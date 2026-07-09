Less clutter, fewer cables, better setup: Best monitors with built-in speakers

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.Read moreRead less
Built-in speakers are no longer just a convenience on modern monitors. For many users, they eliminate the need for separate speakers, reduce cable clutter, and free up valuable desk space. Whether you attend virtual meetings, edit photos and videos, watch movies, or enjoy casual gaming, integrated audio can simplify your setup for everyday use.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Dell S2425HSM 24"/60.45cm FHD Monitor|Ash White|144Hz Refresh|99% Srgb, 300 cd/m2 Brightness|IPS Panel, 1ms| Contrast 1500:1| 2xHDMI, Built-in 3W Dual Speakers|Warranty 3 Years, Ergonomic|AMD FreeSyncView Details
₹10,899
MSI PRO MP275Q 27 Inch 2K WQHD Office Monitor - 2560 x 1440 IPS Panel, 100 Hz, Eye-Friendly Screen, Built-in Speakers, Tilt-Adjustable - HDMI 2.0b, DP (1.2a)View Details
₹15,115.22
Unlock Personalized
₹1,817x 6 months₹10,899
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Lenovo Legion R27fc-30, 27 Inch (68.58cm), FHD 1920x1080, 240Hz, Black, 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, 99% sRGB, Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand Gaming MonitorView Details
₹15,290
Samsung 32" (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience (Smartchoice) |FHD 1920 x 1080|Screen Mirroring TV Plus|Speakers|Adaptive Sound|Wi-Fi|HDMI|Bluetooth|LS32FM501EWXXL|WhiteView Details
₹16,699
LG 34G600A 34-inch Ultragear WQHD (3440 x 1440) Curved Gaming Monitor,1MS,160Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium,NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, HDR10, Built-in Speaker, HDMI, DP, Tilt/Height/Swivel Stand, BlackView Details
₹35,449
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Many monitors now pair built-in speakers with sharp displays, high refresh rates, accurate colours, USB-C connectivity, smart features, and ergonomic stands. Some also include height adjustment, improved colour accuracy, and multiple input options, making them suitable for work, content creation, and entertainment. With so many capable options available, choosing the right one can be difficult. This list rounds up the best monitors with built-in speakers across different price points, helping you find the right option for your budget, priorities, and everyday use:
The Dell S2425HSM strikes a balance between everyday productivity and entertainment. It combines a smooth 144Hz IPS display with dual built-in speakers, making it well suited for work, video calls, and casual gaming. An ergonomic stand adds flexibility, while AMD FreeSync helps deliver smoother visuals during fast-moving content.
Smooth 144Hz IPS display
Adjustable ergonomic stand
Built-in 6W dual speakers
Full HD resolution only
No USB-C connectivity
HDR support unavailable
Buyers praise the Dell S2425HSM for its smooth 144Hz refresh rate, adjustable brightness, and ergonomic stand with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment. Some also note that while the Full HD resolution works well on the 24-inch model, those considering a 27-inch monitor may prefer QHD for sharper visuals.
The Dell S2425HSM is worth considering if you want a versatile monitor that balances smooth visuals, built-in speakers, and an ergonomic stand for work, entertainment, and casual gaming.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The MSI PRO MP275Q is designed for users who spend long hours in front of a screen. Its sharp 27-inch WQHD IPS display delivers crisp visuals, while built-in speakers eliminate the need for external audio. A 100Hz refresh rate and eye-care features help make work, streaming, and everyday multitasking feel smoother.
Sharp WQHD IPS display
Smooth 100Hz refresh rate
Built-in dual speakers
Tilt-only stand
No USB-C connectivity
Basic HDR performance
Buyers appreciate the MSI PRO MP275Q for its sharp resolution, good colour reproduction, and dependable performance for office work. However, some reviewers note noticeable backlight bleeding in dark scenes, which can affect the viewing experience when watching movies or other video content.
The MSI PRO MP275Q is a strong choice for professionals and students who need a sharp QHD display, integrated speakers, and eye-care features for comfortable productivity throughout the day.
The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 prioritises the features that matter most for gaming and entertainment. It pairs a fast 280Hz curved display with built-in speakers for a cleaner setup, while AMD FreeSync helps minimise screen tearing. Its ergonomic stand and HDR support make it a practical choice for long gaming sessions and everyday use.
