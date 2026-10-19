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LG TV price drop: Check deals on 4K, QNED and OLED models with up to 55% off

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival offers discounts of up to 55% on LG TVs, alongside eligible bank discounts and no-cost EMI. The range includes 4K LED, QNED and OLED models in sizes from 32 to 75 inches, with features spanning webOS 26, Dolby Atmos and high-refresh-rate gaming support.

Published19 Oct 2026, 08:44 PM IST
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Best LG TVs to buy in India.
Best LG TVs to buy in India.(Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

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Are you planning to upgrade your television this festive season? If you are, now would be the right time to do so as Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival sale on its platform during which time the company is offering massive discounts on the purchase of various electronic appliances including televisions. While the company is offering a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of TVs on its platform, TVs from LG, specifically, are getting a discount of up to 55% during this sale.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

LG 126 cms (50 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 50NU870BPLA 2026View Details...

₹41,990

...
CHECK OFFERS

LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026View Details...

₹45,990

...
CHECK OFFERS

LG 139 cms (55 inches) evo C6 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS OLED TV OLED55C6PLA 2026View Details...

₹1.29L

...
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LG 189 cms (75 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 75NU870BPLA 2026View Details...

₹1.05L

...
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LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 32LB650BPLA 2026View Details...

₹15,999

...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

In addition to this discount, Amazon India is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on the purchase of SBI debit and credit card, a five percent discount on purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, banking discounts along with a no-cost EMI option. What's worth mentioning is that these offers are not only available on the purchase of 4K LED TVs but also on the purchase of QNED and OLED televisions.

However, a big discount does not automatically mean a better deal. LG’s 4K LED TVs can suit buyers looking for sharp picture quality and everyday entertainment, while QNED models target those seeking richer colours and enhanced picture performance. OLED televisions, on the other hand, are worth considering if deep blacks, high contrast and a more premium viewing experience are priorities. Your ideal choice will depend on your budget, room size, viewing habits and whether you mainly watch films, stream shows, follow sports or play games.

So in this guide, we will walk you through the top offers on the purchase of LG TV deals across 4K, QNED and OLED ranges.

LG TVs discounted pricing

MODEL

 LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE
LG 126 cms (50 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50NU870BPLA 2026 65,990 41,990
LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026 85,990 41,990
LG 139 cms (55 inches) evo C6 AI Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS OLED TV OLED55C6PLA 2026 2,19,990 1,29,999
LG 189 cms (75 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 75NU870BPLA 2026 1,75,990 1,04,990
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 32LB650BPLA 2026 24,490 15,999
LG 139 cms (55 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 55QNED65BLA 2026 90,990 58,499
LG 164 cms (65 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 65QNED65BLA 2026 1,15,990 85,499

Top features of the best LG TVs in India

MODEL

OS

 SCREEN SIZE

SCREEN TYPE
LG 126 cms (50 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50NU870BPLA 2026 WebOS 60-inch 4K LED
LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026 WebOS 55-inch 4K LED
LG 139 cms (55 inches) evo C6 AI Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS OLED TV OLED55C6PLA 2026 WebOS 55-inch OLED
LG 189 cms (75 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 75NU870BPLA 2026 WebOS 75-inch 4K LED
LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 32LB650BPLA 2026 WebOS 32-inch LED
LG 139 cms (55 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 55QNED65BLA 2026 WebOS 55-inch QNED
LG 164 cms (65 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 65QNED65BLA 2026 WebOS 65-inch QNED

Best deals on the purchase of LG TVs in India

The LG 50NU870BPLA is a 50-inch NANO 4K UHD Smart TV with a slim profile and a modern metallic finish. Its 4K resolution, α7 AI Processor Gen9, HDR10 Pro and Nano Detail Enhancer aim to deliver sharper images, improved contrast and detailed visuals. For sound, the TV features 20W, 2.0-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing. Running webOS 26, it also supports popular smart features and streaming entertainment.

