LG TV price drop: Check deals on 4K, QNED and OLED models with up to 55% off

Are you planning to upgrade your television this festive season? If you are, now would be the right time to do so as Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival sale on its platform during which time the company is offering massive discounts on the purchase of various electronic appliances including televisions. While the company is offering a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of TVs on its platform, TVs from LG, specifically, are getting a discount of up to 55% during this sale.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price LG 126 cms (50 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 50NU870BPLA 2026 View Details ₹41,990 CHECK OFFERS LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026 View Details ₹45,990 CHECK OFFERS LG 139 cms (55 inches) evo C6 AI Series 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS OLED TV OLED55C6PLA 2026 View Details ₹1.29L CHECK OFFERS LG 189 cms (75 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 75NU870BPLA 2026 View Details ₹1.05L CHECK OFFERS LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 32LB650BPLA 2026 View Details ₹15,999 CHECK OFFERS View More

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In addition to this discount, Amazon India is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on the purchase of SBI debit and credit card, a five percent discount on purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, banking discounts along with a no-cost EMI option. What's worth mentioning is that these offers are not only available on the purchase of 4K LED TVs but also on the purchase of QNED and OLED televisions.

However, a big discount does not automatically mean a better deal. LG’s 4K LED TVs can suit buyers looking for sharp picture quality and everyday entertainment, while QNED models target those seeking richer colours and enhanced picture performance. OLED televisions, on the other hand, are worth considering if deep blacks, high contrast and a more premium viewing experience are priorities. Your ideal choice will depend on your budget, room size, viewing habits and whether you mainly watch films, stream shows, follow sports or play games.

So in this guide, we will walk you through the top offers on the purchase of LG TV deals across 4K, QNED and OLED ranges.

LG TVs discounted pricing MODEL LISTED PRICE DISCOUNTED PRICE LG 126 cms (50 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50NU870BPLA 2026 ₹ 65,990 ₹ 41,990 LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026 ₹ 85,990 ₹ 41,990 LG 139 cms (55 inches) evo C6 AI Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS OLED TV OLED55C6PLA 2026 ₹ 2,19,990 ₹ 1,29,999 LG 189 cms (75 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 75NU870BPLA 2026 ₹ 1,75,990 ₹ 1,04,990 LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 32LB650BPLA 2026 ₹ 24,490 ₹ 15,999 LG 139 cms (55 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 55QNED65BLA 2026 ₹ 90,990 ₹ 58,499 LG 164 cms (65 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 65QNED65BLA 2026 ₹ 1,15,990 ₹ 85,499 Top features of the best LG TVs in India MODEL OS SCREEN SIZE SCREEN TYPE LG 126 cms (50 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50NU870BPLA 2026 WebOS 60-inch 4K LED LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026 WebOS 55-inch 4K LED LG 139 cms (55 inches) evo C6 AI Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS OLED TV OLED55C6PLA 2026 WebOS 55-inch OLED LG 189 cms (75 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 75NU870BPLA 2026 WebOS 75-inch 4K LED LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 32LB650BPLA 2026 WebOS 32-inch LED LG 139 cms (55 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 55QNED65BLA 2026 WebOS 55-inch QNED LG 164 cms (65 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 65QNED65BLA 2026 WebOS 65-inch QNED Best deals on the purchase of LG TVs in India

The LG 50NU870BPLA is a 50-inch NANO 4K UHD Smart TV with a slim profile and a modern metallic finish. Its 4K resolution, α7 AI Processor Gen9, HDR10 Pro and Nano Detail Enhancer aim to deliver sharper images, improved contrast and detailed visuals. For sound, the TV features 20W, 2.0-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing. Running webOS 26, it also supports popular smart features and streaming entertainment.

Specifications Screen Size 50 inches Screen Type 4K UHD LED Processor α7 AI Processor Gen9 Display features 60Hz native refresh rate, HDR10/HLG, Nano Detail Enhancer, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Filmmaker Mode Sound features 20W output, 2.0-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro, Clear Voice Pro, WOW Orchestra Smart Features webOS 26, LG Channels, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ, AI Hub, web browser, LG Shield Reasons to buy Great picture quality Snappy OS Good sound quality Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality. They also like its design and appreciate its fast running operating system.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and OS.

2. LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The LG 55NU870BPLA features a slim, linear-flow design that suits modern living rooms and a 55-inch 4K UHD display for immersive viewing. Its α7 AI Processor Gen9, HDR10 Pro and Nano Detail Enhancer are designed to improve picture clarity, contrast and detail, while 4K Super Upscaling enhances lower-resolution content. For audio, the TV combines 20W, 2.0-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing and Clear Voice Pro for clearer dialogue. It runs webOS 26.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Screen Type 4K UHD LED Processor α7 AI Processor Gen9 Display features 60Hz native refresh rate, HDR10/HLG, 4K Super Upscaling, Nano Detail Enhancer, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Filmmaker Mode Sound features 20W audio output, 2.0-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro (virtual 9.1.2 up-mix), Clear Voice Pro, WOW Orchestra Smart Features webOS 26, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ, LG Channels, AI Hub, web browser, LG Shield Reasons to buy Great picture quality Snappy OS Good sound quality Reason to avoid 60Hz refresh rate

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, with one noting its high refresh rate. They also like its design and appreciate its snappy webOS performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and OS.

