LG, Samsung and Bosch refrigerators are seeing a massive price cut on Amazon! Check deals here

If your fridge has been struggling to keep up or your old one is just taking up space, now is the time to act. Amazon is offering jaw-dropping discounts on LG, Samsung, and Bosch refrigerators, making high-quality appliances far more accessible. These fridges aren’t just about cold storage, they bring smart features, efficient layouts, and energy-saving technology straight to your kitchen. From roomy compartments for large families to sleek designs for modern apartments, there’s a model for every need.
Imagine never worrying about spoiled groceries again while enjoying extra features like frost-free operation and adjustable shelves. Browse the collection, compare specs, and pick a model that fits both your lifestyle and your kitchen perfectly. Deals like these don’t come around often, so it’s time to make the move.
This Samsung 419 L refrigerator is perfect for families of 3–4 members, offering ample storage with 324 L fresh food and 95 L freezer capacity. Equipped with Convertible 5-in-1 technology, it adapts to your needs with Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone modes. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quieter operation, 50% less power consumption, and long-lasting performance.
SmartThings app lets you monitor and control your fridge from anywhere. Additional features include stabilizer-free operation, LED lighting and toughened glass shelves. Amazon is currently offering a 33% discount from its MRP, helping you save big.
Flexible Convertible 5-in-1 modes for varied storage needs
AI Energy Mode reduces electricity consumption
Large size may not fit compact kitchens
Premium features come with higher upfront cost
Buyers say the refrigerator is spacious and suitable for a 4–5 member family, with decent performance initially. However, some reported early compressor failure and slow service response, expressing disappointment with Samsung’s customer support and advising caution.
Smart, energy-efficient, and spacious, this Samsung fridge adapts to your lifestyle with AI control, long-lasting cooling, and up to 33% savings, making it ideal for modern families.
LG 380 L double door refrigerator offers 290 L fresh food and 90 L freezer capacity. The Smart Inverter Compressor reduces energy use, noise, and vibrations while extending the fridge’s lifespan. Convertible technology lets you adjust compartments as per your storage needs, and Express Freeze accelerates ice-making. Frost-free operation and Multi-Air Flow cooling maintain optimal temperature and humidity to keep food fresh longer.
Smart Diagnosis and Smart Connect allow easy troubleshooting and inverter compatibility. Currently available at ₹43,990 on Amazon, this fridge offers 24% savings.
Convertible compartments for flexible storage
Smart Inverter saves energy and reduces noise
Freezer space may be limited for large families
Larger footprint may not suit compact kitchens
Buyers say the refrigerator works flawlessly, with easy installation and timely delivery. Many appreciated the competitive pricing and overall performance, while a few noted minor dents on delivery, which they found acceptable given the product’s quality and value for money.
Energy-efficient, smart, and versatile, this LG fridge keeps food fresh, adapts to storage needs, and comes with advanced features, all while saving 24% on Amazon.
Bosch 368 L double door refrigerator is designed for families with 5–6 members, offering 303 L fresh food and 65 L freezer capacity. The Vario Inverter Compressor ensures energy savings, quiet operation, and long-lasting performance. Its 6-in-1 Convertible feature allows you to adjust storage for different needs, while VitaFresh Technology keeps fruits and vegetables fresh for longer.
A 2.5 L water dispenser adds convenience, and special compartments like the multipurpose box help store medicines or cosmetics safely. Amazon is offering this Bosch fridge at ₹39,990, a 46% discount from its MRP.
6-in-1 Convertible modes for flexible storage
VitaFresh technology preserves fruits and vegetables longer
Freezer space is limited for large frozen food storage
Heavier weight may make placement challenging in smaller kitchens
No buyers reviews on Amazon so far.
This Bosch fridge offers smart cooling, versatile storage, and VitaFresh freshness, all at a massive 46% discount, making it ideal for energy-conscious families with varied storage needs.
