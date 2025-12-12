Levoit air purifiers are selling out fast; get these today and breathe healthy

This guide breaks down 6 Levoit purifiers that handle dust, pet hair, smoke and city fumes inside your home, helping families with cough or allergies breathe easier, with select models now discounted by up to 61%.

Published12 Dec 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Dust on shelves, pet hair on cushions, heavy head every morning – this is where Levoit air purifiers actually matter.
By Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’.

Some days the air at home just feels heavy. You wake up with a scratchy throat, someone in the family has a mild cough that never fully goes, and there is dust back on the table even though you cleaned it yesterday. This is the gap Levoit air purifiers try to fill, quietly cleaning the air in the background while you get on with your day.

Affordable Air Purifier

Maximum Price Drop Deal

H13 True Hepa Filter

Ozone Free Purifier

Smoke Odour Control

FAQs

ProductRatingPrice

Affordable Air Purifier

LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), WhiteView Details...

₹5,989

...
Check Details

Maximum Price Drop Deal

Levoit Air Purifier For Home Allergies&Pets Hair,Smokers In Bedroom,True Hepa Filter,24Db Filtration System Cleaner Odor Eliminators,Remove Smoke Dust Mold Pollen,Arc Formula,Core P350,GreyView Details...

₹23,379

...
Check Details

H13 True Hepa Filter

LEVOIT Kariwa Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets Hair Smokers in Bedroom H13 True HEPA Filter, 24db Filtration System Cleaner Odor, BlackView Details...

₹26,216.77

...
Check Details

Ozone Free Purifier

LEVOIT LV-H132 Purifier with True Hepa Filter Odor Allergies Eliminator for Smokers Smoke Dust Mold Home and Pets Air Cleaner with Optional Night Light Us-120V 2-Year Warranty 1 Pack WhiteView Details...

₹25,283

...
Check Details

Smoke Odour Control

LEVOIT Air Purifier For Home Bedroom,Available For California,Dual H13 Hepa Filter Remove 99.97% Dust Mold Pollen Pet Dander,Desktop Air Cleaner For Smoke,Odor With Aromatherapy,100% Ozone Free,WhiteView Details...

₹12,933

...
Check Details
If you keep thinking you will buy one when it gets really bad, you are already at that point. The weather is not easing and your lungs are doing all the work. With the Top 6 Levoit air purifiers now available at up to 61% off, it makes more sense to fix the air now instead of waiting for another rough week.

Levoit air purifiers like the Core Mini suit desks, bedside tables and spots where dust and mild smoke build up. An H13 True HEPA filter targets tiny particles such as pollen and pet dander, easing sneezes for sensitive users. Currently at 45% discount.

There is also a fragrance sponge where you can add a drop of oil as it runs. The 183 square feet coverage works for a study corner, nursery or single bedroom.

Specifications

Filter type
H13 True HEPA
Model
Levoit Core Mini
Coverage area
178 sq ft
Best use
Desk, bedside, nursery
Extras
Fragrance sponge slot

Reasons to buy

Good match for small rooms, side tables or work desks with light smoke and dust

Fragrance sponge adds a soft scent while the filter tackles particles and odour

Reason to avoid

Not meant for big halls or large living rooms with heavy pollution

Regular filter changes are needed, which adds to yearly running cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many Amazon buyers say the Core Mini helps with light smoke, pet smells and bedroom dust. They like the simple controls and quiet running overall, though a few wish the coverage were higher for larger rooms or open layouts too.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Core Mini if you want Levoit air purifiers for a bedside or work desk. It suits one person in a small room, handles day to day dust and odour, and adds a mild fragrance option without much noise.

MAXIMUM PRICE DROP DEAL

2. Levoit Air Purifier For Home Allergies&Pets Hair,Smokers In Bedroom,True Hepa Filter,24Db Filtration System Cleaner Odor Eliminators,Remove Smoke Dust Mold Pollen,Arc Formula,Core P350,Grey

Levoit air purifiers like the Core P350 aim to calm homes where pet hair, dust and smoke keep returning despite daily cleaning. True HEPA filtration and the Arc Formula target odour and fine particles so breathing feels a little easier.

This bedroom focused unit keeps noise low, with up to 24 dB in sleep mode, so it can still run through the night while you rest and the room clears. Get it now at 61% off.

Specifications

Filter type
True HEPA
Model
Levoit Core P350
Noise level
From 24 dB
Coverage area
1050 Square Feet
Controls
Basic touch panel
Extra feature
Pet lock and timer

Reasons to buy

Strong focus on pet hair and odour control for shared family rooms

Very quiet sleep mode that can stay on through the night without disturbing light sleepers

Reason to avoid

Not suited for very large living rooms or open hall layouts

Filter replacements add to yearly cost and need to be tracked

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many Amazon buyers mention cleaner air within a few days, with pet smells dropping and less dust on surfaces. Several reviews praise the quiet sleep mode, though some note filters feel costly if the purifier runs for long hours daily.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Core P350 if your main worry is pet hair, mild smoke and night time cough in a bedroom sized space. It keeps noise low, targets odour and gives Levoit air purifiers a pet focused role in your home.