Ultra-smooth 280Hz refresh rate
Immersive 1500R curved display
Ergonomic stand with built-in speakers
Full HD resolution only
No USB-C connectivity
VA panel has narrower viewing angles than IPS
Buyers praise the Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 for its responsive gaming performance, vibrant colours, ergonomic height-adjustable stand, and surprisingly capable built-in speakers. Many also find the MPRT mode effective at reducing motion blur, although some report eye strain with prolonged use. A few reviewers have also noted isolated issues with stuck pixels after extended use.
The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 is ideal for gamers seeking a high-refresh-rate curved display with built-in speakers, delivering an immersive experience without extra peripherals.
The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 combines a monitor and a smart TV in a single device. It features built-in speakers, Wi-Fi connectivity, and access to popular streaming apps, so you can work or unwind without a separate PC. Its large 32-inch display makes it well-suited for productivity, entertainment, and everyday multitasking.
Smart TV features built in
Built-in 10W speakers
Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity
60Hz refresh rate only
Full HD resolution
No height-adjustable stand
Buyers appreciate the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 for its slim design, good sound quality, and clean finish. However, some reviewers are disappointed by its Full HD resolution on a 32-inch panel, saying it lacks sharpness, while others report limited colour performance, a non-adjustable stand, and slower responsiveness when used wirelessly.
The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is a practical option if you want a display that can handle both work and entertainment, thanks to its built-in speakers, smart TV features, and wireless connectivity.
The LG UltraGear 34G600A is designed for users seeking a more immersive viewing experience for gaming, work, and entertainment. Its 34-inch ultrawide display offers extra space for multitasking, while the 160Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action smooth. Built-in MaxxAudio speakers round out the package, making it a practical all-in-one option for everyday use.
Immersive 34-inch ultrawide display
Built-in 10W MaxxAudio speakers
Smooth 160Hz refresh rate
VA panel has limited viewing angles
No USB-C connectivity
Basic HDR implementation
The LG UltraGear 34G600A is worth considering if you want the added immersion of an ultrawide display, smooth gaming performance, and built-in speakers in a single setup.
The BenQ MA320U is designed for creators and professionals seeking a cleaner, single-cable workspace. It pairs a sharp 4K IPS display with built-in speakers, USB-C connectivity, and Mac-optimised colour tuning. Its ergonomic stand and 90W USB-C power delivery make it a practical companion for creative work and everyday productivity.
Crisp 4K IPS display
90W USB-C power delivery
Ergonomic stand with speakers
60Hz refresh rate only
Premium price
Speakers suit casual listening
Buyers appreciate the BenQ MA320U for its excellent colour consistency, useful colour profiles, and strong brightness, making it a capable option for creative work. Some reviewers note that the 4K panel doesn't match the sharpness of premium 5K displays, while others find relying on the companion app for certain monitor controls less convenient.
The BenQ MA320U is well-suited to creators and professionals who value a colour-accurate 4K display, USB-C connectivity, built-in speakers, and a workspace that stays clean and uncluttered.
Product
Display Size & Type
Resolution
Refresh Rate
Response Time
Built-in Speakers
HDR
Key Ports
|Dell S2425HSM
|23.8-inch IPS
|1920 × 1080 (FHD)
|144Hz
|1ms (MPRT), 4ms (GtG)
|Dual 3W (6W total)
|No
|2 × HDMI 1.4
|MSI PRO MP275Q
|27-inch IPS
|2560 × 1440 (QHD)
|100Hz
|1ms (MPRT), 4ms (GtG)
|Dual 2W
|HDR Ready
|2 × HDMI 2.0b, 1 × DisplayPort 1.2a, 3.5mm Audio Out
|Lenovo Legion R27fc-30
|27-inch Curved VA
|1920 × 1080 (FHD)
|Up to 280Hz
|0.5ms (MPRT)
|Dual 3W
|HDR10
|2 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm Audio Out
|Samsung Smart Monitor M5 (LS32FM501EWXXL)
|32-inch VA
|1920 × 1080 (FHD)
|60Hz
|4ms (GtG)
|Dual 5W (10W total)
|HDR10
|2 × HDMI 1.4, 2 × USB-A
|LG UltraGear 34G600A
|34-inch Curved VA
|3440 × 1440 (UWQHD)
|160Hz
|1ms (MBR)
|Dual 5W with MaxxAudio
|HDR10
|2 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm Audio Out
|BenQ MA320U
|31.5-inch IPS
|3840 × 2160 (4K UHD)
|60Hz
|5ms (GtG)
|Dual 3W
|HDR10
|2 × USB-C (90W PD + 15W), 2 × HDMI 2.0, USB-A Hub, 3.5mm Audio Out
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Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more
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