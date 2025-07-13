LG 4K Ergo monitor with HDR10 and 60W USB-C charging support launched - Details

LG has unveiled a new 31.5-inch 4K monitor, the LG 32UN880K, in China. This model is part of LG’s UltraFine Display Ergo lineup and is listed on JD.com. The monitor aims to deliver high-resolution visuals alongside an adjustable ergonomic stand, which makes it suitable for users who need flexible setups and work on Apple macOS systems. Let’s take a closer look at its specifications and features.

LG 31.5-inch 4K 60Hz Monitor: Display and Features The LG 32UN880K monitor comes with a 3840×2160 UHD IPS panel and runs at a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10 and covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum. The screen offers a brightness level of 350 nits and a static contrast ratio of 1000:1. These features make it suitable for professionals working with colour-sensitive tasks like content creation and design.

LG 31.5-inch 4K 60Hz Monitor: Ergo Stand and Adjustability LG includes its Ergo stand with the monitor, which allows for multiple adjustments. Users can change the height by 130mm, extend it forwards or backwards by 180mm, swivel horizontally by ±280°, tilt by ±25°, and rotate the display 90 degrees for vertical use. The stand can attach to desks using either a C-clamp for surfaces up to 90mm thick or a grommet mount for holes between 20 and 40mm, supporting desks up to 60mm thick.

LG 31.5-inch 4K 60Hz Monitor: Connectivity and Additional Features The LG 31.5-inch 4K 60Hz monitor offers two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C port that supports video, data, and 60W power delivery. The USB-C connection can charge compatible laptops, which helps reduce cable clutter. For audio, the device includes dual 5W speakers. It also supports AMD FreeSync technology to reduce screen tearing during gaming or video playback.