Specifications

Screen Size
50 inches
Screen Type
4K UHD LED
Processor
α7 AI Processor Gen9
Display features
60Hz native refresh rate, HDR10/HLG, Nano Detail Enhancer, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Filmmaker Mode
Sound features
20W output, 2.0-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro, WOW Orchestra
Smart Features
webOS 26, LG Channels, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ, AI Hub, web browser, LG Shield

Reasons to buy

...

Great picture quality

...

Snappy OS

...

Good sound quality

Reason to avoid

...

60Hz refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality. They also like its design and appreciate its fast running operating system.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and OS.

2. LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026

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The LG 55NU870BPLA features a slim, linear-flow design that suits modern living rooms and a 55-inch 4K UHD display for immersive viewing. Its α7 AI Processor Gen9, HDR10 Pro and Nano Detail Enhancer are designed to improve picture clarity, contrast and detail, while 4K Super Upscaling enhances lower-resolution content. For audio, the TV combines 20W, 2.0-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing and Clear Voice Pro for clearer dialogue. It runs webOS 26.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Screen Type
4K UHD LED
Processor
α7 AI Processor Gen9
Display features
60Hz native refresh rate, HDR10/HLG, 4K Super Upscaling, Nano Detail Enhancer, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Filmmaker Mode
Sound features
20W audio output, 2.0-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro (virtual 9.1.2 up-mix), Clear Voice Pro, WOW Orchestra
Smart Features
webOS 26, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ, LG Channels, AI Hub, web browser, LG Shield

Reasons to buy

...

Great picture quality

...

Snappy OS

...

Good sound quality

Reason to avoid

...

60Hz refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, with one noting its high refresh rate. They also like its design and appreciate its snappy webOS performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and OS.

The LG OLED55C6PLA features a 55-inch OLED evo display with an ultra-slim design that complements modern living rooms. Its 4K resolution, Brightness Booster and α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 are designed to deliver detailed visuals, vivid colours and deep blacks. Dolby Vision enhances supported HDR content, while the 40W, 2.2-channel speaker system combines Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro for immersive audio. With a native 120Hz refresh rate and VRR up to 165Hz, it also targets buyers seeking smooth gaming performance.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Screen Type
OLED
Processor
α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine
Display features
4K UHD, 120Hz native refresh rate, VRR up to 165Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Brightness Booster, Perfect Black and Perfect Color, AI Super Upscaling 4K, Filmmaker Mode
Sound features
40W output, 2.2-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, α11 AI Sound Pro (virtual 11.1.2 up-mix), Clear Voice Pro, WOW Orchestra
Smart Features
webOS 26, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ, AI Hub, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot integration, AI Magic Remote, LG Channels, LG Shield

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent picture quality

...

Good for gaming

...

Powerful audio

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, with one noting its high refresh rate. They also like its design and appreciate its snappy webOS performance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and sound quality.

The LG 75NU870BPLA features a large 75-inch 4K UHD screen and a refined metallic finish with LG’s Linear Flow Design. Its α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9, Nano Detail Enhancer and HDR10 Pro are designed to improve picture clarity, contrast and detail. For audio, the TV combines 20W, 2.0-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing and Clear Voice Pro for enhanced dialogue clarity. It runs webOS 26.

Specifications

Screen Size
75 inches
Screen Type
4K LED
Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9
Display features
60Hz native refresh rate, HDR10/HLG, Nano Detail Enhancer, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, AI HDR Remastering, Filmmaker Mode
Sound features
20W output, 2.0-channel down-firing speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro (virtual 9.1.2 up-mix), Clear Voice Pro, WOW Orchestra
Smart Features
webOS 26, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ, LG Channels, AI Hub, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot integration, AI Magic Remote compatibility, LG Shield

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent picture quality

...

Good smart TV features

...

Intelligent remote

Reason to avoid

...

Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, with one noting its high refresh rate. They also like its smart TV features and consider its remote an intelligent addition to their homes.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and smart features.

The LG 32LB650BPLA features a compact design suited to bedrooms, smaller living rooms and secondary viewing spaces. Its 32-inch HD display offers 1,366 × 768 resolution, while the α5 AI Processor Gen9, HDR10 Pro and Dynamic Tone Mapping are designed to improve picture clarity, contrast and colour detail. For sound, its 10W, 2.0-channel speakers work with AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing and Clear Voice Pro to enhance audio processing and dialogue clarity. It runs webOS 26.