For small families or apartment kitchens, this Samsung 350 L fridge combines smart technology with sleek design. Its 255 L fresh food and 75 L freezer compartments keep your groceries organized, while the 5-in-1 Convertible modes, Normal, Extra Fridge, Seasonal, Vacation, and Home Alone.
AI Energy Mode helps you save on electricity, and Twin Cooling Plus ensures fruits and vegetables stay fresh up to 15 days. WiFi connectivity lets you monitor and control settings remotely through the SmartThings app. Amazon offers this fridge at ₹40,490, a 34% discount.
Compact design fits smaller kitchens easily
AI Energy Mode saves electricity automatically
Freezer space is limited for large frozen items
Advanced features increase initial cost
Buyers say the fridge is sturdy, quiet, and versatile, with a well-functioning vegetable tray and effective cooling. However, some reported mist formation inside despite proper usage and felt the issue was unresolved, leaving them disappointed and questioning the reliability of discounted units.
A sleek, smart fridge that adapts to your lifestyle, keeps food fresh longer, and saves energy, all at 34% off for small families and modern apartments.
With 364 L fresh food and 186 L freezer capacity, the Samsung 550 L Convertible Frost Free French Door Refrigerator keeps groceries organised and easily accessible. Twin Cooling Plus preserves moisture, prevents odors from mixing, and keeps food fresh longer.
The bottom freezer and wide drawers make access effortless, while Power Freeze and Power Cool let you chill or freeze items quickly. Digital Inverter Compressor reduces energy use, operates quietly, and lasts longer. Available at ₹67,990 on Amazon, this fridge comes with a 23% discount.
Huge 550 L capacity perfect for large families
Twin Cooling Plus keeps food fresh and odor-free
Large footprint may not suit smaller kitchens
Premium price compared to standard double-door models
Buyers say the Samsung 580 L French Door refrigerator looks premium, offers fast, noiseless cooling, and excellent value for money. Many praised its spacious design, large capacity, smooth installation, and efficient digital inverter technology, making it ideal for families and those needing ample storage.
Spacious, energy-efficient, and stylish, this Samsung French Door fridge offers flexible storage, fast cooling, and modern convenience, all with a 23% discount for large households.
For small households or young couples, this 236 L Samsung fridge fits perfectly in compact kitchens without compromising on convenience. Its cleverly designed compartments let you organize fresh groceries and frozen items effortlessly, while the convertible mode adapts to your changing storage needs. Busy mornings are easier with Power Cool for instant chilling, and the external digital display makes controlling temperature simple.
With a 38% discount on Amazon, this sleek, space-saving fridge is ideal for anyone wanting efficiency, style, and practical features in a compact package.
Compact, perfect for small kitchens or apartments
Quick cooling and easy-to-use digital display
Limited storage for larger families
Lacks premium features like AI or Twin Cooling
Buyers say the refrigerator offers nice quality, efficient cooling, and low electricity consumption. Many praised its spacious storage, freezer capacity, and useful temperature control. Some noted the body feels less sturdy than older models but expect it to last 5–10 years with proper use.
Ideal for small spaces, this fridge balances style, practicality, and energy efficiency, keeping essentials fresh while saving 38% on Amazon.
Ideal for couples or small families, this LG 242 L fridge is compact yet thoughtfully designed for everyday convenience. The 180 L fresh food and 62 L freezer compartments provide just the right space for daily groceries, while Door Cooling+ ensures faster and more even chilling for quicker access to cold drinks or snacks.
With Smart Diagnosis and Smart Connect, troubleshooting and connecting to home inverters is easy. Available at a 30% discount, this fridge is perfect for small households seeking efficiency, style, and hassle-free cooling in a compact package.
Compact size fits small kitchens easily
Faster, even cooling with Door Cooling+
Limited capacity for larger families
Lacks premium convertible modes
Buyers say the refrigerator is durable, reliable, and excellent in performance, with spacious storage suitable for a family of 4–5. Many praised its silent operation, fast and efficient cooling, and convertible feature, though a few received minor dents on delivery.
