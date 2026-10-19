LG TV price drop: Check deals on 4K, QNED and OLED models with up to 55% off

Are you planning to upgrade your television this festive season? If you are, now would be the right time to do so as Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival sale on its platform during which time the company is offering massive discounts on the purchase of various electronic appliances including televisions. While the company is offering a discount of up to 65% on the purchase of TVs on its platform, TVs from LG, specifically, are getting a discount of up to 55% during this sale.
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In addition to this discount, Amazon India is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on the purchase of SBI debit and credit card, a five percent discount on purchases made using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, banking discounts along with a no-cost EMI option. What's worth mentioning is that these offers are not only available on the purchase of 4K LED TVs but also on the purchase of QNED and OLED televisions.
However, a big discount does not automatically mean a better deal. LG’s 4K LED TVs can suit buyers looking for sharp picture quality and everyday entertainment, while QNED models target those seeking richer colours and enhanced picture performance. OLED televisions, on the other hand, are worth considering if deep blacks, high contrast and a more premium viewing experience are priorities. Your ideal choice will depend on your budget, room size, viewing habits and whether you mainly watch films, stream shows, follow sports or play games.
So in this guide, we will walk you through the top offers on the purchase of LG TV deals across 4K, QNED and OLED ranges.
|
MODEL
|LISTED PRICE
|DISCOUNTED PRICE
|LG 126 cms (50 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50NU870BPLA 2026
|₹65,990
|₹41,990
|LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026
|₹85,990
|₹41,990
|LG 139 cms (55 inches) evo C6 AI Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS OLED TV OLED55C6PLA 2026
|₹2,19,990
|₹1,29,999
|LG 189 cms (75 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 75NU870BPLA 2026
|₹1,75,990
|₹1,04,990
|LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 32LB650BPLA 2026
|₹24,490
|₹15,999
|LG 139 cms (55 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 55QNED65BLA 2026
|₹90,990
|₹58,499
|LG 164 cms (65 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 65QNED65BLA 2026
|₹1,15,990
|₹85,499
|
MODEL
|
OS
|SCREEN SIZE
|
SCREEN TYPE
|LG 126 cms (50 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50NU870BPLA 2026
|WebOS
|60-inch
|4K LED
|LG 139 cms (55 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 55NU870BPLA 2026
|WebOS
|55-inch
|4K LED
|LG 139 cms (55 inches) evo C6 AI Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS OLED TV OLED55C6PLA 2026
|WebOS
|55-inch
|OLED
|LG 189 cms (75 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 75NU870BPLA 2026
|WebOS
|75-inch
|4K LED
|LG 80 cms (32 inches) LB650 AI Series HD Smart webOS VA LED TV 32LB650BPLA 2026
|WebOS
|32-inch
|LED
|LG 139 cms (55 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 55QNED65BLA 2026
|WebOS
|55-inch
|QNED
|LG 164 cms (65 inches) Mini LED 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS QNED Mini LED TV 65QNED65BLA 2026
|WebOS
|65-inch
|QNED
Choose better. Buy smarter.
The LG 50NU870BPLA is a 50-inch NANO 4K UHD Smart TV with a slim profile and a modern metallic finish. Its 4K resolution, α7 AI Processor Gen9, HDR10 Pro and Nano Detail Enhancer aim to deliver sharper images, improved contrast and detailed visuals. For sound, the TV features 20W, 2.0-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro with virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing. Running webOS 26, it also supports popular smart features and streaming entertainment.
Great picture quality
Snappy OS
Good sound quality
60Hz refresh rate
Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality. They also like its design and appreciate its fast running operating system.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and OS.
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The LG 55NU870BPLA features a slim, linear-flow design that suits modern living rooms and a 55-inch 4K UHD display for immersive viewing. Its α7 AI Processor Gen9, HDR10 Pro and Nano Detail Enhancer are designed to improve picture clarity, contrast and detail, while 4K Super Upscaling enhances lower-resolution content. For audio, the TV combines 20W, 2.0-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing and Clear Voice Pro for clearer dialogue. It runs webOS 26.
Great picture quality
Snappy OS
Good sound quality
60Hz refresh rate
Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, with one noting its high refresh rate. They also like its design and appreciate its snappy webOS performance.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and OS.
