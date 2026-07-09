Less clutter, fewer cables, better setup: Best monitors with built-in speakers

Built-in speakers are no longer just a convenience on modern monitors. For many users, they eliminate the need for separate speakers, reduce cable clutter, and free up valuable desk space. Whether you attend virtual meetings, edit photos and videos, watch movies, or enjoy casual gaming, integrated audio can simplify your setup for everyday use.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price Dell S2425HSM 24"/60.45cm FHD Monitor|Ash White|144Hz Refresh|99% Srgb, 300 cd/m2 Brightness|IPS Panel, 1ms| Contrast 1500:1| 2xHDMI, Built-in 3W Dual Speakers|Warranty 3 Years, Ergonomic|AMD FreeSync View Details ₹10,899 Check Offers MSI PRO MP275Q 27 Inch 2K WQHD Office Monitor - 2560 x 1440 IPS Panel, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 2.0b, DP (1.2a) View Details ₹15,115.22 Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹1,817 x 6 months ₹10,899 Lenovo Legion R27fc-30, 27 Inch (68.58cm), FHD 1920x1080, 240Hz, Black, 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, 99% sRGB, Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand Gaming Monitor View Details ₹15,290 Check Offers Samsung 32" (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience (Smartchoice) |FHD 1920 x 1080|Screen Mirroring TV Plus|Speakers|Adaptive Sound|Wi-Fi|HDMI|Bluetooth|LS32FM501EWXXL|White View Details ₹16,699 Check Offers LG 34G600A 34-inch Ultragear WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved Gaming Monitor,1MS,160Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium,NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, HDR10, Built-in Speaker, HDMI, DP, Tilt/Height/Swivel Stand, Black View Details ₹35,449 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Many monitors now pair built-in speakers with sharp displays, high refresh rates, accurate colours, USB-C connectivity, smart features, and ergonomic stands. Some also include height adjustment, improved colour accuracy, and multiple input options, making them suitable for work, content creation, and entertainment. With so many capable options available, choosing the right one can be difficult. This list rounds up the best monitors with built-in speakers across different price points, helping you find the right option for your budget, priorities, and everyday use:

The Dell S2425HSM strikes a balance between everyday productivity and entertainment. It combines a smooth 144Hz IPS display with dual built-in speakers, making it well suited for work, video calls, and casual gaming. An ergonomic stand adds flexibility, while AMD FreeSync helps deliver smoother visuals during fast-moving content.

Specifications Display size and type 23.8-inch IPS Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Refresh rate and Response Time 144Hz, 1ms (MPRT), 4ms (GTG) Speakers Dual 3W (6W total) HDR No Ports 2 × HDMI 1.4 Reasons to buy Smooth 144Hz IPS display Adjustable ergonomic stand Built-in 6W dual speakers Reason to avoid Full HD resolution only No USB-C connectivity HDR support unavailable

What are buyers saying about this monitor on Amazon? Buyers praise the Dell S2425HSM for its smooth 144Hz refresh rate, adjustable brightness, and ergonomic stand with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment. Some also note that while the Full HD resolution works well on the 24-inch model, those considering a 27-inch monitor may prefer QHD for sharper visuals.

Why should you consider buying this monitor? The Dell S2425HSM is worth considering if you want a versatile monitor that balances smooth visuals, built-in speakers, and an ergonomic stand for work, entertainment, and casual gaming.

2. MSI PRO MP275Q 27 Inch 2K WQHD Office Monitor - 2560 x 1440 IPS Panel, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 2.0b, DP (1.2a) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The MSI PRO MP275Q is designed for users who spend long hours in front of a screen. Its sharp 27-inch WQHD IPS display delivers crisp visuals, while built-in speakers eliminate the need for external audio. A 100Hz refresh rate and eye-care features help make work, streaming, and everyday multitasking feel smoother.

Specifications Display size and type 27-inch IPS Resolution 2560 × 1440 (WQHD) Refresh rate and Response Time 100Hz, 1ms (MPRT), 4ms (GTG) Speakers Dual 2W HDR HDR Ready Ports 2 × HDMI 2.0b, 1 × DisplayPort 1.2a, 1 × 3.5mm headphone-out Reasons to buy Sharp WQHD IPS display Smooth 100Hz refresh rate Built-in dual speakers Reason to avoid Tilt-only stand No USB-C connectivity Basic HDR performance

What are buyers saying about this monitor on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the MSI PRO MP275Q for its sharp resolution, good colour reproduction, and dependable performance for office work. However, some reviewers note noticeable backlight bleeding in dark scenes, which can affect the viewing experience when watching movies or other video content.

Why should you consider buying this monitor? The MSI PRO MP275Q is a strong choice for professionals and students who need a sharp QHD display, integrated speakers, and eye-care features for comfortable productivity throughout the day.

The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 prioritises the features that matter most for gaming and entertainment. It pairs a fast 280Hz curved display with built-in speakers for a cleaner setup, while AMD FreeSync helps minimise screen tearing. Its ergonomic stand and HDR support make it a practical choice for long gaming sessions and everyday use.

