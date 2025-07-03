LG tests eLEAP OLED tech that could make high-end TV features more affordable

LG Display is testing a new OLED manufacturing technology called eLEAP that could lead to brighter, more energy-efficient televisions with fewer long-term issues like screen burn-in. The company is reportedly conducting trials at its OLED plant in Paju, South Korea, marking the first time eLEAP is being tested on large TV-sized panels.

eLEAP, which stands for “environment positive Lithography with maskless deposition,” was first introduced in 2022 for smaller displays such as smartphones. Now, LG is exploring how the tech could be scaled up for larger screens, including televisions. Samsung Display is also reportedly said to be testing this technology.

How eLEAP is different

Current OLED panels are made using fine metal masks, which allow manufacturers to deposit organic material with precision. However, this method has limits when it comes to panel brightness, energy use and long-term durability.

eLEAP replaces the metal mask method with a lithography-based process, which allows for a much larger light-emitting area per pixel. According to reports, this could double the peak brightness while using the same amount of power, or maintain brightness while using less energy, which means less cost. It could also generate less heat, which is a major cause of OLED burn-in over time.

A potential turning point for OLED TVs? LG thinks so

OLED TVs are known for their excellent picture quality, but they have always faced challenges like high manufacturing costs, limited brightness on mid-range models and the risk of screen burn-in with static content.

If eLEAP lives up to its promise, it could solve many of these issues. It may also lead to cheaper production, allowing brighter OLEDs to enter more affordable price ranges.

That means models like LG’s mid-range C series might get performance boosts currently reserved for high-end models like the LG G5.

When can we expect it on TVs?

The eLEAP technology is still in the testing phase, and LG has not confirmed plans for mass production. In the near term, it is likely to be used in smaller OLED displays, including automotive screens and monitors ranging from 20 to 30 inches.

