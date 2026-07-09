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Less clutter, fewer cables, better setup: Best monitors with built-in speakers

Less clutter doesn't have to mean compromising on features. Here's how six monitors with built-in speakers stack up for different users.

Updated9 Jul 2026, 06:13 PM IST
These monitors are also equipped with features well-suited to creative works and gaming.
These monitors are also equipped with features well-suited to creative works and gaming. (Unsplash)
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By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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Built-in speakers are no longer just a convenience on modern monitors. For many users, they eliminate the need for separate speakers, reduce cable clutter, and free up valuable desk space. Whether you attend virtual meetings, edit photos and videos, watch movies, or enjoy casual gaming, integrated audio can simplify your setup for everyday use.

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Many monitors now pair built-in speakers with sharp displays, high refresh rates, accurate colours, USB-C connectivity, smart features, and ergonomic stands. Some also include height adjustment, improved colour accuracy, and multiple input options, making them suitable for work, content creation, and entertainment. With so many capable options available, choosing the right one can be difficult. This list rounds up the best monitors with built-in speakers across different price points, helping you find the right option for your budget, priorities, and everyday use:

The Dell S2425HSM strikes a balance between everyday productivity and entertainment. It combines a smooth 144Hz IPS display with dual built-in speakers, making it well suited for work, video calls, and casual gaming. An ergonomic stand adds flexibility, while AMD FreeSync helps deliver smoother visuals during fast-moving content.

Specifications

Display size and type
23.8-inch IPS
Resolution
1920 × 1080 (Full HD)
Refresh rate and Response Time
144Hz, 1ms (MPRT), 4ms (GTG)
Speakers
Dual 3W (6W total)
HDR
No
Ports
2 × HDMI 1.4

Reason to buy

Smooth 144Hz IPS display

Adjustable ergonomic stand

Built-in 6W dual speakers

Reason to avoid

Full HD resolution only

No USB-C connectivity

HDR support unavailable

What are buyers saying about this monitor on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Dell S2425HSM for its smooth 144Hz refresh rate, adjustable brightness, and ergonomic stand with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment. Some also note that while the Full HD resolution works well on the 24-inch model, those considering a 27-inch monitor may prefer QHD for sharper visuals.

Why should you consider buying this monitor?

The Dell S2425HSM is worth considering if you want a versatile monitor that balances smooth visuals, built-in speakers, and an ergonomic stand for work, entertainment, and casual gaming.

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The MSI PRO MP275Q is designed for users who spend long hours in front of a screen. Its sharp 27-inch WQHD IPS display delivers crisp visuals, while built-in speakers eliminate the need for external audio. A 100Hz refresh rate and eye-care features help make work, streaming, and everyday multitasking feel smoother.

Specifications

Display size and type
27-inch IPS
Resolution
2560 × 1440 (WQHD)
Refresh rate and Response Time
100Hz, 1ms (MPRT), 4ms (GTG)
Speakers
Dual 2W
HDR
HDR Ready
Ports
2 × HDMI 2.0b, 1 × DisplayPort 1.2a, 1 × 3.5mm headphone-out

Reason to buy

Sharp WQHD IPS display

Smooth 100Hz refresh rate

Built-in dual speakers

Reason to avoid

Tilt-only stand

No USB-C connectivity

Basic HDR performance

What are buyers saying about this monitor on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the MSI PRO MP275Q for its sharp resolution, good colour reproduction, and dependable performance for office work. However, some reviewers note noticeable backlight bleeding in dark scenes, which can affect the viewing experience when watching movies or other video content.

Why should you consider buying this monitor?

The MSI PRO MP275Q is a strong choice for professionals and students who need a sharp QHD display, integrated speakers, and eye-care features for comfortable productivity throughout the day.

The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 prioritises the features that matter most for gaming and entertainment. It pairs a fast 280Hz curved display with built-in speakers for a cleaner setup, while AMD FreeSync helps minimise screen tearing. Its ergonomic stand and HDR support make it a practical choice for long gaming sessions and everyday use.

