovo Legion 5 Intel Core i7-14650HX 16" (40.64cm) WQXGA IPS 350Nits 165Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/NVIDIA RTX 4060 8GB/100%sRGB/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.3Kg)
  • 83DG004SIN

₹154990

₹209890

Get This

47% OFF

Lenovo Legion K510 Mini Pro Gaming Keyboard, 16.8 Million Colors RGB Per Key, Programmable |100% Anti Ghosting Mechanical switches |Customizable| USB 2.0 Interface |3 Yr Warranty | Black + Traslusent

  • Lenovo Legion K510 Mini Pro Gaming Keyboard
  • 16.8 Million Colors RGB Per Key
  • Programmable |100% Anti Ghosting Mechanical switches |Customizable| USB 2.0 Interface |3 Yr Warranty | Black + Traslusent

₹5000

₹9390

Get This

75% OFF

RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for Lenovo LOQ | Lenovo Legion 5i / Slim 5i / Pro 5i | Lenovo Legion 7i / Pro 7i | Legion 9 15.6inch & 16inch Gaming Laptops (Black Silicone)

  • RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for Lenovo LOQ | Lenovo Legion 5i / Slim 5i / Pro 5i | Lenovo Legion 7i / Pro 7i | Legion 9 15.6inch & 16inch Gaming Laptops (Black Silicone)

₹250

₹999

Get This

Legion Pro Rollable gaming laptop
Legion Pro Rollable gaming laptop(Lenovo)

By Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’.

AI Quick Read

Lenovo brought a Legion concept to CES 2026 that makes sense the second you see it. The Legion Pro Rollable starts as a regular 16-inch gaming laptop. Hit a shortcut and the OLED screen rolls out sideways, stretching into something close to a 24-inch class ultrawide. The reason is obvious too. A laptop display feels small the moment you add chat, a map, music, and a couple of tabs.

You may be interested in

70% OFF

RAYA Silicone Keyboard Cover for 2025 Lenovo Legion Pro 5 & Legion Pro 7 and Legion 5i 10th Gen & Lenovo LOQ 14th Gen Gaming Laptops [ Will Not Fit for LOQ 13th Gen and Older Gen Models ] (Black)

  • RAYA Silicone Keyboard Cover for 2025 Lenovo Legion Pro 5 & Legion Pro 7 and Legion 5i 10th Gen & Lenovo LOQ 14th Gen Gaming Laptops [ Will Not Fit for LOQ 13th Gen and Older Gen Models ] (Black)

₹299

₹999

Get This

70% OFF

RAYA Silicone Keyboard Cover for 2025 Lenovo Legion Pro 5 & Legion Pro 7 and Legion 5i 10th Gen & Lenovo LOQ 14th Gen Gaming Laptops [ Will Not Fit for LOQ 13th Gen and Old Gen Models ] (Transparent)

  • RAYA Silicone Keyboard Cover for 2025 Lenovo Legion Pro 5 & Legion Pro 7 and Legion 5i 10th Gen & Lenovo LOQ 14th Gen Gaming Laptops [ Will Not Fit for LOQ 13th Gen and Old Gen Models ] (Transparent)

₹299

₹999

Get This

75% OFF

RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for Lenovo LOQ | Lenovo Legion 5i / Slim 5i / Pro 5i | Lenovo Legion 7i / Pro 7i | Legion 9 15.6inch & 16inch Gaming Laptops (Transparent Silicone)

  • RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for Lenovo LOQ | Lenovo Legion 5i / Slim 5i / Pro 5i | Lenovo Legion 7i / Pro 7i | Legion 9 15.6inch & 16inch Gaming Laptops (Transparent Silicone)

₹250

₹999

Get This

85% OFF

M.G.R.J® Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Lenovo Legion 8.8 inch Tablet

  • M.G.R.J® Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Lenovo Legion 8.8 inch Tablet

₹299

₹1999

Get This

81% OFF

Oaky Keyboard Cover for Lenovo Legion 5i / Slim 5i / Pro 5i | Lenovo Legion 7i / Pro 7i | Legion 9 and Lenovo LOQ 15.6 inch & 16 inch Gaming Laptops - Silicon Black

  • Oaky Keyboard Cover for Lenovo Legion 5i / Slim 5i / Pro 5i | Lenovo Legion 7i / Pro 7i | Legion 9 and Lenovo LOQ 15.6 inch & 16 inch Gaming Laptops - Silicon Black

₹249

₹1299

Get This

Lenovo splits it into three stages. Focus Mode stays at 16 inches in 16:10. Tactical Mode expands to 21.5 inches in 21:9. Arena Mode pushes it to 24 inches in 24:9. Early hands-on time puts the maximum at about 23.8 inches, which still lands in familiar 24-inch territory, just packed into a laptop lid.

Advertisement

The roll is the main thing you notice. The picture stays on while the panel grows. There is no pause and no quick blackout. Lenovo says the panel unrolls from both ends using a dual motor, tension based setup that keeps the OLED tight and helps control vibration and noise. On the show floor, it looked stable, not like something that would fall apart if you touched it the wrong way.

When it is fully extended, the extra width helps straight away. In Focus Mode, it behaves like a normal Legion. In the widest mode, it is easier to use the laptop for longer stretches. A game that supports ultrawide looks better, but the bigger win is everything around it. You can keep chat open, park a guide on the side, and still have enough room left without squeezing every window into thin strips.

Lenovo Legion Pro rollable gaming laptop.

Lenovo is also treating the screen like a proper gaming panel. The concept unit is described with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. Lenovo says this proof-of-concept is built on the Legion Pro 7i base, pairing Intel Core Ultra chips with graphics options that go up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU. Hands-on impressions describe it as up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 paired with that RTX 5090 mobile GPU. Lenovo is calling it a proof of concept, not a launch. There is no price and no release date, so you read it as a glimpse of what could ship later, not something you can plan to buy.

Advertisement

The company’s angle is esports travel. Lenovo says top players often compete on 24-inch and larger screens, and training works best when it matches that. This concept is meant to let a player carry one device but still practise on a wider screen. The idea sounds neat, but travel esports is messy. Big events and teams often provide setups on site through sponsorships, and many players would rather carry their own mouse and keyboard than trust a moving screen in a backpack.

There are basic questions too. The screen expands sideways, but you cannot raise or lower it, so the viewing height stays fixed unless you bring a stand. Lenovo representatives have suggested you can close the lid while the screen is extended. That is convenient on paper, but it also raises the big worry: how well this holds up after months of bags, dust, pressure, and everyday bumps.

Advertisement

If Lenovo ever sells this, the pricing will decide how far it goes. A strong gaming laptop plus a separate 24-inch monitor at home is still what most people do. A rollable screen has to justify the extra cost by being something you actually use all the time, not something you baby.

Even with the doubts, it is not easy to dismiss. Lenovo has made a rollable display feel closer to a real Legion than a fragile prototype. It keeps the familiar footprint, adds real width when you want it, and shows that gaming laptops can still surprise us. If this ever ships, durability and repair costs will matter more than the rolling trick.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesLenovo’s Legion Pro Rollable concept turns a 16 inch gaming laptop into a 24 inch ultrawide
Read Next Story