LG CineBeam S 4K projector now available for pre-order in global markets - Details

LG has started the global launch of its new CineBeam S Mini Ultra Short Throw (UST) 4K projector. The device is now listed on LG’s official websites in several countries, including Canada, Australia, and South Korea. Customers in Australia can pre-order it for AUD 2,499, with deliveries expected to begin in mid-August 2025. In the United Kingdom, retailer Richer Sounds has opened pre-orders for £1,099, with stock likely to arrive in September.
The LG CineBeam S projector, identified by model number PU615U, was introduced during CES 2025. LG confirmed the regional pricing shortly after the event. The projector comes equipped with a three-channel RGB laser light source and is designed to display 4K images up to 100 inches in size. With a 0.25:1 ultra-short throw ratio, it allows users to project large images from a short distance.
Also read: Boult Mustang Torq earbuds review: A stylish ride with powerful bass for your ears at ₹1799
The projector offers a brightness output of up to 500 ANSI lumens and claims 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It supports HDR10 and features a dynamic contrast ratio of 450,000:1. The device includes features such as automatic screen adjustment, wall colour calibration, and screen scaling.
Also read: Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review: Rich sound, capable ANC, and long battery life for under ₹5,000
The CineBeam S projector runs on LG's webOS24 platform, which offers access to streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV. It also supports wireless screen sharing through Apple AirPlay 2 and MiraCast. Audio features include built-in stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include two USB-C ports and an HDMI eARC port.
Furthermore, the projector measures 160 x 160 x 110 mm, which makes it aking it a compact option in the home entertainment segment. Users can operate the device using a redesigned remote control or through the LG ThinQ mobile application. The unit’s design follows a minimal approach with a metallic exterior, made to blend into home settings.
In South Korea, the CineBeam S is being marketed as the CineBeam Shorts and is available for 1.79 million won. It is also set to be launched in several other regions, including Europe and parts of Asia.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.