The LG OLED55C6PLA features a 55-inch OLED evo display with an ultra-slim design that complements modern living rooms. Its 4K resolution, Brightness Booster and α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 are designed to deliver detailed visuals, vivid colours and deep blacks. Dolby Vision enhances supported HDR content, while the 40W, 2.2-channel speaker system combines Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro for immersive audio. With a native 120Hz refresh rate and VRR up to 165Hz, it also targets buyers seeking smooth gaming performance.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Screen Type OLED Processor α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine Display features 4K UHD, 120Hz native refresh rate, VRR up to 165Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, Brightness Booster, Perfect Black and Perfect Color, AI Super Upscaling 4K, Filmmaker Mode Sound features 40W output, 2.2-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, α11 AI Sound Pro (virtual 11.1.2 up-mix), Clear Voice Pro, WOW Orchestra Smart Features webOS 26, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ, AI Hub, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot integration, AI Magic Remote, LG Channels, LG Shield Reasons to buy Excellent picture quality Good for gaming Powerful audio Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, with one noting its high refresh rate. They also like its design and appreciate its snappy webOS performance.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and sound quality.

The LG 75NU870BPLA features a large 75-inch 4K UHD screen and a refined metallic finish with LG’s Linear Flow Design. Its α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9, Nano Detail Enhancer and HDR10 Pro are designed to improve picture clarity, contrast and detail. For audio, the TV combines 20W, 2.0-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing and Clear Voice Pro for enhanced dialogue clarity. It runs webOS 26.

Specifications Screen Size 75 inches Screen Type 4K LED Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 Display features 60Hz native refresh rate, HDR10/HLG, Nano Detail Enhancer, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, AI HDR Remastering, Filmmaker Mode Sound features 20W output, 2.0-channel down-firing speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro (virtual 9.1.2 up-mix), Clear Voice Pro, WOW Orchestra Smart Features webOS 26, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ, LG Channels, AI Hub, Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot integration, AI Magic Remote compatibility, LG Shield Reasons to buy Excellent picture quality Good smart TV features Intelligent remote Reason to avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, with one noting its high refresh rate. They also like its smart TV features and consider its remote an intelligent addition to their homes.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and smart features.

The LG 32LB650BPLA features a compact design suited to bedrooms, smaller living rooms and secondary viewing spaces. Its 32-inch HD display offers 1,366 × 768 resolution, while the α5 AI Processor Gen9, HDR10 Pro and Dynamic Tone Mapping are designed to improve picture clarity, contrast and colour detail. For sound, its 10W, 2.0-channel speakers work with AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing and Clear Voice Pro to enhance audio processing and dialogue clarity. It runs webOS 26.

Specifications Screen Size 32 inches Screen Type LED Processor α5 AI Processor Gen9 Display features HD resolution, 60Hz native refresh rate, HDR10 Pro, HLG, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Resolution Upscaler, Game Optimizer Sound features 10W audio output, 2.0-channel speakers, AI Sound Pro (virtual 9.1.2 up-mix), Clear Voice Pro, down-firing speakers Smart Features webOS 26, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ, LG Channels, AI Hub, AI Chatbot, LG Shield, full web browser Reasons to buy Excellent picture quality Good features Value for money Reason to avoid Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the TV offers good value for money, with nice picture and design. They also consider it value for money.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and features.

The LG 55QNED65BLA features a slim profile with a metallic finish and Linear Flow Design. Its 55-inch 4K QNED Mini LED display combines Dynamic QNED Color with Mini LED backlighting to deliver vibrant colours, enhanced contrast and detailed visuals. The α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 supports 4K upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping. For sound, the TV offers 20W, 2.0-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing and Clear Voice Pro for clearer dialogue.

Specifications Screen Size 55 inches Screen Type QNED Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 Display features 4K UHD, 60Hz native refresh rate; Dynamic QNED Color; Mini LED backlighting; HDR10/HLG; 4K Super Upscaling; Dynamic Tone Mapping; Filmmaker Mode; AI HDR Remastering Sound features 20W output; 2.0-channel speakers; Dolby Atmos; AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mix; Clear Voice Pro; WOW Orchestra Smart Features webOS 26; Google Cast; Apple AirPlay; LG ThinQ; LG Channels; AI Hub; AI Chatbot; full web browser; LG Shield; Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot-related AI experiences Reasons to buy Excellent picture quality Good quality Value for money Reason to avoid Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, noting it makes standard 1080p content look nearly like 4K, and appreciate its OLED-like display.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality.

The LG 65-inch QNED Mini LED 4K Smart TV features a sleek, modern design with a large screen. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Mini LED backlighting and QNED colour technology deliver vivid colours, improved contrast and detailed visuals. HDR10 and HLG support enhance compatible content, while the native 60Hz refresh rate caters to everyday viewing. For audio, its 20W, 2.0-channel speakers support Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro for virtual surround effects. It runs webOS 26.

Specifications Screen Size 65 inches Screen Type QNED Processor Alpha 7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 Display features Mini LED backlighting, Dynamic QNED Color, HDR10/HLG, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, Filmmaker Mode Sound features 20W output, 2.0-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 upmixing, Clear Voice Pro Smart Features webOS 26, AI features, LG Channels, Google Cast, Apple AirPlay, LG ThinQ app, web browser, LG Shield Reasons to buy Excellent picture quality Good quality Value for money Reason to avoid Average sound

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, noting it makes standard 1080p content look nearly like 4K, and appreciate its OLED-like display. They also appreciate its overall design and smooth OS.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality.

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