LG Micro RGB evo is coming to CES 2026, and it could change how LCD TVs look forever

LG is getting ready to shake up the TV world once again. Ahead of CES 2026, the company has officially announced its first-ever flagship RGB LCD TV, the LG Micro RGB evo, and it’s already turning heads. In fact, the TV has won a CES 2026 Innovation Award, even before the show begins.

So, what makes this TV different? Unlike regular LCD TVs that use blue or white LED backlights, the LG Micro RGB evo uses tiny individual red, green and blue LEDs in its backlight. LG calls this Micro RGB Technology, and says it’s a “significant step forward from MiniLED.” The idea is simple but powerful: better control over colours, brightness and contrast at a much finer level.

At the heart of the TV is LG’s new Dual AI Engine-based α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen 3. This processor borrows from LG’s long experience with OLED TVs—over 13 years, according to the company, and applies that precision to an LCD panel. The processor uses Dual Super Upscaling, which means it can improve picture sharpness while keeping images natural and balanced.

LG is also focusing heavily on colour quality. The company says the Micro RGB evo has been certified by Intertek for 100 percent colour coverage across major standards like BT.2020, DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB. This means the TV can show a wider and more accurate range of colours, whether you are watching movies, playing games, or editing photos and videos.

Contrast also gets a boost thanks to Micro Dimming Ultra, which controls more than 1,000 dimming zones. While some competitors offer more zones, LG says its OLED-inspired precision helps reveal fine details in both dark and bright scenes.

Beyond picture quality, LG is also focusing on the user experience. The TV runs on an upgraded webOS platform with features like Voice ID, AI Picture and Sound Wizard, and a personalised “My Page” home screen. There’s also an AI Concierge, AI Search and an AI Chatbot to help users discover content more easily.

“Achieving the utmost visual fidelity is the goal of any display,” said Park Hyoung-sei, president of LG’s Media Entertainment Solution Company, adding that the Micro RGB evo “redefines industry standards.”