A compact, energy-efficient fridge with faster cooling, easy organisation, and smart features, perfect for couples or small families at 30% off on Amazon.
This Samsung 653 L side-by-side fridge offers massive storage with 409 L fresh food and 244 L freezer capacity. Its Convertible 5-in-1 modes adapt to your lifestyle, from extra fridge space for parties to seasonal or vacation settings.
Fingerprint-resistant doors, LED lighting, deep vegetable drawers, and stabiliser-free operation make everyday use effortless. Frost-free technology keeps ice out, and the sleek black matte finish complements modern kitchens. Grab it at a 32% discount today!
Huge capacity perfect for large households
AI energy mode helps save electricity automatically
Large footprint may not suit compact kitchens
Premium price for advanced features
Buyers say the refrigerator is spacious, high-quality, and packed with useful features like the auto-open glass door, making daily use easy and convenient. Many praised its attractive design, smooth delivery, and great performance, though some experienced condensation issues on the exterior that remained unresolved.
A spacious, AI-enabled fridge that adapts to family needs, saves energy, and keeps food fresh, now at 32% off for a smart, modern kitchen solution.
Yes, most modern refrigerators come with BEE star ratings, which indicate energy efficiency. Higher-star models consume less electricity, helping reduce monthly bills. Check for inverter technology, as it adjusts cooling based on usage, saving energy and ensuring consistent performance while keeping your food fresh.
The ideal capacity depends on your family size and usage. For 1–2 people, 150–200 litres is sufficient; for 3–4 people, 250–300 litres works well; and for larger families, 350 litres or more is recommended. Consider storage needs, kitchen space, and extra features when deciding.
Yes, look for features like frost-free operation, inverter compressors, quick-cool or fast-freeze options, separate vegetable drawers, and antibacterial coatings. These enhance convenience, food preservation, and hygiene. Some models also offer smart connectivity, temperature control, or humidity management, making them more efficient and user-friendly.
Best refrigerators
Capacity
Warranty
Smart Features
|Samsung 419 L Convertible 5-in-1 Frost Free Double Door
|419 L
|20-year Digital Inverter
|Convertible 5-in-1, AI Energy Mode, WiFi-enabled, SmartThings
|LG 380 L Double Door Frost-Free Refrigerator
|380 L
|10-year Smart Inverter
|Convertible, Express Freeze, Anti-bacterial gasket, Smart Diagnosis, Smart Connect
|Bosch 368 L Double Door Refrigerator
|368 L
|Vario Inverter (10 years typical)
|6-in-1 Convertible, VitaFresh Technology, Water Dispenser
|Samsung 350 L Convertible 5-in-1 Frost Free Double Door
|350 L
|20-year Digital Inverter
|Convertible 5-in-1, Twin Cooling Plus, WiFi-enabled
|Samsung 550 L Convertible Frost Free French Door
|550 L
|20-year Digital Inverter
|Convertible, Twin Cooling Plus, Power Freeze & Power Cool
|Samsung 236 L Convertible Frost Free Double Door
|236 L
|20-year Digital Inverter
|Convertible Modes, External Display, Power Cool
|LG 242 L Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door
|242 L
|10-year Smart Inverter
|Door Cooling+, Smart Diagnosis, Multi-Air Flow
|Samsung 653 L Side-by-Side AI-Enabled Refrigerator
|653 L
|20-year Digital Inverter
|Convertible 5-in-1, AI SmartThings, Twin Cooling Plus, WiFi
FAQs
How energy-efficient are modern refrigerators?
Most LG, Samsung, and Bosch fridges are energy-efficient, consuming less electricity while maintaining optimal cooling. Check energy ratings before buying.
How often should I clean my fridge?
Clean at least once a month, wipe spills immediately, and check seals to prevent odor and maintain hygiene.