Specifications

Display size and type
27-inch Curved VA
Resolution
1920 × 1080 (Full HD)
Refresh rate and Response Time
Up to 280Hz, 0.5ms (MPRT)
Speakers
Dual 3W
HDR
HDR10
Ports
2 × HDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × 3.5mm audio out

Reason to buy

Ultra-smooth 280Hz refresh rate

Immersive 1500R curved display

Ergonomic stand with built-in speakers

Reason to avoid

Full HD resolution only

No USB-C connectivity

VA panel has narrower viewing angles than IPS

What are buyers saying about this monitor on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 for its responsive gaming performance, vibrant colours, ergonomic height-adjustable stand, and surprisingly capable built-in speakers. Many also find the MPRT mode effective at reducing motion blur, although some report eye strain with prolonged use. A few reviewers have also noted isolated issues with stuck pixels after extended use.

Why should you consider buying this monitor?

The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 is ideal for gamers seeking a high-refresh-rate curved display with built-in speakers, delivering an immersive experience without extra peripherals.

The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 combines a monitor and a smart TV in a single device. It features built-in speakers, Wi-Fi connectivity, and access to popular streaming apps, so you can work or unwind without a separate PC. Its large 32-inch display makes it well-suited for productivity, entertainment, and everyday multitasking.

Specifications

Display size and type
32-inch VA
Resolution
1920 × 1080 (Full HD)
Refresh rate and Response Time
60Hz, 4ms (GTG)
Speakers
Dual 5W (10W total)
HDR
HDR10
Ports
2 × HDMI 1.4, 2 × USB Type-A

Reason to buy

Smart TV features built in

Built-in 10W speakers

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Reason to avoid

60Hz refresh rate only

Full HD resolution

No height-adjustable stand

What are buyers saying about this monitor on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Samsung Smart Monitor M5 for its slim design, good sound quality, and clean finish. However, some reviewers are disappointed by its Full HD resolution on a 32-inch panel, saying it lacks sharpness, while others report limited colour performance, a non-adjustable stand, and slower responsiveness when used wirelessly.

Why should you consider buying this monitor?

The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 is a practical option if you want a display that can handle both work and entertainment, thanks to its built-in speakers, smart TV features, and wireless connectivity.

The LG UltraGear 34G600A is designed for users seeking a more immersive viewing experience for gaming, work, and entertainment. Its 34-inch ultrawide display offers extra space for multitasking, while the 160Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action smooth. Built-in MaxxAudio speakers round out the package, making it a practical all-in-one option for everyday use.

Specifications

Display size and type
34-inch Curved VA
Resolution
3440 × 1440 (WQHD)
Refresh rate and Response Time
160Hz, 1ms (MBR)
Speakers
Dual 5W with MaxxAudio
HDR
HDR10
Ports
2 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 1 × 3.5mm headphone out

Reason to buy

Immersive 34-inch ultrawide display

Built-in 10W MaxxAudio speakers

Smooth 160Hz refresh rate

Reason to avoid

VA panel has limited viewing angles

No USB-C connectivity

Basic HDR implementation

Why should you consider buying this monitor?

The LG UltraGear 34G600A is worth considering if you want the added immersion of an ultrawide display, smooth gaming performance, and built-in speakers in a single setup.

The BenQ MA320U is designed for creators and professionals seeking a cleaner, single-cable workspace. It pairs a sharp 4K IPS display with built-in speakers, USB-C connectivity, and Mac-optimised colour tuning. Its ergonomic stand and 90W USB-C power delivery make it a practical companion for creative work and everyday productivity.

