LG TV update might add unremovable Microsoft Copilot app, sparking privacy concerns

LG smart TV owners are voicing growing frustration after reports surfaced that a recent webOS update is automatically adding Microsoft Copilot to their televisions with no option to uninstall it. The development has triggered backlash across social media, especially on Reddit, where users are questioning why an AI app is being forced onto devices they already paid for.

According to multiple user reports, the Microsoft Copilot app appears on updated LG TVs without prior consent. What’s upsetting many users is not just the addition of another app, but the fact that it cannot be removed. For people who prefer a clean interface or don’t want AI tools on their TVs, the update feels intrusive.

Advertisement

The discussion gained momentum on Reddit’s r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, where users compared the situation to infamous tech missteps of the past, including Apple’s decision years ago to automatically add a U2 album to millions of iTunes libraries. The core issue then, as now, was the lack of choice.

Concerns go beyond cluttered home screens. Many users are worried about privacy, especially since AI assistants often rely on microphones, usage data, and cloud-based processing. One Reddit user wrote that installing an AI assistant without explicit permission, and without clarity on what data it can access, “might just take the cake” when it comes to unwanted bloatware.

This backlash comes at a time when smart TV makers are increasingly monetising products long after purchase. Over the past few years, LG and its competitors have faced criticism for introducing ads, sponsored content, and interface changes through software updates. From screensaver ads to pre-roll promotions before home screens load, these moves have steadily chipped away at user trust.

Advertisement

The forced addition of Copilot feels different to many consumers. Unlike ads, an AI app raises deeper questions about data collection, surveillance, and how much control users truly have over their devices.

As of now, LG has not issued a detailed public statement specifically addressing the inability to remove the Copilot app or clarifying what permissions it requires. Without official reassurance, frustration continues to grow.