Levoit air purifiers like the Kariwa suit homes where pets, smoke and dust keep the bedroom feeling stuffy. Its H13 True HEPA filter targets fine particles and odour so air feels easier on people prone to sneezing or mild cough.

The low noise level near 24 dB suits night use for light sleepers. This unit fits a bedroom or sitting area where you want regular filtration without strong fan noise.

Specifications

Filter type
H13 True HEPA
Floor Area
1073 Square Feet
Noise level
From 24 dB
Best use
Bedroom with pets and smoke
Controls
Touch panel and indicators
Extras
Sleep mode and timer

Reasons to buy

Good match for pet owners who notice hair, dander and light smoke in sleeping spaces

Quiet operation around 24 dB makes it easier to keep running through the night

Reason to avoid

Not suitable for very large halls or homes with heavy pollution from multiple sources

Ongoing filter replacement cost needs to be considered if you plan all day use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many Amazon buyers feel the Kariwa helps with pet smells and light smoke while keeping bedrooms quieter. They mention fewer morning sneezes and easier breathing, though some reviews say they would prefer higher coverage for open layouts or bigger shared rooms.

Why choose this product?

Choose this Kariwa model if you want Levoit air purifiers focused on bedroom comfort. It balances pet hair, dust and mild smoke control with low noise, suiting families who want cleaner air at night without a loud machine beside the bed.

Levoit air purifiers such as the LV H132 aim to freshen smaller rooms where smoke, dust and pet odour keep hanging around. A True Hepa filter and carbon layer work together on fine particles so breathing feels gentler for allergy prone users.

Optional night light settings suit bedside use, while quiet running helps during sleep. It suits desks, kids rooms or flats that need simple controls and everyday air cleaning.

Specifications

Filter type
True HEPA
Floor Area
263 Square Feet
Noise level
Low, night friendly
Best use
Home, pets, light smoke
Extras
Optional night light

Reasons to buy

Handles smoke, dust, mold and pet odour for people sharing small bedrooms or study corners

Optional night light and gentle sound level suit kids rooms or users who keep it on all night

Reason to avoid

Coverage is limited, so it will not manage large halls or open plan living areas

Filters need periodic replacement, so users must account for extra yearly expense along with power use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many Amazon buyers mention easier breathing after a few days and less smoke smell in bedrooms. Several highlight simple controls and the night light, though some wish airflow were higher for bigger rooms at home or very heavy pollution days.

Why choose this product?

Choose the LV H132 if you want Levoit air purifiers for a single bedroom, desk or nursery. It balances smoke, dust and pet odour control with quiet running, giving sensitive users softer indoor air during work hours and at night.

Levoit air purifiers in this bedroom focused model deal with dust, mold, pollen and pet dander in tight spaces. Dual H13 HEPA filters handle smaller particles, supporting people whose noses react to indoor air during changing seasons.

This desktop purifier stays ozone free and includes an aromatherapy sponge. It can sit beside your bed or on a work table, softening smoke and odour while you rest, read or finish work.

Specifications

Filter type
Dual H13 HEPA
Floor Area
225 Square Feet
Noise level
From 24 dB range
Best use
Home bedroom, study table
Extras
Aromatherapy sponge
Ozone
100 percent ozone free

Reasons to buy

Dual H13 filters and ozone free design support families worried about dust, mold and pet dander in one bedroom

Low noise level helps it run at night beside the bed without disturbing light sleepers

Reason to avoid

Coverage does not suit large drawing rooms or homes with heavy outdoor pollution entering all day

Fragrance feature may not appeal to users who are sensitive to scents or prefer neutral air

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many Amazon buyers mention fresher air in bedrooms, with less pet odour and lighter dust on surfaces. They appreciate the low noise at night and simple operation, though a few wish the coverage were higher for open or larger rooms.

Why choose this product?

Choose this bedroom focused unit if you want Levoit air purifiers for a smaller room with pets, smoke and dust. Dual H13 filters, low noise and simple controls together support easier breathing for families who notice symptoms most at night.

Levoit air purifiers like the Vital 100 suit homes that want one cleaner for allergies, pets and dust in mid sized rooms. The True HEPA filter works with a pre filter and carbon layer to target hair, pollen and odour.

This unit can run quietly in a bedroom or living area up to three hundred square feet. Air intake helps circulation while simple controls keep use manageable for busy families.

Specifications

Filter type
True HEPA plus pre filter and carbon
Floor Area
788 Square Feet
Noise level
Bedroom friendly
Extras
Timer and filter indicator
Ozone
Ozone free design

Reasons to buy

Good match for families wanting one purifier to handle smoke, dust, mold and pet hair in a mid sized room

Simple top controls and filter system make it easier to start and maintain even for first time users

Reason to avoid

Not the right pick for very large homes that need stronger airflow or more coverage per floor

Some users may prefer a purifier with a more detailed screen and air quality readout

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reviews on Amazon often mention less dust, pet hair and musty smell in mid sized rooms after a week of use. Buyers like the steady airflow and filter system, though some wish the Vital 100 had a more detailed display.