Specifications

Screen Size
32 inches
Screen Type
LED
Processor
α5 AI Processor Gen9
Display features
HD resolution, 60Hz native refresh rate, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Resolution Upscaler, Game Optimizer
Sound features
10W audio output, 2.0-channel speakers, AI Sound Pro (virtual 9.1.2 up-mix), Clear Voice Pro, down-firing speakers
Smart Features
webOS 26, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ, LG Channels, AI Hub, AI Chatbot, LG Shield, full web browser

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent picture quality

...

Good features

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the TV offers good value for money, with nice picture and design. They also consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and features.

The LG 55QNED65BLA features a slim profile with a metallic finish and Linear Flow Design. Its 55-inch 4K QNED Mini LED display combines Dynamic QNED Color with Mini LED backlighting to deliver vibrant colours, enhanced contrast and detailed visuals. The α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 supports 4K upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping. For sound, the TV offers 20W, 2.0-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing and Clear Voice Pro for clearer dialogue.

Specifications

Screen Size
55 inches
Screen Type
QNED
Processor
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9
Display features
4K UHD, 60Hz native refresh rate; Dynamic QNED Color; Mini LED backlighting; HDR10/HLG; 4K Super Upscaling; Dynamic Tone Mapping; Filmmaker Mode; AI HDR Remastering
Sound features
20W output; 2.0-channel speakers; Dolby Atmos; AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mix; Clear Voice Pro; WOW Orchestra
Smart Features
webOS 26; Google Cast; Apple AirPlay; LG ThinQ; LG Channels; AI Hub; AI Chatbot; full web browser; LG Shield; Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot-related AI experiences

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent picture quality

...

Good quality

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, noting it makes standard 1080p content look nearly like 4K, and appreciate its OLED-like display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality.

The LG 65-inch QNED Mini LED 4K Smart TV features a sleek, modern design with a large screen. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Mini LED backlighting and QNED colour technology deliver vivid colours, improved contrast and detailed visuals. HDR10 and HLG support enhance compatible content, while the native 60Hz refresh rate caters to everyday viewing. For audio, its 20W, 2.0-channel speakers support Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro for virtual surround effects. It runs webOS 26.

Specifications

Screen Size
65 inches
Screen Type
QNED
Processor
Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9
Display features
Mini LED backlighting, Dynamic QNED Color, HDR10/HLG, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Filmmaker Mode
Sound features
20W output, 2.0-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 upmixing, Clear Voice Pro
Smart Features
webOS 26, AI features, LG Channels, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ app, web browser, LG Shield

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent picture quality

...

Good quality

...

Value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, noting it makes standard 1080p content look nearly like 4K, and appreciate its OLED-like display. They also appreciate its overall design and smooth OS.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesLG TV price drop: Check deals on 4K, QNED and OLED models with up to 55% off
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FAQs
The best LG TV depends on your budget, room size and viewing habits. LG UHD 4K TVs are suitable for everyday entertainment, QNED models offer enhanced colour and brightness on selected models, and OLED TVs are ideal for buyers who prioritise deep blacks and cinematic contrast.
LG UHD TVs offer an affordable entry point into 4K entertainment. QNED TVs use LED backlighting and advanced colour technologies, with Mini LED backlighting available on select models. OLED TVs use self-lit pixels that can switch off individually, delivering deeper blacks and precise contrast.
A 32- or 43-inch TV may suit a compact bedroom, while 55- and 65-inch models are popular options for larger living rooms. TVs of 75 inches or more can suit spacious rooms.
LG TVs primarily use webOS, LG's smart TV operating system, while many competing televisions use Google TV or Android TV. webOS provides access to supported streaming apps, settings, content recommendations and connected-device features.
A 60Hz LG TV is generally adequate for everyday television, films, streaming and casual gaming. A 120Hz model is preferable if you watch fast-paced sports, play competitive games or want smoother motion with compatible content.

Meet your Guide

Shweta Ganjoo

Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. <br><br> She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. <br><br> Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights....Read more

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