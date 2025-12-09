Lenovo’s next gaming laptop could use a rollable OLED screen to replace ultrawide monitors

Lenovo has already shown that it can put a rollable OLED screen into a real laptop. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is proof of that. It uses a built in mechanism that lifts the display upwards to give you more vertical space for documents, browsing and work. Now it looks like Lenovo is ready to try the same idea in a more playful way for gaming.

According to a report from Windows Latest, the company is working on a machine called Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable. The name tells you almost everything. Instead of rolling the panel up, this laptop is expected to roll the screen out sideways. In its wider mode the display would open into something close to a twenty one by nine aspect ratio, with the left and right edges stretching well beyond the base of the laptop. In simple words, you would be opening the lid of a notebook that hides an ultrawide gaming screen.

Advertisement

The report does not have much in the way of hard specifications. It mentions an Intel Core Ultra processor, which fits what you expect from a high end Windows gaming laptop, but that is where the detail ends. We do not yet know the size of the panel in its normal or rolled out state. There is no information on resolution, refresh rate, graphics, storage or battery. There is also no clear price band or launch window. On paper that sounds thin, but this is exactly the sort of experimental hardware Lenovo likes to bring to CES before turning some of it into shipping products.

Lenovo rollable OLED laptop. (Windows Latest)

That history is why this leak is easy to believe. Over the years Lenovo has used CES to test unusual ideas in public, from dual screen notebooks to foldable displays and now rollable panels. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 started life as the kind of futuristic demo that could have stayed on the show floor. Instead it became a real device that people can buy. A Legion branded gaming laptop with a horizontal rollable display feels like the next logical step in that story.

Advertisement

If the Legion Pro Rollable makes it to market, the appeal is quite clear. A screen that can sit at a regular size when you are on the move and then stretch out to an ultrawide view at a desk could reduce the need for a second display. You would still want a stand, keyboard and mouse for longer sessions, but carrying one device that can widen out when you need more space is an attractive idea.

A lot will depend on how well Lenovo can execute the basics. Gamers will expect a sharp picture in the wider mode and a refresh rate that keeps fast motion looking smooth. The flexible panel will also need to handle repeated rolling without visible banding or distracting reflections. These are not small challenges, especially when you add the heat and power demands of a gaming machine. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 sits at around 3,500 dollars, and a gaming focused rollable laptop with dedicated graphics is unlikely to cost less. At least in the beginning this will be a niche product for people who enjoy unusual hardware and are willing to pay for it, not a mainstream gaming machine.

Advertisement