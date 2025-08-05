LG CineBeam S 4K projector now available for pre-order in global markets - Details

LG has started the global launch of its new CineBeam S Mini Ultra Short Throw (UST) 4K projector. The device is now listed on LG’s official websites in several countries, including Canada, Australia, and South Korea. Customers in Australia can pre-order it for AUD 2,499, with deliveries expected to begin in mid-August 2025. In the United Kingdom, retailer Richer Sounds has opened pre-orders for £1,099, with stock likely to arrive in September.

LG CineBeam S 4K Projector: Specifications and Features The LG CineBeam S projector, identified by model number PU615U, was introduced during CES 2025. LG confirmed the regional pricing shortly after the event. The projector comes equipped with a three-channel RGB laser light source and is designed to display 4K images up to 100 inches in size. With a 0.25:1 ultra-short throw ratio, it allows users to project large images from a short distance.

The projector offers a brightness output of up to 500 ANSI lumens and claims 154 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It supports HDR10 and features a dynamic contrast ratio of 450,000:1. The device includes features such as automatic screen adjustment, wall colour calibration, and screen scaling.

The CineBeam S projector runs on LG's webOS24 platform, which offers access to streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV. It also supports wireless screen sharing through Apple AirPlay 2 and MiraCast. Audio features include built-in stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. Connectivity options include two USB-C ports and an HDMI eARC port.

Furthermore, the projector measures 160 x 160 x 110 mm, which makes it aking it a compact option in the home entertainment segment. Users can operate the device using a redesigned remote control or through the LG ThinQ mobile application. The unit’s design follows a minimal approach with a metallic exterior, made to blend into home settings.