Specifications

Display size and type
31.5-inch IPS
Resolution
3840 × 2160 (4K UHD)
Refresh rate and Response Time
60Hz, 5ms (GtG)
Speakers
Dual 3W
HDR
HDR10
Ports
2 × USB-C (90W PD + 15W), 2 × HDMI 2.0, USB-A hub, 3.5mm headphone jack

Reason to buy

Crisp 4K IPS display

90W USB-C power delivery

Ergonomic stand with speakers

Reason to avoid

60Hz refresh rate only

Premium price

Speakers suit casual listening

What are buyers saying about this monitor on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the BenQ MA320U for its excellent colour consistency, useful colour profiles, and strong brightness, making it a capable option for creative work. Some reviewers note that the 4K panel doesn't match the sharpness of premium 5K displays, while others find relying on the companion app for certain monitor controls less convenient.

Why should you consider buying this monitor?

The BenQ MA320U is well-suited to creators and professionals who value a colour-accurate 4K display, USB-C connectivity, built-in speakers, and a workspace that stays clean and uncluttered.

How Do These Monitors Stack Up?

Product

Display Size & Type

Resolution

Refresh Rate

Response Time

Built-in Speakers

HDR

Key Ports

Dell S2425HSM23.8-inch IPS1920 × 1080 (FHD)144Hz1ms (MPRT), 4ms (GtG)Dual 3W (6W total)No2 × HDMI 1.4
MSI PRO MP275Q27-inch IPS2560 × 1440 (QHD)100Hz1ms (MPRT), 4ms (GtG)Dual 2WHDR Ready2 × HDMI 2.0b, 1 × DisplayPort 1.2a, 3.5mm Audio Out
Lenovo Legion R27fc-3027-inch Curved VA1920 × 1080 (FHD)Up to 280Hz0.5ms (MPRT)Dual 3WHDR102 × HDMI 2.1, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm Audio Out
Samsung Smart Monitor M5 (LS32FM501EWXXL)32-inch VA1920 × 1080 (FHD)60Hz4ms (GtG)Dual 5W (10W total)HDR102 × HDMI 1.4, 2 × USB-A
LG UltraGear 34G600A34-inch Curved VA3440 × 1440 (UWQHD)160Hz1ms (MBR)Dual 5W with MaxxAudioHDR102 × HDMI 2.0, 1 × DisplayPort 1.4, 3.5mm Audio Out
BenQ MA320U31.5-inch IPS3840 × 2160 (4K UHD)60Hz5ms (GtG)Dual 3WHDR102 × USB-C (90W PD + 15W), 2 × HDMI 2.0, USB-A Hub, 3.5mm Audio Out

Also Read:

Tired of eye strain? These 5 monitors are form-built for 10-hour coding marathons

Buying a gaming monitor? These are the best picks under the 10,000 price bracket in India

Buying a new monitor in 2026? These picks fix the biggest work and gaming frustrations

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesLess clutter, fewer cables, better setup: Best monitors with built-in speakers

FAQs

Are monitors with built-in speakers worth buying?

Yes. They are a good choice if you want a cleaner desk setup and do not need powerful external speakers. They work well for video calls, streaming, casual gaming, and everyday use. However, dedicated speakers still deliver better audio quality.

Do monitors with built-in speakers sound as good as external speakers?

No. Built-in speakers are designed for convenience rather than premium sound. If you watch a lot of movies, edit audio, or want deeper bass and higher volume, external speakers or headphones are a better option.

Which monitor with built-in speakers is best for gaming?

Look for a monitor with a high refresh rate, low response time, and adaptive sync support. Built-in speakers are fine for casual gaming, but many gamers still prefer headsets for better sound and positional audio.

What should I consider before buying a monitor with built-in speakers?

Consider the display resolution, panel type, refresh rate, and speaker quality. Also check the available ports, such as HDMI or USB-C, as well as ergonomic features like height adjustment. Finally, choose a monitor that matches your primary use, whether it is work, gaming, or content creation.

Can I connect external speakers to a monitor with built-in speakers?

Yes. Most monitors with built-in speakers include a 3.5mm audio jack or another audio output. This lets you connect external speakers or headphones whenever you want better sound quality.

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