Specifications Display size and type 27-inch Curved VA Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Refresh rate and Response Time Up to 280Hz, 0.5ms (MPRT) Speakers Dual 3W HDR HDR10 Ports 2 × HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × 3.5mm audio out Reasons to buy Ultra-smooth 280Hz refresh rate Immersive 1500R curved display Ergonomic stand with built-in speakers Reason to avoid Full HD resolution only No USB-C connectivity VA panel has narrower viewing angles than IPS

What are buyers saying about this monitor on Amazon? Buyers praise the Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 for its responsive gaming performance, vibrant colours, ergonomic height-adjustable stand, and surprisingly capable built-in speakers. Many also find the MPRT mode effective at reducing motion blur, although some report eye strain with prolonged use. A few reviewers have also noted isolated issues with stuck pixels after extended use.

Why should you consider buying this monitor? The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 is ideal for gamers seeking a high-refresh-rate curved display with built-in speakers, delivering an immersive experience without extra peripherals.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 combines a monitor and a smart TV in a single device. It features built-in speakers, Wi-Fi connectivity, and access to popular streaming apps, so you can work or unwind without a separate PC. Its large 32-inch display makes it well-suited for productivity, entertainment, and everyday multitasking.

Specifications Display size and type 32-inch VA Resolution 1920 × 1080 (Full HD) Refresh rate and Response Time 60Hz, 4ms (GTG) Speakers Dual 5W (10W total) HDR HDR10 Ports 2 × HDMI 1.4, 2 × USB Type-A Reasons to buy Smart TV features built in Built-in 10W speakers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate only Full HD resolution No height-adjustable stand

What are buyers saying about this monitor on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 for its slim design, good sound quality, and clean finish. However, some reviewers are disappointed by its Full HD resolution on a 32-inch panel, saying it lacks sharpness, while others report limited colour performance, a non-adjustable stand, and slower responsiveness when used wirelessly.

Why should you consider buying this monitor? The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is a practical option if you want a display that can handle both work and entertainment, thanks to its built-in speakers, smart TV features, and wireless connectivity.

The LG UltraGear 34G600A is designed for users seeking a more immersive viewing experience for gaming, work, and entertainment. Its 34-inch ultrawide display offers extra space for multitasking, while the 160Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action smooth. Built-in MaxxAudio speakers round out the package, making it a practical all-in-one option for everyday use.

Specifications Display size and type 34-inch Curved VA Resolution 3440 × 1440 (WQHD) Refresh rate and Response Time 160Hz, 1ms (MBR) Speakers Dual 5W with MaxxAudio HDR HDR10 Ports 2 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × 3.5mm headphone out Reasons to buy Immersive 34-inch ultrawide display Built-in 10W MaxxAudio speakers Smooth 160Hz refresh rate Reason to avoid VA panel has limited viewing angles No USB-C connectivity Basic HDR implementation

Why should you consider buying this monitor? The LG UltraGear 34G600A is worth considering if you want the added immersion of an ultrawide display, smooth gaming performance, and built-in speakers in a single setup.

The BenQ MA320U is designed for creators and professionals seeking a cleaner, single-cable workspace. It pairs a sharp 4K IPS display with built-in speakers, USB-C connectivity, and Mac-optimised colour tuning. Its ergonomic stand and 90W USB-C power delivery make it a practical companion for creative work and everyday productivity.

Specifications Display size and type 31.5-inch IPS Resolution 3840 × 2160 (4K UHD) Refresh rate and Response Time 60Hz, 5ms (GtG) Speakers Dual 3W HDR HDR10 Ports 2 × USB-C (90W PD + 15W), 2 × HDMI 2.0, USB-A hub, 3.5mm headphone jack Reasons to buy Crisp 4K IPS display 90W USB-C power delivery Ergonomic stand with speakers Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate only Premium price Speakers suit casual listening

What are buyers saying about this monitor on Amazon? Buyers appreciate the BenQ MA320U for its excellent colour consistency, useful colour profiles, and strong brightness, making it a capable option for creative work. Some reviewers note that the 4K panel doesn't match the sharpness of premium 5K displays, while others find relying on the companion app for certain monitor controls less convenient.

Why should you consider buying this monitor? The BenQ MA320U is well-suited to creators and professionals who value a colour-accurate 4K display, USB-C connectivity, built-in speakers, and a workspace that stays clean and uncluttered.

How Do These Monitors Stack Up?

Product Display Size & Type Resolution Refresh Rate Response Time Built-in Speakers HDR Key Ports Dell S2425HSM 23.8-inch IPS 1920 × 1080 (FHD) 144Hz 1ms (MPRT), 4ms (GtG) Dual 3W (6W total) No 2 × HDMI 1.4 MSI PRO MP275Q 27-inch IPS 2560 × 1440 (QHD) 100Hz 1ms (MPRT), 4ms (GtG) Dual 2W HDR Ready 2 × HDMI 2.0b, 1 × DisplayPort 1.2a, 3.5mm Audio Out Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 27-inch Curved VA 1920 × 1080 (FHD) Up to 280Hz 0.5ms (MPRT) Dual 3W HDR10 2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm Audio Out Samsung Smart Monitor M5 (LS32FM501EWXXL) 32-inch VA 1920 × 1080 (FHD) 60Hz 4ms (GtG) Dual 5W (10W total) HDR10 2 × HDMI 1.4, 2 × USB-A LG UltraGear 34G600A 34-inch Curved VA 3440 × 1440 (UWQHD) 160Hz 1ms (MBR) Dual 5W with MaxxAudio HDR10 2 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm Audio Out BenQ MA320U 31.5-inch IPS 3840 × 2160 (4K UHD) 60Hz 5ms (GtG) Dual 3W HDR10 2 × USB-C (90W PD + 15W), 2 × HDMI 2.0, USB-A Hub, 3.5mm Audio Out