The LG OLED55C6PLA features a 55-inch OLED evo display with an ultra-slim design that complements modern living rooms. Its 4K resolution, Brightness Booster and α11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 are designed to deliver detailed visuals, vivid colours and deep blacks. Dolby Vision enhances supported HDR content, while the 40W, 2.2-channel speaker system combines Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro for immersive audio. With a native 120Hz refresh rate and VRR up to 165Hz, it also targets buyers seeking smooth gaming performance.
Excellent picture quality
Good for gaming
Powerful audio
Premium pricing
Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, with one noting its high refresh rate. They also like its design and appreciate its snappy webOS performance.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and sound quality.
The LG 75NU870BPLA features a large 75-inch 4K UHD screen and a refined metallic finish with LG’s Linear Flow Design. Its α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9, Nano Detail Enhancer and HDR10 Pro are designed to improve picture clarity, contrast and detail. For audio, the TV combines 20W, 2.0-channel speakers with Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing and Clear Voice Pro for enhanced dialogue clarity. It runs webOS 26.
Excellent picture quality
Good smart TV features
Intelligent remote
Premium pricing
Buyers praise the TV's 4K resolution and picture quality, with one noting its high refresh rate. They also like its smart TV features and consider its remote an intelligent addition to their homes.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and smart features.
The LG 32LB650BPLA features a compact design suited to bedrooms, smaller living rooms and secondary viewing spaces. Its 32-inch HD display offers 1,366 × 768 resolution, while the α5 AI Processor Gen9, HDR10 Pro and Dynamic Tone Mapping are designed to improve picture clarity, contrast and colour detail. For sound, its 10W, 2.0-channel speakers work with AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing and Clear Voice Pro to enhance audio processing and dialogue clarity. It runs webOS 26.
Excellent picture quality
Good features
Value for money
Average sound
Buyers find the TV offers good value for money, with nice picture and design. They also consider it value for money.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality and features.
The LG 55QNED65BLA features a slim profile with a metallic finish and Linear Flow Design. Its 55-inch 4K QNED Mini LED display combines Dynamic QNED Color with Mini LED backlighting to deliver vibrant colours, enhanced contrast and detailed visuals. The α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 supports 4K upscaling and Dynamic Tone Mapping. For sound, the TV offers 20W, 2.0-channel speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI Sound Pro virtual 9.1.2 up-mixing and Clear Voice Pro for clearer dialogue.
Excellent picture quality
Good quality
Value for money
Average sound
Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, noting it makes standard 1080p content look nearly like 4K, and appreciate its OLED-like display.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality.
The LG 65-inch QNED Mini LED 4K Smart TV features a sleek, modern design with a large screen. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution, Mini LED backlighting and QNED colour technology deliver vivid colours, improved contrast and detailed visuals. HDR10 and HLG support enhance compatible content, while the native 60Hz refresh rate caters to everyday viewing. For audio, its 20W, 2.0-channel speakers support Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro for virtual surround effects. It runs webOS 26.
Excellent picture quality
Good quality
Value for money
Average sound
Buyers praise the TV's picture quality, noting it makes standard 1080p content look nearly like 4K, and appreciate its OLED-like display. They also appreciate its overall design and smooth OS.
Buyers should buy this TV for its picture quality.
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FAQs
Which is the best LG TV to buy in India?
The best LG TV depends on your budget, room size and viewing habits. LG UHD 4K TVs are suitable for everyday entertainment, QNED models offer enhanced colour and brightness on selected models, and OLED TVs are ideal for buyers who prioritise deep blacks and cinematic contrast.
What is the difference between LG OLED, QNED and UHD TVs?
LG UHD TVs offer an affordable entry point into 4K entertainment. QNED TVs use LED backlighting and advanced colour technologies, with Mini LED backlighting available on select models. OLED TVs use self-lit pixels that can switch off individually, delivering deeper blacks and precise contrast.
Which LG TV screen size should I buy for my living room?
A 32- or 43-inch TV may suit a compact bedroom, while 55- and 65-inch models are popular options for larger living rooms. TVs of 75 inches or more can suit spacious rooms.
What is the difference between LG webOS and Android TV?
LG TVs primarily use webOS, LG's smart TV operating system, while many competing televisions use Google TV or Android TV. webOS provides access to supported streaming apps, settings, content recommendations and connected-device features.
Is a 60Hz LG TV good enough, or should I buy a 120Hz TV?
A 60Hz LG TV is generally adequate for everyday television, films, streaming and casual gaming. A 120Hz model is preferable if you watch fast-paced sports, play competitive games or want smoother motion with compatible content.