LG Magnit 136 inch Active Micro LED TV debuts in the US home theatre market

LG’s 136 inch Magnit LED TV is now headed to the US. The screen was first launched in South Korea earlier this year and is meant for people who want a large home cinema setup rather than a regular living room TV. The Magnit is made up of four 68 inch cabinets with no bezels between them. Together, the modules build a single 136 inch 4K display that outputs 3,840 × 2,160 pixels. Inside each unit, LG uses Micro LED modules rated at a 0.78 mm pixel pitch and 480 × 540 native resolution. After installation, the full unit weighs around 175 kg. Because each pixel is its own tiny LED, the panel can deliver deep blacks and reduce light bleed.

LG is quoting high brightness and contrast figures for the Magnit. LG says the screen delivers peak brightness of 1,700 nits, roughly 300 nits across the entire panel, and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1. It supports HDR10 and HDR10 Pro and offers a 144Hz variable refresh rate to keep fast action scenes and sports looking smooth. The display runs webOS 23, so users get built-in access to major streaming apps along with support for AirPlay 2, Miracast, cable or antenna input and HDMI sources.

The audio is handled by a 100 watt speaker system built into the display. Power use averages around 650 watts during typical viewing and can go up to about 1,800 watts at maximum output. When the TV is not being used to watch content, it can show photos or artwork, so the large screen can act as a digital wall display.