Why choose this product?

Choose the Vital 100 if you want Levoit air purifiers that cover a bedroom or small living room in one unit. It balances dust, pollen, pet hair and mild smoke control for families who spend many hours indoors together daily.

How does the filtration system in Levoit air purifiers actually work in day-to-day use?

Levoit air purifiers typically use a three stage system: a pre-filter catches hair and larger dust, a True HEPA filter traps fine particles like pollen and smoke, and an activated carbon layer absorbs odour and some VOCs. In real homes this means less visible dust on surfaces, milder pet smell around beds and sofas, and fewer smoke traces after cooking or traffic-heavy evenings, as long as filters are replaced on time and the unit matches the room size.

What room size should you match with popular Levoit air purifiers like Core 300, Vital 100 or Core P350?

Each model is tuned for a different coverage range. For example, Core Mini and LV-H132 are better for desks, nurseries or small bedrooms, while Core 300 and Core P350 fit typical bedrooms, and Vital 100 or larger Core models can handle mid-sized living rooms. The key is the CADR and stated square-foot rating: if your room is bigger than the suggested area, you will still see some improvement, but cleaning cycles will be slower and high pollution days will feel harder to control.

How should people with allergies choose between different Levoit air purifiers?

Allergy-prone users benefit most from models with a True HEPA or H13 HEPA filter, higher CADR and a room rating that matches or slightly exceeds their actual space. If pollen and outdoor dust are big triggers, look for faster air changes per hour (ACH) rather than only focusing on design. For mixed issues like pollen plus mild smoke and pet dander, models that combine strong HEPA filtration with a decent carbon layer and multiple fan speeds give more flexible control during seasonal spikes.

In what ways do Levoit air purifiers handle smoke from cooking, incense or nearby traffic?

The HEPA filter catches fine smoke particles, while the activated carbon layer absorbs part of the smell and some gaseous pollutants. This is especially noticeable in small kitchens, studio flats or bedrooms facing busy roads. Running the purifier on a higher speed during and just after cooking or peak traffic hours helps pull more smoke through the filter quickly. Over time, the carbon will saturate, so homes that face regular smoke need more frequent filter changes to keep odour control effective.

What maintenance steps matter most to keep a Levoit air purifier effective over time?

Three habits make the biggest difference: vacuuming or gently cleaning the pre-filter to remove hair and visible dust, replacing the main HEPA and carbon filter at the suggested interval (or earlier in heavy pollution areas), and keeping air inlets and outlets unblocked. Ignoring filter-replacement indicators means the purifier will mostly move air without capturing much. Placing the unit in a corner behind furniture also restricts airflow, so a bit of clearance on all sides keeps cleaning efficiency closer to what the brand claims.

Factors to consider while buying a new Levoit air purifier:

  • Room size and coverage area
  • Filter type and quality (True HEPA, carbon)
  • CADR and air changes per hour
  • Noise level, especially in sleep mode
  • Specific needs: pets, smoke, allergies, mold
  • Filter replacement cost and frequency
  • Power use and daily run time
  • Extra features: timer, child lock, lights, app or no-app preference

Best 3 features of the top 6 Levoit air purifiers:

Top 6 Levoit Air PurifiersTechnologyFilter typeCoverage area (approx.)
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier3-stage mechanical filtration with fanH13 True HEPA + pre-filter + activated carbonUp to about 183 sq ft
Levoit Air Purifier (generic main brand term)Varies by model (Core, Vital, etc.)Usually True HEPA or H13 HEPA with pre-filter and carbonTypically 129–400 sq ft depending on model
LEVOIT Kariwa Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets3-stage system for pets and smokeH13 True HEPA + pre-filter + carbon / odour filterSmall to mid-sized rooms (bedroom range)
LEVOIT LV-H132 Purifier with True Hepa Filter3-stage mechanical filtrationTrue HEPA + pre-filter + activated carbonAround 129 sq ft
LEVOIT Air Purifier For Home BedroomBedroom-focused 3-stage systemDual H13 HEPA or True HEPA setup with carbonSmall bedroom or desk area (compact room size)
LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home with True HEPA Filter (Vital 100 type)3-stage system with higher airflowTrue HEPA + pre-filter + activated carbonUp to about 300 sq ft

FAQs
Pet focused models such as Core P350 target hair, dander and smells that build up around beds and sofas.
Most filters need changing roughly every six to twelve months depending on usage hours and local pollution.
On sleep or low mode many units run at a soft fan sound in the low 20–30 dB range.
People with dust or pollen allergies, pet owners, smokers at home and families in high traffic areas see the clearest difference.
Models like LV H132, Core Mini or similar compact units suit desks, nurseries and small bedrooms.

